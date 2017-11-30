₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by ENDTIMEgist(m): 8:14pm
lalasticlala See Edo budget oh
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by miqos03: 8:50pm
Okkk
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Nigeriadondie: 8:50pm
Useless country. The issue is implementation of the budget not just the passage of it which has become mere annual ritual.
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by ladya534(f): 8:50pm
ok nice
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by sylviaeo(f): 8:50pm
.
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Spanner4(m): 8:50pm
Will it be utilised...I mean the money
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by spartacus11(m): 8:50pm
The wake and see Governor, ride on sir
Edo In Safe Hands
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Dollyak(f): 8:51pm
Nigeria is running on an unsustainable structure.
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by SageTravels: 8:51pm
It's not by Trillion
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Fhemmmy: 8:51pm
Another money making proposal where they will steal all the money, no wonder the brother is sweating like a pig while submitting the budget
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by BornStunner1: 8:52pm
...
The Lost Fishermen of the creeks we dey wait una for here oo
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by mcquin(m): 8:52pm
spartacus11:Hehehe. So thisen name don cast? With that I know you reside in Edo. I reside in Edo too and believe me, the guy's strides is unprecedented.
Indeed he knows his onions. Anyone who has been to Benin in recent times will admit same.
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by AishaBuhari: 8:54pm
This Edo Black Demon!
We are blessed with demons as leaders in this country!
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by 9jatatafo(m): 8:54pm
Edo is in safe hands....stratch that
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by innobets(m): 8:54pm
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by yusufbida: 8:56pm
ENDTIMEgist:
Month of budget submission
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Seguncool80: 8:57pm
What time kansin me
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by spartacus11(m): 8:57pm
Fhemmmy:But my Governor own nor be in Trillions na. Only the infrastructural budget of CR 176 billion is more than the entire budget of my state
Waytin my Governor wan come theif inside...
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by BornStunner1: 8:57pm
innobets:
Hope say norbe the lost fishermen from the tiny state , you bought this weed from ooo cuz you are really lost bro
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by spartacus11(m): 8:58pm
mcquin:
As in, he nor dey blow trumpets ohhh, u go pass one area go work if u dey come back d road as been done
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by johnjay4u2u(m): 8:59pm
What is not enough for Cross River Crystals in a month. Lol
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by bigpicture001: 9:01pm
Spanner4:...which money...u don't understand, budget is a paper their is no money in it...
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by IMASTEX: 9:03pm
The wake and see governor. But for the "Speaker" hmm I reserve my comment
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Amoto94(m): 9:04pm
Dollyak:We like am like that. Meanwhile where have you been?
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Arysexy(m): 9:13pm
146bn only? When Cross river don enter trillion.
All the Italy guys no fit remit money come Edo?
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by nonsobaba: 9:22pm
Edo with oil wells having a budget of 146 billion while Anambra has 166 billion. Where are those afonjas mocking the Anambra budget?
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by BornStunner1: 9:23pm
nonsobaba:
Dem tell you say Edo na afonjaland abi you dey craze?
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Spanner4(m): 9:26pm
bigpicture001:
I know bro....
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by thesicilian: 9:26pm
He's doing well, but still too early to judge.
|Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Deadlytruth: 9:33pm
nonsobaba:
Since the inception of his administration Obaseki has granted lots and lots of tax waivers especially to those involved in unskilled labour in order to give a human face to his government. For debtor companies he offered to write off certain percentages of their debt if they paid up the balance within a given time frame. He recently reduced tax by 66℅ for market women in the state all in a bid to stimulate liquidity and spending power. Had he not granted these waivers and drastic tax cuts he could have submitted a budget of N200b.
