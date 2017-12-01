Canada is a beautiful country with very nice people. It's the 2nd biggest country in the world (Russia 1st) with only a population of about 35 million people. However, majority of the country is not landlocked, its covered by water and mountains. There are 10 provinces and 3 territories. i reside in the province of Ontario. Anyway enough of the history.



I must say the country is beautiful but can be very cold as well. This summer i had the opportunity to travel to other provinces (Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Quebec) to see the wonders of the earth. i mean God is an artist. Vancouver which is a city in British Columbia is a beautiful city, albeit can be really expensive as well. Calgary is known as the oil city of Canada, although things have been tough since the oil crisis. However it's still a beautiful with the famous Banff, known for its gorgeous mountains and hot springs. Saskatchewan on the other hand is a flat province, by flat i mean just flat lands and you can barely find any mountain there. it has a lot of small cities and towns and the inhabitants are mostly farmers.



well less talk now, more pictures. 13 Likes 2 Shares