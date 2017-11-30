₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by lightblazingnow(m): 5:37pm
BREAKING: Drama as Perm Sec takes responsibility for Maina’s reinstatement
http://www.championnews.com.ng/breaking-drama-perm-sec-takes-responsibility-mainas-reinstatement/
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by lightblazingnow(m): 5:37pm
Then he should be prosecuted
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Oyiboman69: 5:47pm
Someone must claim responsibility for their gross incompetence,walai APC gobberment haff killded us
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Paperwhite(m): 5:48pm
No long story.Forget this charade. Buhari,Malami,Danbazzao are all aware of Maina's reinstatement.
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by gurunlocker: 5:50pm
Let's see what they will do to him...
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by generalbush(m): 5:51pm
Lol. So APC wants to make someone the scape goat. Lol.
Let's leave the drama, if you are ready to make money as a writer? check my signature.
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by serverconnect: 5:53pm
NO WONDER NA THEM THEM. CASE CLOSE.
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Bari22(m): 5:55pm
If I meet this perm sec.....ehn
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by TrueSenator(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by TrueSenator(m): 5:56pm
I suspected that he was going to accept since Maina mentioned PMB's name yesterday
Test of Loyalty......
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by saint047(m): 6:16pm
Ok
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by TheFreeOne: 6:26pm
Another cats' paw in Buboo and the gang game of thrones
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Keneking: 7:05pm
Walahi retirement don reach oh
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by magoo10(m): 7:14pm
Failed damage control, after lies and counter lies from the useless apc controled govt.
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by se0un(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by miqos03: 8:13pm
Wow
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13pm
Maina this,
Maina that......
Nigerians will only rant on social media about the clueless APC government.
But will collect money and flatter them in real life.
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by desreek9(f): 8:14pm
he is the fall guy, am sure he will be compensated with billions of naira
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by timidapsin(m): 8:14pm
J
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:14pm
Okkk
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Boyooosa(m): 8:15pm
Quite unfortunate.
So this is how this case will go down.
At the end of the day, he will now claim that he followed the instruction from above and the case will be closed official and dismissed in the court.
Aye ma le o!
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by BruncleZuma: 8:15pm
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Ayo4251(m): 8:15pm
The next status to be erected in IMO will be of WizKid....I trust Okorocha
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by shegzy30: 8:15pm
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by nkwuocha: 8:15pm
Sick country.
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by Earthquake1: 8:15pm
Scape goat
He will be handsomely rewarded for taking the fall
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by snerty: 8:16pm
D man has been bribed
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by hotspec(m): 8:16pm
Sir, was that true?
|Re: Abubakar Magaji Takes Responsibility For Maina’s Reinstatement by macuwon(m): 8:16pm
This people dey take us play sha.. grabs popcorn. Let's watch
