|Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by olajay86(m): 12:25pm
Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly given the club a shortlist of three players they must bring in next year.
Madrid are eight points off Barcelona, who currently occupy top spot in La Liga.
Ronaldo has eight goals in five games in Europe, but has managed to net only twice in nine league matches, as the champions struggle to impress on the domestic front.
The Portugal captain has also been outspoken on the club’s decision to allow experienced backup players like Pepe, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez to depart in the summer.
Diario Gol reports that Ronaldo has appealed to president Florentino Perez to strengthen the squad.
The 32-year-old would like to see Portuguese youngster Goncalo Guedes, PSG defender Marquinhos and a new goalkeeper arrive – with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa the No.1 target.
http://www.titopeblog.com/2017/11/ronaldo-gives-real-madrid-list-of-three.html
1 Like
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by concupiscent: 3:11pm
"Ronaldo the greatest player of our time. The only player bigger than his club even giving them list of players to buy, I thought that was the job of the coach. shine on dude"
-concupiscent
35 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by Cowmilk(m): 3:11pm
d
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by gbaskiboy(m): 3:11pm
See mumu 9mobile network that am using i would be the first to comment, choi, he pain me ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by kolafolabi(m): 3:11pm
Do I have to tell Ronaldo that a season does not last forever (Igba o lo bi orere).. That is the work of Manager and Sport Director.. You are just a footballer like any other.
6 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by SUGARDADDY55(m): 3:11pm
Ok
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by Keneking: 3:11pm
De Gea (Goalkeeper)
David Luiz (defender)
3 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by NJPot(m): 3:11pm
they should buy tinubu. he can play for africa.
3 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by qreem231(m): 3:11pm
X
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by jaheymezz(m): 3:11pm
abi Ronaldo is mad they shu sell everybody but you want remain abi...... your father
1 Like
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by CirocBoi(m): 3:12pm
11
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by lordnaruto: 3:12pm
All these bloggers and fake news sha. U dey there when hin dey make the request
7 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by femi4: 3:12pm
Apparently those that ll replace him. He should focus his energy on retirement
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by MrWondah(m): 3:12pm
So dis guy wan end people career. Thank God say Hazard and Coutois no dey the list o
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by DIKEnaWAR: 3:12pm
As what? Is he going to pay for them from his own fee?
1 Like
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by Kingdolo(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by bewla(m): 3:12pm
j
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by ruudboie(m): 3:13pm
lie
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by donshaddow(m): 3:13pm
Ororo is the best.
1 Like
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by Goahead(m): 3:13pm
Dude is so overrated....
2 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by gbaskiboy(m): 3:13pm
Cowmilk:
kolafolabi:
SUGARDADDY55:
qreem231:
jaheymezz:
CirocBoi:
femi4:
johnipuplddx:
concupiscent:
lordnaruto:
concupiscent:Moderator abeg ban them all, no time
9 Likes
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by Cajal(m): 3:14pm
Hmmmmmm....CR7....3RD.COACH....AFTER ZIDANE,ONE OTHER
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by jerflakes(m): 3:14pm
gbaskiboy:
Etisalat dey very useless
Buy Glo 4g lite
1 Like
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by jaheymezz(m): 3:14pm
gbaskiboy:what did I did
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by Akinz0126(m): 3:15pm
while Zidane dey eye Hazard and chelsea want asensio kuma perez no wan release that Boy called asensio
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by MrWondah(m): 3:15pm
gbaskiboy:
Space bookers Crew SBC of Nland.
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by femi4: 3:15pm
gbaskiboy:if I slap you
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by faaz24: 3:17pm
Is he Florentino Perez ?
Abi him be zinedine zidane
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by eberetos: 3:18pm
Messi the natural best... :Ronaldo the by-fire-by-force best.....
Even u you should know it is natural with messi
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ronaldo Gives Real Madrid List Of Three Players To Buy by ObaKlaz(m): 3:18pm
All hail the pretty diva - Cristina Penaldo.
1 Like
