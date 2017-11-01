Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers (4561 Views)

BENIN—TRADITIONAL rulers from Edo Central and North senatorial district of Edo State, today, raised an alarm over alleged plot by Ijaw traditional rulers in Bayelsa states to disrespect the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and called on security agents to arrest and prosecute the ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State, Pere Oboro Gbaraun over the botched attempt to install one Godwin Ogunyebo as the Pere of Olodiama Kingdom, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.



The traditional rulers who insisted that Gelegele is part of the enclave of the Oba of Benin, described as disrespectful and an abomination, the attempt by the paramount ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom to come and install a king in Benin Kingdom without the consent of the Oba of Benin, adding that if the perpetrators are not arrested, “we will head to Abuja to protest this act of rebellion against the revered Benin monarch.”





Addressing newsmen in Benin today, the First Vice Chairman, Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs and Onojie of Opoji, His Royal Highness (HRH), Ehidiamen Aidonojie I, said: “In the 13th and 14th century when the Portuguese entered Benin, the only Port in Benin was Gelegele and that was where the Portuguese lived and even built a house there. “It has always been part of Benin Kingdom. We had two provinces in Western region that later formed Midwest region. We had the Benin Province and Delta Province. The Benin Province included Gelegele. There was never a second kingdom and there can never be another kingdom inside the Benin Kingdom and it is headed by the Oba of Benin. “Only the Oba has the powers to appoint a Duke in Gelegele like he did in other areas.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/edo-central-north-monarchs-urge-dss-police-arrest-ijaw-traditional-rulers/ By Simon Ebegbulem







Some fishermen think crocodiles only exist in the sea!!







Una go dance Indomie , back to your tiny bayelsa 10 Likes 2 Shares

This ijaws are just going on a fools journey .... But why are they so troublesome ?.... Every tribe in the south have a complain or two concerning this group of people 14 Likes 4 Shares

These yeye Edo people will not bat an eyelid when a Fulani Amir will soon be appointed above their Oba. 8 Likes 1 Share

Arrest keh? 3 Likes 1 Share

These yeye Edo people will not bat an eyelid when a Fulani Amir will soon be appointed above their Oba.



I don help you put am where it belongs!......Lahò Use sense next time I don help you put am where it belongs!......Lahò Use sense next time 26 Likes 8 Shares







The Oba must go.



The Oba must go.





The Oba must go ooo

He has shown that he is a visionless drunkard.



Yeye Oba and his council of touts.

I would even prefer to have Tony Kabaka as Oba than that joker called Ewuare. The Oba must go.The Oba must go.The Oba must go oooHe has shown that he is a visionless drunkard.Yeye Oba and his council of touts.I would even prefer to have Tony Kabaka as Oba than that joker called Ewuare. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Same ijaw peeps that were attacking Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra, left right center. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Hmm edo and wahala 2 Likes 1 Share



Rent seekers, scrap all this motherfuckers! Oba kor, kingi Ni! 3 Likes 1 Share

The Oba must go.



The Oba must go.





The Oba must go ooooooooooo

He has shown that he is vision less.









Africans and ethnic jingoism.

But which people get the etymology of gelegele.

Bini or ijaw?

When will these people admit that all this ruckus is simply about the proposed gelegele seaport, and that they are only interested In who go chop pass. Old fools!! 9 Likes 2 Shares

If this issue is not handled properly...blood will be spilled in Edo state. I call on the Oba of Bini to be a leader and calm the tempers. This is no joking matter. If this issue is not handled properly...blood will be spilled in Edo state. I call on the Oba of Bini to be a leader and calm the tempers. This is no joking matter.

Edo pipo dey craze? 3 Likes 1 Share

No nothing like dat, they should just cut the ijaws out of Edo into Delta where they belong.



The ijaws in Edo are spill over from Delta, they need to return dem to delta via border demarcation.



Oba of Benin cannot be Monarch to Ijaw people, that is wholly unacceptable.



Respect other ethnic group, their language and culture, dont dominate anybody especially not with force and threats.



This is y people are calling for restructuring to end all this type of conflict. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Leave ijaw and trouble jare 2 Likes 2 Shares

Oba and his band of noisemakers 1 Like

Amarabae:

Africans and ethnic jingoism.

But which people get the etymology of gelegele.

Bini or ijaw?

Care to expatiate on your point ? Care to expatiate on your point ?

na ijaw/Edo communal clashes na im dey load so,foolishness of southern Nigeria is when u leave ur common enemies to fight ur brothers. 3 Likes 2 Shares

All this for a white elephant project? Imagine

Amarabae:

Africans and ethnic jingoism.

But which people get the etymology of gelegele.

Bini or ijaw? Ijaw



The Oba and his noisemakers just woke up because of the proposed seaport IjawThe Oba and his noisemakers just woke up because of the proposed seaport 7 Likes 2 Shares

IamaNigerianGuy:





Care to expatiate on your point ? i mean which of the two tribes is the word gelegele gotten from? i mean which of the two tribes is the word gelegele gotten from?

Amarabae:

i mean which of the two tribes is the word gelegele gotten from?

Edo of Course





It means nothing in thier language! 5 Likes 2 Shares

Who dey dominate who now?



That is y I laugh at that mofo tonyebarcanista and his NigerDelta Republic ghetto gospel.



I no it will be the graveyard of unity, justice and indeed humanity, with rampant beheading and communal clashes.



The black man knows the right thing but will always pursue the wrong agenda becos he is dumb like dat to mistake evil deeds as being smart. 3 Likes

Wonderful