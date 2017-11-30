₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,412 members, 3,942,916 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017 at 04:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) (7288 Views)
Burial Poster Of Odudu Davis, Policeman Shot Dead By A Naval Officer In Calabar / Burial Poster Of Chuks Okebata, U.S Army Veteran Kidnapped And Killed In Imo / US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by PastorandMentor(m): 1:10pm
All is now set for the burial of this little angel that was killed 3 months ago in Port Harcourt by her brother.
You all know the story. She was killed by her cousin brother who we believed wanted to use her for rituals.
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Ladiva: 2:52pm
Continue to rest in the Bossom of the Lord little angel. No one can hurt you now.
4 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Benjaniblinks(m): 3:34pm
..Rip Young One
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by miqos03: 3:38pm
Haba
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by chaelmic(m): 3:38pm
rip
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by talk2saintify(m): 3:38pm
WICKED WORLD
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by jaheymezz(m): 3:38pm
ah!
.i wanted to say Shoki before but this is too baad#2017
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by xclusive600(m): 3:38pm
Rip so sad
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by dinocy(m): 3:39pm
RIP LITTLE ONE
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by overhypedsteve(m): 3:39pm
The idiot just kill person wife
I know say people dey suffer but rituals just to flaunt wealth for instagram and facebook is not worth it na
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Foxrain: 3:39pm
Oh lord!
This is so sad, this girl has barely began to live.
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by bastien: 3:39pm
RIP little dashing one
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by chyy5(m): 3:39pm
NawAoooo
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Nukle(m): 3:40pm
Rip
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 3:40pm
This must be the little girl whose cousin a student of Uniport murdered in cold blood
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 3:43pm
Did ibo people self
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by descrisom(m): 3:44pm
Rip
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Pavore9: 3:45pm
Painful.
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by mammanbawa: 3:45pm
Gone too soon but
Valar morghulis
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by deco22(m): 3:45pm
enemyofprogress:who did this to you.
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by jude33084(m): 3:46pm
Cousin is cousin and brother is brother!
May her soul rest in peace Amen.
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by JennyJuggs: 3:46pm
What exactly is cousin brother Nigerians?
Rip young blood.
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Trollita: 3:47pm
IPOBS!!!
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Felixalex(m): 3:47pm
Eyah.... Make her soul rest in Peace
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by bentlywills(m): 3:48pm
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by Billyonaire: 3:48pm
talk2saintify:
The world is not wicked, it is humans that are wicked.
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by sexylabo(m): 3:49pm
hope davido,wizkid, hush puppy,tecno etc are not the ones making all this naija youth to be so violent to rituals
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 3:49pm
R.I.P
|Re: Obituary Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Her Brother In Port Harcourt (Photo) by eagleonearth(m): 3:51pm
This Evil planet called Earth is weak and tired with wickedness. Somebody rightly said that "expecting people to be good to you because you are good to them is like not eating a lion and expecting it not to eat you"
He who knows you will deal ruthlessly with you. Be careful!
Meanwhile give me 650k and carry this direct toks below.
I Killed My Dad, Mum, 3 Siblings, Son Of Slain Sss Official Confesses / Woman In Court For Initiating 12 Year-old Girl Into Witchcraft / Militants Kidnap 13 Farmers In Lagos
Viewing this topic: CaptainJeffry, BODIN(m), zakir007(m), drealcivilceno(m), sonofthunder, valentival, Geniero, ollyfessy(m), remigiusizunna(m), Deban, anneboleyn(f), Obanz2(f), powertool, planetx13, Ennamdee(m), scent9(f), chinnasa, Buffalo2(m), Asology(m), emydot(m), Gen2jaynee, josephebuka112, YourGrace, cindy7, Airline(m), centlevi, brownskilo(m), princessyere1(f), AngelJennifer, amaracheerz(f), Tolutheo(m), abuaaliyah(m), mhiztaemmy(m), dupsai(f), MrEgghead(m), missbestie, Akingd3rd(m), Ladiva, okomile, Bibiangel(f), gleaf, jonbaba, lmm4real, Munae(f), mizcyn, Bigajeff(m), Dunni007(f), jossy404, midehi2(f), Bigcola(m), luvtoteach(f), mightyfather, ttemmi(m), ayoadekunle79(m), ummufeed(f), Jeeb111(m), Ickes, akinkudin, Rapidlove(m), murtala120, verminnel(f), saintchibu(m), EverBlazingy2k(m), tonididdy(m), blezzy080, Figs(m), justaddies, Green222, chuksey1(m), stez, iamBlissA(f), staticoko(m), ZeusZuco(m), Pzone, Ify4Christ, neoapocalypse and 172 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16