|A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by JosWatchDog(m): 5:13pm
This fan of Banky W has a present for him and his lovely wife Adesua.
He used pen to draw a photo of them kissing.
Is this talent or disaster?
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/facebook-user-omere-kelly-draw-banky-w.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by dominique(f): 5:14pm
Very wicked someborry
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by swazpedro(m): 5:16pm
2 Likes
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by KardinalZik(m): 5:18pm
Wicked Artist. See as he draw Banky head.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by forreelinc: 5:22pm
draw adesua yansh for that snapchat
1 Like
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Marvel1206: 5:25pm
Savage
5 Likes
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Innobee99(m): 6:15pm
See head like Julius Berger truck
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by miqos03: 6:20pm
Ok
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by se0un(m): 6:20pm
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Mike880: 6:20pm
Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.
Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by BruncleZuma: 6:20pm
It is this types of artists that Jesus died on the cross for...my brother, my sister, repent.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Bossontop(m): 6:21pm
Him get dat banky head wel wel na...so
#talented
Lol
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by sonnie10: 6:21pm
Banky head come dey sloppy like Njaba Hill
1 Like
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Stevebamdex(m): 6:21pm
That artist is overly talent-less,he couldn't even draw banky's head to save his life and career...
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by prodiG(m): 6:21pm
Which kind wickedness be this.Person wey him mama carry 9months na him you draw the head lyk opioro mango?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Sirheny007(m): 6:21pm
Talent!
The drawing looks finer than reality.
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Standard92: 6:21pm
.
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by NigerDeltan(m): 6:22pm
Even Banky is talentless while Adesua is talented
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by lozairio(m): 6:22pm
What is that if any of them see that pics dem go cry blood shooooooiir
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by DaddyKross: 6:22pm
Lmao.
Very soon, e go draw madness
O ma ya wayray.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by cescky(m): 6:22pm
Must be the graphic artist of his village people
Wickedness in high places this is
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by tolexy123: 6:22pm
Mike880:go to www.naijahelp.com for donations and stop ranting here
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by permsec: 6:22pm
Now thats funny.
In other news,
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by abdulaz: 6:22pm
Who brought this sh*t to front page?
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by ibkgab001: 6:22pm
God punish the talent.
See Banky head like tortoise head
1 Like
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by Agbaletu: 6:22pm
Talentfulllll
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by ibkkk(f): 6:23pm
The "drawer" must be shot...
Or
Castrated
People are wicked, fah!
Looks funny,tho
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by gooddyoung8: 6:23pm
ok
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by booqee(f): 6:23pm
This shii is becoming boring..
People will draw obviously poor images of celeb deliberately and post it in a bid to appear funny..been seeing a lot of it on instagram.. now too cliche and dry jare..
|Re: A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly by shadrach77: 6:23pm
See Adesua neck
