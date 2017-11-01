₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by queensera(f): 6:40pm
The american female rapper "cardiB" has also congratulates davido for winning the "Best African Act" at the 2017 mobo awards, The rapper also admire davido's music.
Davido also quote her tweet and hints about making music with the her.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/cardib-congratulates-davido-as-davido.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by sleepyeyez(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 6:48pm
Cardi B the lady with one hit single..........nicki Minaj is the boss she's the queen..... she's my mentor can't get enough of her I'm feeling myself.......as for cardi go sleep
26 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by bigtt76(f): 6:51pm
Make e go sidon ...hin just wan share hin preeeek reach her side
4 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by StretchMarks(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 6:52pm
To fvck this cardi b just dey hungry me
15 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 6:54pm
biacan:
Bet meek mill has fvcked her pvssy na
6 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by victoronyekwelu(m): 6:56pm
biacan:I guess rememah have to Nicki to bed and also took her regular stop in the BET aword
1 Like
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 6:57pm
LesbianBoy:Where is Meek Mill Now he's such a loser
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 7:00pm
victoronyekwelu:Remy Ma can't come close to what Nicki Minaj has achieved and will still achieve
9 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 7:05pm
biacan:
Where he is now does not matter
A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked - Lesbianboy 2017
49 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 7:08pm
LesbianBoy:Do you no that he cried like a baby after their breakup......... Nicki is with the king now nas which is approved by her sister which turns out to be me
2 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 7:10pm
biacan:
15 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 7:13pm
LesbianBoy:Abeg leave me I'm feeling myself jarer
2 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biyitolu(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by se0un(m): 8:21pm
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Krafty006: 8:22pm
OBO
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by ceezarhh(m): 8:22pm
boobs tho...the baby daddy spirit in davido right now...
11 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Flashh: 8:22pm
Another baby mama loading...
1 Like
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by miqos03: 8:22pm
Wow
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by emeijeh(m): 8:22pm
And the battle/jealousy/envy between Davido fans and Whizkid fans continues.
Congrats to both artistes on their awards
ladya534:
Is this the latest trend on nairaland?
What's all these beggy beggy upandan?
2 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by bastien: 8:23pm
Yet some people on this forum will be bashing Nigeria music, that it's all noise, if Nigeria music is trash go listen to British music!
On your wedding day play Jay Z music na..
5 Likes
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Boyooosa(m): 8:23pm
Everything is being interesting now
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by kereman1(m): 8:23pm
Congratulating a frog!!!
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by DaddyKross: 8:23pm
Davido no allow this girl go unscathed. We Yoruba demons are counting on you
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Adakintroy: 8:24pm
Why so petty?..This niggies be going place on there own.
Other nigglet's(baby niggas) be playing " let's compare artist"
Petty#
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by 9jatatafo(m): 8:25pm
David don blow
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by segebase(m): 8:27pm
davido won put fire for d toto
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by policy12: 8:27pm
..mtchew
|Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Chukapage: 8:27pm
LesbianBoy:broda see quote two satchet of pure water for you u be correct guy.."A pussy bleeped cannot be unfucked"
1 Like 1 Share
