|There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by bumi10: 12:13pm
This is the truth and nobody wants to hear it. I red online the other that a 17 years old boy bought Lexus jeep for his mother in Lagos State and I asked myself, what does the 17 years old boy do for a living? Guess what, nobody could determine that.
Well today, I'm going to open your eyes to the realities of life and to the underground things that goes on and on even though you may not believe it. The love of money and desperation to become rich anyhow and anyway has eaten deep into the heart of Nigerian youth nowadays.
Every youth wants to drive Benz , Porshe, Rolls Royce, Range Rover and to also live in mansions and the length they can go to achieve this feat will marvel you. They can involve themselves in unbelievable act without a second thought.
The new trend in Lagos is poo eating just to make money and also to join the Lagos big boys squad. Well, according to someone's confession, Yahoo Yahoo, aka Advanced Fee Fraud, aka G-Boy is no longer in existence as 90% of those boys claiming to be a Yahoo guys are nothing but a Ritualist all hiding under the Yahoo umbrella.
You need to read this article and may God help us all.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/there-is-no-yahoo-yahoo-anymore-people.html
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by madridguy(m): 12:14pm
Thanks for sharing.
In summary: Awoof dey purge belle.
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by biacan(f): 12:17pm
naira dudes I hope you guys are listening
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by GloriaNinja(f): 12:17pm
YAHOO IS STILL ON BOARD THAN MONEY RITUAL
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by madridguy(m): 12:20pm
Are you a yahoo girl?
GloriaNinja:
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by anuoluwapo884: 12:27pm
I just pity all our girls into runs end result is alarming
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:31pm
Interesting story but still hard to believe...
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by BruncleZuma: 2:43pm
Wale Adenuga Productions
...we are nothing but pencils in the hands of the creator.
Cues theme song: hmmmm hmmm hmmm hmmm
It's a super story...
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by jaheymezz(m): 2:43pm
God after everything have ate in this life is my future still secure?
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by miqos03: 2:43pm
Wow
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Kizyte(m): 2:43pm
True talk!
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Tbillz(m): 2:43pm
Simple
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by jashar(f): 2:43pm
sad but true...
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by SmellingAnus(m): 2:43pm
Lol... That's because our society worships money no matter how it is made... So many guys do everything possible to get the money which will lead to more pussys
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by NCANTaskForce(m): 2:44pm
Yes ooo, No Yahoo again, But please can u send me your ATM card number, CVVV and PIN to my email NcanTaskForce@nairaland.com, I want to update your BVN for you under 24hrs, .
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Sirheny007(m): 2:44pm
Sheer voodooism!
I am struggling to understand how you can use human rituals to make money.
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:44pm
MAY GOD KEEP PROTECTING US AND OUR FAMILIES NOW AND FOREVERMORE.
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by hubbitman: 2:45pm
hii
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by ivolt: 2:45pm
Rituals can't make you rich!
If rituals work, the spiritualist will be the richest people in
the world but many of them live in abject poverty despite
claiming to know the secret of wealth.
You can only make money from business, trading, wages for work
or cheating others out of their money(not endorsing or recommending
fraud).
Don't be fooled.
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Quatermani: 2:45pm
hmmmm
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Unsad(m): 2:45pm
This doesn't mean that guys are not still collecting money via Yahoo Yahoo. Like some smart guys still dey collect big amount without any baba
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by crisycent: 2:46pm
.
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 2:46pm
Haha, I know this yorubanolly, Sanyeri and Odunlade were in it.
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Gryffindor: 2:46pm
Y
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by wiloy2k8(m): 2:46pm
lol
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Fukafuka: 2:46pm
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by 1miccza: 2:47pm
GloriaNinja:
You mean YAHOO ++ RIGHT?? That is even worse than money rituals be careful sis...
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by Andrewgame42: 2:47pm
17million every week... Continue like that and you would surpass dangote
Meanwhile the devil is a liar, buh the temptation is too much , I just got another regret email !!
Hmmmmmmmm I need work ooo
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by papochi: 2:47pm
Poo eating is the new thing
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by freeman95(m): 2:47pm
I think this is true...
Boys are vexing
|Re: There Is No Yahoo Yahoo Anymore - People Are Into Money Rituals Now - Confession by 7Alexander(m): 2:47pm
We worship crime and its proceeds
