Daddy Freeze and others has fired shots at the man of God and the latest to slam him us Beauty entrepreneur Dencia. Daddy Freeze had also criticized the demand stating that the church had enough structures and funds should be utilized for the creation of social amenities in the country.



In reaction to Daddy Freeze post, Dencia who is known for being vocal on controversial issues, dropped a nasty comment on his page.



I'm still wondering where Baba Adeboye expects a donor to get Ib naira 11 Likes

FortifiedCity:

I'm still wondering where Baba Adeboye expects a donor to get Ib naira Guy that money go show as long as na Adeboye talk am...



.....lf members can touch his empty seat consecutively for blessings,what is lbillion....?



Just wait for 2-3 weeks or a month... Guy that money go show as long as na Adeboye talk am........lf members can touch his empty seat consecutively for blessings,what is lbillion....?Just wait for 2-3 weeks or a month... 31 Likes 2 Shares

THE TITHE AND OFFERINGS FROM THOUSANDS OF CHURCHES ARE NOT ENOUGH HE NEEDS TO DRAIN THE FOOLISH PEOPLE



Pastor Adeboye is gradually diverting from God.



Let me show you what my Bible says about ministers of God and you'll see nothing involves COLLECTING MONEY FROM THE CHURCH



1. Acts 20:28

Pay careful attention to yourselves and to all the flock, in which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to care for the church of God, which he obtained with his own blood. (he isn't overseeing the poor he rather separate the rich for special announcements)



2. 1 Timothy 6:11

But as for you, O man of God, flee these things. Pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, steadfastness, gentleness. (Nowhere money was mentioned here)



3. 2 Corinthians 5:20



Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. (Christ never tasked the church for cash. Why isn't he an ambassador for Christ?)



Many of these stupid people attending his church will never give to the poor or motherless babies. They will ignore the homeless and hungry but they will rather give their daddy GO because they feel blessing will be attached to it.



Let me show you what my Bible says about giving to the poor



Deuteronomy 15:7-11



“If among you, one of your brothers should become poor, in any of your towns within your land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart or shut your hand against your poor brother, but you shall open your hand to him and lend him sufficient for his need, whatever it may be. Take care lest there be an unworthy thought in your heart and you say, ‘The seventh year, the year of release is near,’ and your eye look grudgingly on your poor brother, and you give him nothing, and he cry to the Lord against you, and you be guilty of sin. You shall give to him freely, and your heart shall not be grudging when you give to him, because for this the Lord your God will bless you in all your work and in all that you undertake. For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.’







Pastor Adeboye teach your church the truth! 8 Likes

2 Likes







I'd rather give Bobrisky one million than give it to this man. I'd rather give Bobrisky one million than give it to this man. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Daddy Freeze I know but who be this olosho again?





Meanwhile Freeze doesn't know that pastors are silently praying something terrible happens him so that they can ....u know 5 Likes

y nt go punish hm ursef y nt go punish hm ursef

Let's criticise with respect and decorum. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ebios:

Guy that money go show as long as na Adeboye talk am...



.....lf members can touch his empty seat consecutively for blessings,what is lbillion....?



Just wait for 2-3 weeks or a month... 1month is too long bro, that money will enter in 1week. 1month is too long bro, that money will enter in 1week. 1 Like

Even if Pastor Adeboye was not a man of GOD, u don't insult ur Elders.....

More evil for u to Insult an Ordained Man of GOD.....



We be here Watching how ur Life Goes... 13 Likes

Enough of all these charade. Everyone wants to be heard. It is not by force to donate. 7 Likes

Interminable and irrelevant arguments to ensue in 3...2..1... 1 Like 1 Share

I thought that video was done way back before the construction of the new redeem hall. So since it has been completed I guess he already got the 1 billion.



If only this men could be bold enough and speak up against our corrupt politicians but they rather praise them or pretend that all is well so that the money keeps coming. 1 Like 2 Shares

What annoys me most is all these useless people bashing this man are those who will not contribute kobo to the so called amount. every id^ot trying to be relevant these days. I don't see the man of God threatening anyone to donate. if you can't... just f^ck off and let those will do their thing. if I decide to wake up one morning and withdraw all my money and give to any pastor.. how da-heck is that anyone problem/business? it's my goddamn money as long as I wasn't force to. abeg live and let's live. there are people of high profile giving a huge amount of money to babalawos and whatsoever diabolical deity the believe in and I don't see no id^ot telling them to use the money for schools and infrastructures. the church ain't your f^ckin failed government. free Adeboye and put y'all frustration on your government and hold them responsible for your woes.

dammit 17 Likes 1 Share

WE CAN ALL SEE WHY ADEBOYE CAN NEVER CONDEMN THE KILLINGS OF CHRISTIANS.











This same Adeboye that cannot condemn the killings of Christians is quick to condemn Daddy Freeze for speaking against the tithes exploitation.



ALSO WE CAN NOW SEE WHY ADEBOYE HELPED A SELF CONFESSED ISLAMIST BUHAIR COME TO POWER













SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM

[/size]



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYGy5pQjnqE



[size] SEE HOW ADEBOYE MANIPULATES PEOPLE FOR MONEY

[/size]





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY

SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S PRIVATE JET



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk [/size][/size] 1 Like

If things aren't moving in the house of God, the same ppl would still come out to say Christians are poor. They are all fault finders - Antichrist. 9 Likes

whatever this lady see's she should take.. 3 Likes

God I weep on ur behalf On earth. men have used ur name to commit fraud On earth. a man is asking for 1 billion when plenty have not seen food to eat. A man is about to give you $100 million dollars that can change the life's of thousand on earth. God I know you don't have account number. My God my God people that claim to serve you on earth are EVIL. Lord Lord Lord is this man's punishment on earth!!!. men will collect with ur name but are wicked to help. Thousand have not seen food to eat today, many are in the hospital dieing because of lack of money to receive proper treatment. many youths are looking for how to get even $1500 to start up a business but no money. I know my God don't endorse this act of wickedness by men who claim to be servants of God. for if they serve the true God they shall love there brothers as themself 2 Likes

This is a video from years ago... Those that wanted to donate have donated without complaining and the church has been built. But its those that didn't contribute a dime that keep complaining.



Keep waiting for devil to punish him as e no dey fear face na. If e get mind make him try am.



Not a Redeemite or Religious fanatic but please mind your damn businesses and divert the energy you use in judging and condemning these people into something resourceful. 9 Likes

those paying tithes and offerings are doing so willing, I don't know why some attention seekers are busy crying more than the bereaved . Let Christians decide for themselves. 11 Likes 1 Share

Abeg, make them come pay #200million for my own Church. Ayam not too greedy.

Olosho needs market, a little stunt like this would help..

NwaAmaikpe:







I'd rather give Bobrisky one million than give it to this man. Hian, you have started again with your burukutu analysis Hian, you have started again with your burukutu analysis 1 Like