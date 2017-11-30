₦airaland Forum

Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:16pm

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday presented a 146billion 2018 Appropriation Bill and Budget Estimates to the Edo State House of Assembly.
Obaseki assured that the the budget christened ‘the Budget of Growth’ will consolidate on the infrastructural and socio-economic gains of the outgoing year 2017.
Obaseki commended the Speaker and members of the Edo State House of Assembly for their unprecedented support through their timely responses to requests for legislations and other forms of support to the executive arm of government.
According to the governor, “we have a budget size of N146, 659,830,444 billion, which is a 15% nominal increase over the 2017 budget. The 2018 budget is made up of N66,797,615,689 for Recurrent and N79,862,214,754 as Capital expenditure.”
He explained that the “revenue estimates for the budget are based on a $45 bench mark for crude oil and average daily production of 2.3 million barrels per day as well as an increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), as a result of reforms in revenue collection.”
Obaseki assured that the 2018 budget will build on the recovery witnessed in 2017, and stressed that “We intend to revitalise the state economy by increasing capital spending, hence, we envisage a capital/recurrent expenditure ratio of (54%:46%) which highlights our vision to grow, with cash receipts capped at N120,099,830,443.52 to be sourced from statutory allocation, IGR and grants.”
Analysing the budget estimates, the governor said “a larger part of the 2018 budget will be devoted to the development of physical and social infrastructure across the state to improve the standard of living of Edo people.
“Our government will consolidate on the gains we have made in wooing investors to the state. Alaghodaro Investment Summit was a huge success and I must thank you Mr Speaker and Honourable members for your support for the laudable initiative. We have been bombarded by enquiries from all over the world after the investment summit as investors have come to accept that Edo is indeed ready for business. This budget is expected to drive growth and progress in all sectors of the state,” said Obaseki.
The priority areas in the proposed 2018 capital expenditure framework, he explained, are social and physical infrastructure for which we have earmarked N51 billion.
“We will take advantage of the dry season to reconstruct several bad roads and construct new ones across the state to boost socio-economic activities. We have already commenced the procurement process for the roads through advertisements in major national newspapers,” he added.

https://www.okay.ng/obaseki-presents-n146bn-2018-budget-estimates-and-appropriate-bill-to-edo-assembly/

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by ENDTIMEgist(m): 8:14pm
lalasticlala See Edo budget oh

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by miqos03: 8:50pm
Okkk
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Nigeriadondie: 8:50pm
lipsrsealed Useless country. The issue is implementation of the budget not just the passage of it which has become mere annual ritual.
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by ladya534(f): 8:50pm
ok nice
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by sylviaeo(f): 8:50pm
.
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Spanner4(m): 8:50pm
grin


Will it be utilised...I mean the money
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by spartacus11(m): 8:50pm
The wake and see Governor, ride on sir
Edo In Safe Hands

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Dollyak(f): 8:51pm
Nigeria is running on an unsustainable structure.

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by SageTravels: 8:51pm
It's not by Trillion
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Fhemmmy: 8:51pm
Another money making proposal where they will steal all the money, no wonder the brother is sweating like a pig while submitting the budget

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by BornStunner1: 8:52pm
The Lost Fishermen of the creeks we dey wait una for here oo



Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by mcquin(m): 8:52pm
spartacus11:
The wake and see Governor, ride on sir
Edo In Safe Hands
Hehehe. So thisen name don cast? With that I know you reside in Edo. I reside in Edo too and believe me, the guy's strides is unprecedented.

Indeed he knows his onions. Anyone who has been to Benin in recent times will admit same.

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by AishaBuhari: 8:54pm
This Edo Black Demon!

We are blessed with demons as leaders in this country!

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by 9jatatafo(m): 8:54pm
Edo is in safe hands....stratch that
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by innobets(m): 8:54pm
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by ladya534(f): 8:55pm
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by yusufbida: 8:56pm
ENDTIMEgist:


lalasticlala

https://www.okay.ng/obaseki-presents-n146bn-2018-budget-estimates-and-appropriate-bill-to-edo-assembly/

Month of budget submission shocked
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Seguncool80: 8:57pm
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by spartacus11(m): 8:57pm
Fhemmmy:
Another money making proposal where they will steal all the money, no wonder the brother is sweating like a pig while submitting the budget
But my Governor own nor be in Trillions na. Only the infrastructural budget of CR 176 billion is more than the entire budget of my state

Waytin my Governor wan come theif inside...

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by BornStunner1: 8:57pm
innobets:
Finally I smoked weed for the first time today and nothing happened to me.. Merry Christmas Guys . As we enter 2015 we shall see 2009 Happy Easter !!

Hope say norbe the lost fishermen from the tiny state , you bought this weed from ooo cuz you are really lost bro grin grin
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by spartacus11(m): 8:58pm
mcquin:

Hehehe. So thisen name don cast? With that I know you reside in Edo. I reside in Edo too and believe me, the guy's strides is unprecedented.

Indeed he knows his onions. Anyone who has been to Benin in recent times will admit same.

As in, he nor dey blow trumpets ohhh, u go pass one area go work if u dey come back d road as been done
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by johnjay4u2u(m): 8:59pm
What is not enough for Cross River Crystals in a month. Lol
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by bigpicture001: 9:01pm
Spanner4:
grin


Will it be utilised...I mean the money
...which money...u don't understand, budget is a paper their is no money in it...
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by IMASTEX: 9:03pm
The wake and see governor. But for the "Speaker" hmm I reserve my comment
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Amoto94(m): 9:04pm
Dollyak:
Nigeria is running on an unsustainable structure.
We like am like that. Meanwhile where have you been?
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Arysexy(m): 9:13pm
146bn only? When Cross river don enter trillion.

All the Italy guys no fit remit money come Edo?
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by nonsobaba: 9:22pm
Edo with oil wells having a budget of 146 billion while Anambra has 166 billion. Where are those afonjas mocking the Anambra budget?

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by BornStunner1: 9:23pm
nonsobaba:
Edo with oil wells having a budget of 146 billion while Anambra has 166 billion. Where are those afonjas mocking the Anambra budget?

Dem tell you say Edo na afonjaland abi you dey craze? angry

Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Spanner4(m): 9:26pm
bigpicture001:
...which money...u don't understand, budget is a paper their is no money in it...


I know bro....
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by thesicilian: 9:26pm
He's doing well, but still too early to judge.
Re: Obaseki Presents N146bn 2018 Budget Estimates And Appropriate Bill by Deadlytruth: 9:33pm
nonsobaba:
Edo with oil wells having a budget of 146 billion while Anambra has 166 billion. Where are those afonjas mocking the Anambra budget?

Since the inception of his administration Obaseki has granted lots and lots of tax waivers especially to those involved in unskilled labour in order to give a human face to his government. For debtor companies he offered to write off certain percentages of their debt if they paid up the balance within a given time frame. He recently reduced tax by 66℅ for market women in the state all in a bid to stimulate liquidity and spending power. Had he not granted these waivers and drastic tax cuts he could have submitted a budget of N200b.

