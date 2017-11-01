₦airaland Forum

Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by queensera(f): 6:40pm
The american female rapper "cardiB" has also congratulates davido for winning the "Best African Act" at the 2017 mobo awards, The rapper also admire davido's music.

Davido also quote her tweet and hints about making music with the her.

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/cardib-congratulates-davido-as-davido.html

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by sleepyeyez(m): 6:47pm
grin
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 6:48pm
Cardi B the lady with one hit single..........nicki Minaj is the boss she's the queen..... she's my mentor can't get enough of her I'm feeling myself.......as for cardi go sleep

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by bigtt76(f): 6:51pm
Make e go sidon ...hin just wan share hin preeeek reach her side grin

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by StretchMarks(m): 6:51pm
wink smiley angry grin
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 6:52pm
To fvck this cardi b just dey hungry me grin grin

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 6:54pm
biacan:
Cardi B the lady with one hit single..........nicki Minaj is the boss she's the queen..... she's my mentor can't get enough of her I'm feeling myself.......as for cardi go sleep

Bet meek mill has fvcked her pvssy na sad

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by victoronyekwelu(m): 6:56pm
biacan:
Cardi B the lady with one hit single..........nicki Minaj is the boss she's the queen..... she's my mentor can't get enough of her I'm feeling myself.......as for cardi go sleep
I guess rememah have to Nicki to bed and also took her regular stop in the BET aword

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 6:57pm
LesbianBoy:


Bet meek mill has fvcked her pvssy na sad
Where is Meek Mill Now he's such a loser

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 7:00pm
victoronyekwelu:
I guess rememah have to Nicki to bed and also took her regular stop in the BET aword
Remy Ma can't come close to what Nicki Minaj has achieved and will still achieve

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 7:05pm
biacan:
Where is Meek Mill Now he's such a loser

Where he is now does not matter

A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked - Lesbianboy 2017

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 7:08pm
LesbianBoy:


Where he is now does not matter

A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked - Lesbianboy 2017
Do you no that he cried like a baby after their breakup......... Nicki is with the king now nas which is approved by her sister which turns out to be me

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by LesbianBoy(m): 7:10pm
biacan:
Do you no that he cried like a baby after their breakup......... Nicki is with the king now nas which is approved by her sister which turns out to be me

angry

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biacan(f): 7:13pm
LesbianBoy:

angry
Abeg leave me I'm feeling myself jarer

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by biyitolu(m): 8:16pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_s1rV6aCXA
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by se0un(m): 8:21pm
shocked
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Krafty006: 8:22pm
OBO
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by ceezarhh(m): 8:22pm
boobs tho...the baby daddy spirit in davido right now...

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Flashh: 8:22pm
Another baby mama loading...

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by miqos03: 8:22pm
Wow
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by emeijeh(m): 8:22pm
And the battle/jealousy/envy between Davido fans and Whizkid fans continues.



Congrats to both artistes on their awards


ladya534:
Good evening. Nairalanders,pardon me if i disturb your peace.I'm in dire need of assistance to get a new phone which is essential for my
final year project.I have a used phone which is hardly usable due to over repair.I need few donations here and there to add to what
I've been able to gather in order to get a new one.I study computer science and i need to do alot of downloads,hence this appeal.
this is my last resort and its hard for me doing this publicly.sorry for the intrusion.
guys please am begging... cryI know there is someone here with the ability to help.
good Samaritans can reach me via ..ladyA29@outlook.com.

Is this the latest trend on nairaland? undecided
What's all these beggy beggy upandan?

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by bastien: 8:23pm
Yet some people on this forum will be bashing Nigeria music, that it's all noise, if Nigeria music is trash go listen to British music!


On your wedding day play Jay Z music na..

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Boyooosa(m): 8:23pm
Everything is being interesting now
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by kereman1(m): 8:23pm
Congratulating a frog!!!
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by DaddyKross: 8:23pm
Davido no allow this girl go unscathed. We Yoruba demons are counting on you

Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Adakintroy: 8:24pm
Why so petty?..This niggies be going place on there own.

Other nigglet's(baby niggas) be playing " let's compare artist"

Petty#
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by 9jatatafo(m): 8:25pm
David don blow
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by segebase(m): 8:27pm
davido won put fire for d toto
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by policy12: 8:27pm
..mtchew
Re: Cardi B Congratulates Davido On His MOBO Award, Says "Your Music Is Amazing" by Chukapage: 8:27pm
LesbianBoy:


Where he is now does not matter

A pvssy fvcked cannot be unfvcked - Lesbianboy 2017
broda see quote two satchet of pure water for you u be correct guy.."A pussy bleeped cannot be unfucked"

