My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada
|My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 8:02pm On Nov 30
Canada is a beautiful country with very nice people. It's the 2nd biggest country in the world (Russia 1st) with only a population of about 35 million people. However, majority of the country is not landlocked, its covered by water and mountains. There are 10 provinces and 3 territories. i reside in the province of Ontario. Anyway enough of the history.
I must say the country is beautiful but can be very cold as well. This summer i had the opportunity to travel to other provinces (Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Quebec) to see the wonders of the earth. i mean God is an artist. Vancouver which is a city in British Columbia is a beautiful city, albeit can be really expensive as well. Calgary is known as the oil city of Canada, although things have been tough since the oil crisis. However it's still a beautiful with the famous Banff, known for its gorgeous mountains and hot springs. Saskatchewan on the other hand is a flat province, by flat i mean just flat lands and you can barely find any mountain there. it has a lot of small cities and towns and the inhabitants are mostly farmers.
well less talk now, more pictures.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 8:07pm On Nov 30
More pictures
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 8:11pm On Nov 30
more
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 8:15pm On Nov 30
More
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by gentility411(m): 8:15pm On Nov 30
Really lovely pix bro.......Enjoy Ur stay
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 8:24pm On Nov 30
gentility411:
Thanks bros
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 8:36pm On Nov 30
Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 8:44pm On Nov 30
More
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:42pm On Nov 30
YOLO ! Enjoy life
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by klexycole(m): 11:47pm On Nov 30
Really nice pictures! I am enjoying the awesome sight. God bless you OP.
Following.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by princehood5: 11:53pm On Nov 30
Lovely bro
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by cleanshaven(m): 12:16am
More pictures please
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by gnykelly(m): 12:43am
I love that lake. YOLO
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 4:34am
damiolly:
I think its only the citizens that can join the military.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by salford1: 7:21am
mafiaso9:Only South Sask is flat especially the transcanada route. Once you drive a few kilometers north...you would start seeing valleys and hills.
Lovely pics op.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by smithsydny(m): 7:47am
enjoy baba
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by damiolly(m): 12:22pm
mafiaso9:what if one becomes a citizen nd how many years will it take to achieve that?
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by Keneking: 12:30pm
But where is Justwise sef
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 12:40pm
@Lalasticlala
Niagara Falls. Here you can see the U.S/Canada border.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 12:49pm
Last 2 picture: Had the opportunity to visit Nunavik, Northern Quebec.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by beckycute1: 12:52pm
This Is me next year ����
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by mafiaso9: 12:52pm
damiolly:
You can join anytime as soon as you're a citizen. How far, you wan go war oga?
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by GlitteringStar(f): 12:58pm
Beautiful pictures
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by kenevision: 1:13pm
Canada, My Homeland.
Ayam coming very soon.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by miqos03: 2:18pm
Nice
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by Nwaoma198(f): 2:18pm
Isi ogwe
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by Krafty006: 2:20pm
nice scenery , beautiful landscape.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by TWoods(m): 2:20pm
Nigeria could be this, if only we had the desire to do better and make a personal commitment to integrity and doing only what is right.
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by manneger2: 2:21pm
See beautiful place, and they don't discriminate u, see how that white girl is smiling, but what happen to her leg
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by Kkbjx: 2:21pm
|Re: My 2017 Summer And Fall Adventure In Canada by vicola0281: 2:22pm
at least this is better. where are those mumus with their GHANA experience bruhaha
