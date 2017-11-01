Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / A Drawing Of Banky W And Adesua Etomi Kissing By Facebook User, Omere Kelly (8629 Views)

Banky W And Adesua Kissing VS Oritsefemi And Nabila Kissing / Groomsmen Flaunt Their Shoes At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding (Photo) / Banky W And Adesua Etomi's White Wedding Photos In South Africa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He used pen to draw a photo of them kissing.



Is this talent or disaster?





Source: This fan of Banky W has a present for him and his lovely wife Adesua.He used pen to draw a photo of them kissing.Is this talent or disaster?Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/facebook-user-omere-kelly-draw-banky-w.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Very wicked someborry 50 Likes 3 Shares

2 Likes

Wicked Artist. See as he draw Banky head. 27 Likes 1 Share

draw adesua yansh for that snapchat draw adesua yansh for that snapchat 1 Like

Savage 5 Likes

See head like Julius Berger truck 32 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.

Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all







It is this types of artists that Jesus died on the cross for...my brother, my sister, repent. 12 Likes 1 Share



Him get dat banky head wel wel na...so

#talented

Lol Him get dat banky head wel wel na...so#talentedLol 7 Likes 2 Shares

Banky head come dey sloppy like Njaba Hill 1 Like

That artist is overly talent-less,he couldn't even draw banky's head to save his life and career...

Which kind wickedness be this.Person wey him mama carry 9months na him you draw the head lyk opioro mango? Which kind wickedness be this.Person wey him mama carry 9months na him you draw the head lyk opioro mango? 8 Likes 1 Share



The drawing looks finer than reality.

Talent!The drawing looks finer than reality.

.

Even Banky is talentless while Adesua is talented

What is that if any of them see that pics dem go cry blood shooooooiir

Lmao.



Very soon, e go draw madness



O ma ya wayray. 2 Likes 1 Share





Must be the graphic artist of his village people



Wickedness in high places this is Must be the graphic artist of his village peopleWickedness in high places this is

Mike880:

Nairalanders, please i really do need here, I can't stand the shame of using my real account to beg online.

Please someone should help me with 10thousand naira i promise to pay back in two weeks time. If this is not a serious problem i won't bring it online. I plead with you all go to go to www.naijahelp.com for donations and stop ranting here

Now thats funny.



In other news,

Who brought this sh*t to front page?

God punish the talent.





See Banky head like tortoise head 1 Like

Talentfulllll





Or



Castrated



People are wicked, fah!





Looks funny,tho The "drawer" must be shot...OrCastratedPeople are wicked, fah!Looks funny,tho

ok

This shii is becoming boring..



People will draw obviously poor images of celeb deliberately and post it in a bid to appear funny..been seeing a lot of it on instagram.. now too cliche and dry jare..