Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:41pm
Newcastle will win this match
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:42pm
I just posted something grin

Mukina2 pls update score

One game that will setup Contes' sack grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 1:42pm
dwight gayle goal!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:42pm
Mukina2 e don happen oh grin grin

Gayle scores


CHE 0-1 NEW
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 1:42pm
Goal!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Phonefanatic: 1:42pm
Lol this Newcastle and early goals. Expect them to lose.
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by AlfaSeltzer(m): 1:43pm
Hahahahahahha! grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by omaolowo(m): 1:43pm
Che 0 - New 1
Time 11 mins of first half
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by omoadigun07(m): 1:43pm
Keneking:
Newcastle will win this match
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 1:43pm
aieromon:
Mukina2 e don happen oh grin grin

Gayle scores


CHE 0-1 NEW


grin grin grin grin grin grin

Keneking:
I just posted something grin

Mukina2 pls update score
wicked persin grin grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by oloriLFC(f): 1:44pm
Gayle baba, albino of life! :DGayle baba, albino of life!
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 1:44pm
Here comes the spoilers
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:46pm
When they hit the second one before half time...the entire Man city fans would invade this thread shocked

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by NwaChibuzor13: 1:46pm
This conte na fool mehn. Which one be this 352 formation e dey experiment na
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by microbaris: 1:47pm
The last time Dwight Gayle scored a premier league goal which was the first goal of the game against ManUtd, you guys know what happened afterwards

so Chelsea to reply with 5goals
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:48pm
De Gea don see rival in Darlow grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:48pm
Alvaro behaves like a baby sometimes
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 1:48pm
Chelsea to win by 3 goals to 2.
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 1:49pm
microbaris:
The last time Dwight Gayle scored a premier league goal which was the first goal of the game against ManUtd, you guys know what happened afterwards

so Chelsea to reply with 5goals

Chelsea is not man utd bro tongue
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by bart10: 1:49pm
Moses is rusty. He needs more games to get back to form cool
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by adedayoadedeji(m): 1:49pm
AishaBuhari:

Vipbox.nu
Thanks boss
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 1:49pm
grin We are getting there cheesy

No free goal for Chelsea today

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 1:49pm
aieromon:
Mukina2 e don happen oh grin grin

Gayle scores


CHE 0-1 NEW
lipsrsealed lol
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:50pm
Oh boy goalkeeper Darlow shocked
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Keneking: 1:50pm
1-1

Mukina2 oya
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 1:50pm
Hazard

CHE 1-1 NEW
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by ipledge10(m): 1:50pm
The commentator said it’s New castle has made Chelsea angry grin grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by oloriLFC(f): 1:51pm
Ode Lawon Newcastle Yi Sha!
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by tonididdy(m): 1:52pm
goalee
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by Drummerboy15: 1:52pm
Harzardous
Re: Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (1 - 1) - Live by NwaChibuzor13: 1:52pm
gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalllllll

