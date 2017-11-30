₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Ebullience(m): 5:04pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday and Sunday join other Heads of State in Aqaba, Jordan, to review strategies in fighting terrorism, and reinforce joint security structures that will be more proactive in preventing attacks.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
Adesina said the meeting tagged, AQABA RETREAT, hosted by King Abdullah II of Jordan, is expected to be attended by West African Heads of State, representatives of governments of 48 countries and a number of key Non-Governmental Organisations. He said Buhari would at the meeting, share Nigeria’s experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa.
He added that the President will solicit more support for pre-emptive measures that will neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.
The statement added, “The Nigerian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with some Heads of State to strengthen relations. “President Buhari and his delegation will attend the official dinner to be hosted by King Abdullah II in honour of visiting Heads of State and their delegations.
“The President will be accompanied to Jordan by the governors of Kogi, Osun and Niger States; the Ministers of Defence, Education, Foreign Affairs; the National Security Adviser, and the Acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.”
http://punchng.com/buhari-travels-to-jordan-to-discuss-terrorism/amp/
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 5:05pm
Is he cursed, who sent him to go discuss anything?
Nonsense thing
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by KardinalZik(m): 5:29pm
Wanderer In Chief!
WHO SEND AM?
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by loveth360(f): 6:32pm
Ebullience:chief terrorist discussing terrorism
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Keneking: 7:09pm
The distance from Jordan to London is not far
From Amman to London is 4hours 45mins
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by SportBlogger(m): 8:05pm
Discuss and come back we will be expecting u
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by bright007(f): 8:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:Spill your venom..
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by NwaAmaikpe: 8:11pm
He should start by inviting Miyetti Allah group to Aso Rock.
That's the one that concerns Nigerians.
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Tolumiide: 8:11pm
Ajala travel all over the world.
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by bright007(f): 8:12pm
loveth360:
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by bughead: 8:12pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Ayo4251(m): 8:12pm
N
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by ladya534(f): 8:12pm
ok
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Ronnicute(m): 8:13pm
This president is a tourist. Will soon outrun obasanjo as the most traveled Nigerian president ever!
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:13pm
Okkkk sai ka dawo
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:13pm
Journey mercy Mr President.
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by segebase(m): 8:13pm
mobo award should b given to our President
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Earthquake1: 8:13pm
Buhari is a terrorist
They should be discussing him in Jordan
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Ayo4251(m): 8:13pm
B
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by snerty: 8:14pm
Terrorist discussing terrorism
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by felnino(m): 8:14pm
Can't they discuss it over the phone?
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Freshbank: 8:15pm
So much travelling little or no economic or security impacts in the nation
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by DaddyKross: 8:15pm
U never talk about Libya, you dey go Jordan. Our president
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by btaliat(m): 8:16pm
It is not good to be jobless.
Which terrorism again for Pete's sake
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Majesty08: 8:16pm
God bless you u Mr president.......best thing this country ever had!
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Houseofglam7(f): 8:16pm
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by myjobsfinder(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by NigerDeltan(m): 8:18pm
When is he visiting Nigeria?
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by Iceman2017(m): 8:19pm
As in to teach them how to defeat terrorism technically
To fly plane just dey sweet this man
|Re: Buhari Travels To Jordan To Discuss Terrorism by talk2percy(m): 8:22pm
Wasting money upandan
