Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 7:56pm On Nov 30
By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—TRADITIONAL rulers from Edo Central and North senatorial district of Edo State, today, raised an alarm over alleged plot by Ijaw traditional rulers in Bayelsa states to disrespect the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and called on security agents to arrest and prosecute the ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State, Pere Oboro Gbaraun over the botched attempt to install one Godwin Ogunyebo as the Pere of Olodiama Kingdom, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The traditional rulers who insisted that Gelegele is part of the enclave of the Oba of Benin, described as disrespectful and an abomination, the attempt by the paramount ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom to come and install a king in Benin Kingdom without the consent of the Oba of Benin, adding that if the perpetrators are not arrested, “we will head to Abuja to protest this act of rebellion against the revered Benin monarch.”


Addressing newsmen in Benin today, the First Vice Chairman, Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs and Onojie of Opoji, His Royal Highness (HRH), Ehidiamen Aidonojie I, said: “In the 13th and 14th century when the Portuguese entered Benin, the only Port in Benin was Gelegele and that was where the Portuguese lived and even built a house there. “It has always been part of Benin Kingdom. We had two provinces in Western region that later formed Midwest region. We had the Benin Province and Delta Province. The Benin Province included Gelegele. There was never a second kingdom and there can never be another kingdom inside the Benin Kingdom and it is headed by the Oba of Benin. “Only the Oba has the powers to appoint a Duke in Gelegele like he did in other areas.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/edo-central-north-monarchs-urge-dss-police-arrest-ijaw-traditional-rulers/

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 7:56pm On Nov 30



Some fishermen think crocodiles only exist in the sea!!



Una go dance Indomie , back to your tiny bayelsa

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by EdoNation(f): 7:58pm On Nov 30
This ijaws are just going on a fools journey .... But why are they so troublesome ?.... Every tribe in the south have a complain or two concerning this group of people

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BlowBack: 7:59pm On Nov 30
These yeye Edo people will not bat an eyelid when a Fulani Amir will soon be appointed above their Oba.

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by SportBlogger(m): 8:03pm On Nov 30
Arrest keh?

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 8:07pm On Nov 30
BlowBack:
These yeye Edo people will not bat an eyelid when a Fulani Amir will soon be appointed above their Oba.


I don help you put am where it belongs!......Lahò Use sense next time

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by NwaAmaikpe: 10:20pm On Nov 30
shocked


The Oba must go.

The Oba must go.


The Oba must go ooo
He has shown that he is a visionless drunkard.

Yeye Oba and his council of touts.
I would even prefer to have Tony Kabaka as Oba than that joker called Ewuare.

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by Springdale: 10:21pm On Nov 30
Same ijaw peeps that were attacking Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra, left right center.

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by kings09(m): 10:21pm On Nov 30
Ok
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by 9jatatafo(m): 10:23pm On Nov 30
Hmm edo and wahala

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ladya534(f): 10:23pm On Nov 30
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by 1freshdude: 10:23pm On Nov 30
Rent seekers, scrap all this motherfuckers! Oba kor, kingi Ni!

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 10:24pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


The Oba must go.

The Oba must go.


The Oba must go ooooooooooo
He has shown that he is vision less.




..





YOU ARE MAD!!


Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by loveth360(f): 10:25pm On Nov 30
kings09:
Ok







Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by Amarabae(f): 10:25pm On Nov 30
Africans and ethnic jingoism.
But which people get the etymology of gelegele.
Bini or ijaw?
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by EZEIGBO1OFIMO: 10:26pm On Nov 30
When will these people admit that all this ruckus is simply about the proposed gelegele seaport, and that they are only interested In who go chop pass. Old fools!!

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by FisifunKododada: 10:26pm On Nov 30
shocked If this issue is not handled properly...blood will be spilled in Edo state. I call on the Oba of Bini to be a leader and calm the tempers. This is no joking matter. shocked
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by loveth360(f): 10:27pm On Nov 30
for sale






Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by RottenTomato: 10:27pm On Nov 30
Edo pipo dey craze?

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by FemiFimile: 10:28pm On Nov 30
No nothing like dat, they should just cut the ijaws out of Edo into Delta where they belong.

The ijaws in Edo are spill over from Delta, they need to return dem to delta via border demarcation.

Oba of Benin cannot be Monarch to Ijaw people, that is wholly unacceptable.

Respect other ethnic group, their language and culture, dont dominate anybody especially not with force and threats.

This is y people are calling for restructuring to end all this type of conflict.

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:28pm On Nov 30
Leave ijaw and trouble jare cheesy

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ReubenE(m): 10:29pm On Nov 30
Oba and his band of noisemakers

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:29pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:
Africans and ethnic jingoism.
But which people get the etymology of gelegele.
Bini or ijaw?

Care to expatiate on your point ?
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by sunsewa16: 10:29pm On Nov 30
na ijaw/Edo communal clashes na im dey load so,foolishness of southern Nigeria is when u leave ur common enemies to fight ur brothers.

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by careytommy7(m): 10:29pm On Nov 30
All this for a white elephant project? Imagine angry
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by ReubenE(m): 10:30pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:
Africans and ethnic jingoism.
But which people get the etymology of gelegele.
Bini or ijaw?
Ijaw

The Oba and his noisemakers just woke up because of the proposed seaport

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by Amarabae(f): 10:31pm On Nov 30
IamaNigerianGuy:


Care to expatiate on your point ?
i mean which of the two tribes is the word gelegele gotten from?
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by oshe11(m): 10:32pm On Nov 30
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by BornStunner1: 10:32pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:
i mean which of the two tribes is the word gelegele gotten from?

Edo of Course


It means nothing in thier language!

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by legitnow: 10:33pm On Nov 30
Who dey dominate who now?

That is y I laugh at that mofo tonyebarcanista and his NigerDelta Republic ghetto gospel.

I no it will be the graveyard of unity, justice and indeed humanity, with rampant beheading and communal clashes.

The black man knows the right thing but will always pursue the wrong agenda becos he is dumb like dat to mistake evil deeds as being smart.

Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by AleAirHub(m): 10:33pm On Nov 30
Re: Edo Central, North Monarchs Urge DSS, Police To Arrest Ijaw Traditional Rulers by columbus007(m): 10:33pm On Nov 30
I don't listen to chest beaters and mouth warriors from any ijaw fools,if they want it as they claim,let them come and take it.

