₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,920,587 members, 3,943,579 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 12:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers (4561 Views)
Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release / Buhari Recieves South-east Traditional Rulers In Aso-rock / Buhari Breaks Fast With Ooni Ogunwusi And Other Traditional Rulers (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 7:56pm On Nov 30
By Simon Ebegbulem
BENIN—TRADITIONAL rulers from Edo Central and North senatorial district of Edo State, today, raised an alarm over alleged plot by Ijaw traditional rulers in Bayelsa states to disrespect the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and called on security agents to arrest and prosecute the ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State, Pere Oboro Gbaraun over the botched attempt to install one Godwin Ogunyebo as the Pere of Olodiama Kingdom, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/edo-central-north-monarchs-urge-dss-police-arrest-ijaw-traditional-rulers/
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 7:56pm On Nov 30
Some fishermen think crocodiles only exist in the sea!!
Una go dance Indomie , back to your tiny bayelsa
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by EdoNation(f): 7:58pm On Nov 30
This ijaws are just going on a fools journey .... But why are they so troublesome ?.... Every tribe in the south have a complain or two concerning this group of people
14 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BlowBack: 7:59pm On Nov 30
These yeye Edo people will not bat an eyelid when a Fulani Amir will soon be appointed above their Oba.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by SportBlogger(m): 8:03pm On Nov 30
Arrest keh?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 8:07pm On Nov 30
BlowBack:
I don help you put am where it belongs!......Lahò Use sense next time
26 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by NwaAmaikpe: 10:20pm On Nov 30
The Oba must go.
The Oba must go.
The Oba must go ooo
He has shown that he is a visionless drunkard.
Yeye Oba and his council of touts.
I would even prefer to have Tony Kabaka as Oba than that joker called Ewuare.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by Springdale: 10:21pm On Nov 30
Same ijaw peeps that were attacking Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra, left right center.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by kings09(m): 10:21pm On Nov 30
Ok
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by 9jatatafo(m): 10:23pm On Nov 30
Hmm edo and wahala
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ladya534(f): 10:23pm On Nov 30
guys I have been posting for hours now...regarding a little problem I have..
plz am begging.. someone plz help me!!
please,this is serious...
here is my email for those willing to help. ladyA29@outlook.com
am in serious distress here..
I hope someone out there understands .
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by 1freshdude: 10:23pm On Nov 30
Rent seekers, scrap all this motherfuckers! Oba kor, kingi Ni!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 10:24pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
..
YOU ARE MAD!!
11 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by loveth360(f): 10:25pm On Nov 30
kings09:
.
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by Amarabae(f): 10:25pm On Nov 30
Africans and ethnic jingoism.
But which people get the etymology of gelegele.
Bini or ijaw?
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by EZEIGBO1OFIMO: 10:26pm On Nov 30
When will these people admit that all this ruckus is simply about the proposed gelegele seaport, and that they are only interested In who go chop pass. Old fools!!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by FisifunKododada: 10:26pm On Nov 30
If this issue is not handled properly...blood will be spilled in Edo state. I call on the Oba of Bini to be a leader and calm the tempers. This is no joking matter.
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by loveth360(f): 10:27pm On Nov 30
for sale
.
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by RottenTomato: 10:27pm On Nov 30
Edo pipo dey craze?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by FemiFimile: 10:28pm On Nov 30
No nothing like dat, they should just cut the ijaws out of Edo into Delta where they belong.
The ijaws in Edo are spill over from Delta, they need to return dem to delta via border demarcation.
Oba of Benin cannot be Monarch to Ijaw people, that is wholly unacceptable.
Respect other ethnic group, their language and culture, dont dominate anybody especially not with force and threats.
This is y people are calling for restructuring to end all this type of conflict.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:28pm On Nov 30
Leave ijaw and trouble jare
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ReubenE(m): 10:29pm On Nov 30
Oba and his band of noisemakers
1 Like
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:29pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:
Care to expatiate on your point ?
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by sunsewa16: 10:29pm On Nov 30
na ijaw/Edo communal clashes na im dey load so,foolishness of southern Nigeria is when u leave ur common enemies to fight ur brothers.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by careytommy7(m): 10:29pm On Nov 30
All this for a white elephant project? Imagine
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ReubenE(m): 10:30pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:Ijaw
The Oba and his noisemakers just woke up because of the proposed seaport
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by Amarabae(f): 10:31pm On Nov 30
IamaNigerianGuy:i mean which of the two tribes is the word gelegele gotten from?
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by oshe11(m): 10:32pm On Nov 30
Pls I need a link to Civil Engineering questions asked during interviews
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 10:32pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:
Edo of Course
It means nothing in thier language!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by legitnow: 10:33pm On Nov 30
Who dey dominate who now?
That is y I laugh at that mofo tonyebarcanista and his NigerDelta Republic ghetto gospel.
I no it will be the graveyard of unity, justice and indeed humanity, with rampant beheading and communal clashes.
The black man knows the right thing but will always pursue the wrong agenda becos he is dumb like dat to mistake evil deeds as being smart.
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by AleAirHub(m): 10:33pm On Nov 30
Wonderful
|Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by columbus007(m): 10:33pm On Nov 30
I don't listen to chest beaters and mouth warriors from any ijaw fools,if they want it as they claim,let them come and take it.
5 Likes 3 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Who Is The Best Nigerian Politician Today? / Bashir Tofa Relaunches Presidential Bid ! / Please What Is The Real Mean Of Wailing Wailers.
Viewing this topic: nengibo, honifome(m), jk1e, elrony(m), konoplyanka, pascal558(m), onavae(m), Sholypop, Passy089(m), senatordave1, ENDTIMEgist(m), wxyz1, sheky24, Donkalio(m), TimeMod3, Afriifa(m), Heartbender, leighcon(m), mr1759, PrinceOgun, Lloydfather(m), walcut(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17