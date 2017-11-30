Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement (11555 Views)

BREAKING: Drama as Perm Sec takes responsibility for Maina’s reinstatement

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Engineer Abubakar Magaji, has owned up to all the administrative lapses leading to the “erroneous reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform.



Magaji, who stated this following barrage of evidence-based questions directed at him by members of the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, reappearance, reinstatement and promotion of Mr. Maina, made the U-turn having first indicted the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, as being responsible for the letter directing Maina’s reinstatement.



However, Oyo-Ita in her defence before the panel marveled at the submission by the Permanent Secretary whom she described as “a senior permanent secretary in the civil service”, saying that Engr Magaji was being economical with the truth as her office never sent a letter directing the him to reinstate Maina.



Details later…







Then he should be prosecuted 8 Likes

Someone must claim responsibility for their gross incompetence,walai APC gobberment haff killded us 27 Likes 1 Share

No long story.Forget this charade. Buhari,Malami,Danbazzao are all aware of Maina's reinstatement. 48 Likes 4 Shares

Let's see what they will do to him... 2 Likes

Lol. So APC wants to make someone the scape goat. Lol.



Let's leave the drama, if you are ready to make money as a writer? check my signature. 8 Likes

NO WONDER NA THEM THEM. CASE CLOSE. 1 Like

If I meet this perm sec.....ehn 1 Like





Test of Loyalty...... I suspected that he was going to accept since Maina mentioned PMB's name yesterdayTest of Loyalty...... 23 Likes 2 Shares

Another cats' paw in Buboo and the gang game of thrones 3 Likes

Walahi retirement don reach oh 5 Likes

Failed damage control, after lies and counter lies from the useless apc controled govt. 12 Likes

Maina this,

Maina that......





Nigerians will only rant on social media about the clueless APC government.

But will collect money and flatter them in real life. Maina this,Maina that......Nigerians will only rant on social media about the clueless APC government.But will collect money and flatter them in real life. 5 Likes 1 Share

he is the fall guy, am sure he will be compensated with billions of naira 5 Likes 3 Shares

Quite unfortunate.

So this is how this case will go down.

At the end of the day, he will now claim that he followed the instruction from above and the case will be closed official and dismissed in the court.

Aye ma le o!

Sick country.





He will be handsomely rewarded for taking the fall Scape goatHe will be handsomely rewarded for taking the fall 1 Like

D man has been bribed 1 Like

