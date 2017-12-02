₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:41pm
Newcastle will win this match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:42pm
I just posted something
Mukina2 pls update score
One game that will setup Contes' sack
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 1:42pm
dwight gayle goal!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:42pm
Mukina2 e don happen oh
Gayle scores
CHE 0-1 NEW
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 1:42pm
Goal!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Phonefanatic: 1:42pm
Lol this Newcastle and early goals. Expect them to lose.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by AlfaSeltzer(m): 1:43pm
Hahahahahahha!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by omaolowo(m): 1:43pm
Che 0 - New 1
Time 11 mins of first half
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by omoadigun07(m): 1:43pm
Keneking:�
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 1:43pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by oloriLFC(f): 1:44pm
Gayle baba, albino of life! :DGayle baba, albino of life!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 1:44pm
Here comes the spoilers
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:46pm
When they hit the second one before half time...the entire Man city fans would invade this thread
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by NwaChibuzor13: 1:46pm
This conte na fool mehn. Which one be this 352 formation e dey experiment na
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by microbaris: 1:47pm
The last time Dwight Gayle scored a premier league goal which was the first goal of the game against ManUtd, you guys know what happened afterwards
so Chelsea to reply with 5goals
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:48pm
De Gea don see rival in Darlow
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:48pm
Alvaro behaves like a baby sometimes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 1:48pm
Chelsea to win by 3 goals to 2.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 1:49pm
microbaris:
Chelsea is not man utd bro
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by bart10: 1:49pm
Moses is rusty. He needs more games to get back to form
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by adedayoadedeji(m): 1:49pm
AishaBuhari:Thanks boss
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 1:49pm
We are getting there
No free goal for Chelsea today
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 1:49pm
aieromon:lol
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:50pm
Oh boy goalkeeper Darlow
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:50pm
1-1
Mukina2 oya
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:50pm
Hazard
CHE 1-1 NEW
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by ipledge10(m): 1:50pm
The commentator said it’s New castle has made Chelsea angry
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by oloriLFC(f): 1:51pm
Ode Lawon Newcastle Yi Sha!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by tonididdy(m): 1:52pm
goalee
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 1:52pm
Harzardous
|Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by NwaChibuzor13: 1:52pm
gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalllllll
