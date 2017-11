THE TITHE AND OFFERINGS FROM THOUSANDS OF CHURCHES ARE NOT ENOUGH HE NEEDS TO DRAIN THE FOOLISH PEOPLE



Pastor Adeboye is gradually diverting from God.



Let me show you what my Bible says about ministers of God and you'll see nothing involves COLLECTING MONEY FROM THE CHURCH



1. Acts 20:28

Pay careful attention to yourselves and to all the flock, in which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to care for the church of God, which he obtained with his own blood. (he isn't overseeing the poor he rather separate the rich for special announcements)



2. 1 Timothy 6:11

But as for you, O man of God, flee these things. Pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, steadfastness, gentleness. (Nowhere money was mentioned here)



3. 2 Corinthians 5:20



Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. (Christ never tasked the church for cash. Why isn't he an ambassador for Christ?)



Many of these stupid people attending his church will never give to the poor or motherless babies. They will ignore the homeless and hungry but they will rather give their daddy GO because they feel blessing will be attached to it.



Let me show you what my Bible says about giving to the poor



Deuteronomy 15:7-11



“If among you, one of your brothers should become poor, in any of your towns within your land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart or shut your hand against your poor brother, but you shall open your hand to him and lend him sufficient for his need, whatever it may be. Take care lest there be an unworthy thought in your heart and you say, ‘The seventh year, the year of release is near,’ and your eye look grudgingly on your poor brother, and you give him nothing, and he cry to the Lord against you, and you be guilty of sin. You shall give to him freely, and your heart shall not be grudging when you give to him, because for this the Lord your God will bless you in all your work and in all that you undertake. For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.’







Pastor Adeboye teach your church the truth!