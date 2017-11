TOMB RAIDER Teen ‘undergoes 50 surgeries’ in a bid to look like her idol Angelina Jolie… but is branded a ‘zombie’ instead



AN IRANIAN woman has gone viral after claiming she’s had 50 surgeries in a bid to look like her idol Angelina Jolie.



Sahar Tabar claims to be one of the Tomb Raider actress’ biggest fans and has said she “would do anything” to emulate her.





The 19-year-old from Tehran underwent 50 surgeries in the space of just a few months, according to Belgian website Sud Info.



This hasn’t been officially confirmed however, so it’s possible her unique looks are the result of careful make up or even prosthetics.





She also reportedly went on a diet to maintain her 40kg weight, which – provided she is over 4.8ft – would classify her as dangerously underweight.



Sahar has amassed more than 308,000 followers on Instagram although many have left unflattering comments on her pictures.



One person simply posted “Zombie” on a recent shot while another said: “Her: Doc make me look like an 8 month old corpse. Doc: Say no more.”



