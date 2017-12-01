₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Vyolet(f): 8:03pm On Nov 30
The season three of the reality TV show popularly called big bother naija is here again, do you have what it takes?
The big brother naija crew announced this on their social media pages 6pm this evening.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BBNaija/status/936279311933431808
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by NwaAmaikpe: 8:08pm On Nov 30
I nominate my young friend Airforce1 to go represent this forum.
He will make history by being the first housemate to be evicted on the first day.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Airforce1(m): 8:13pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
You've gone mad again abi
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by YOUNGELDER1(m): 8:23pm On Nov 30
I stand with Nwamaikpe
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by makydebbie(f): 8:35pm On Nov 30
Another person will come with poverty story to sell.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Vyolet(f): 8:36pm On Nov 30
We hope better looking guys would be picked this season, we don't want the likes of kemen with his ponmo lips.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Jigba(f): 8:36pm On Nov 30
makydebbie:
Lol
Poverty alleviation scheme
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by kingxsamz(m): 8:39pm On Nov 30
Airforce1:
bro try it...I think it will help your career..who knows you might be the next EFE
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Bitcoin1000(f): 8:41pm On Nov 30
If i hear say i nor go for auditions
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by kingxsamz(m): 8:42pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
no..I believe Airforce1 will win the money...at least this will help his 'maybe' failed career.
I fully support u Airforce1.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by kingxsamz(m): 8:44pm On Nov 30
tho I'd like to see Airforce1 and IamJ in that house...
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by OkpaAkuEriEri: 8:48pm On Nov 30
Why isn't this on the front page.
World Cup, then BBNaija
2018 will be so much fun
Lalasticlala, Mynd44 please do the needful
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by iamJ(m): 8:51pm On Nov 30
i will apply
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Criis(m): 8:59pm On Nov 30
Not again
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by makydebbie(f): 9:02pm On Nov 30
Jigba:
Don't mind them.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:26pm On Nov 30
If I had a close female friend, I would be scared to lose her to stardom. I just hope there bring lively and fun people, coz I barely watch TV I hope there make me find a valid reason.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:39pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:Lmao.. NwaAmaikpe the Legend
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Flashh: 10:41pm On Nov 30
See money na. I wan perticipate oo!
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by ladya534(f): 10:42pm On Nov 30
ok
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by jaheymezz(m): 10:43pm On Nov 30
.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by tolumizzy(m): 10:43pm On Nov 30
Olosho show wan begin again
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Dutchey(m): 10:43pm On Nov 30
hmmm
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by jaxxy(m): 10:44pm On Nov 30
I shud go for this shii??... Naa
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:44pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
100% on point!
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Foxrain: 10:45pm On Nov 30
I nominate papiikush, daddykush or papykush, he's the only one I know that silenced NwAmaikpe without typing .
And my brother Air Force 1 ,maybe he might finally blow.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by yeyerolling: 10:45pm On Nov 30
Another crap to distract nigerian youth
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by tosyne2much(m): 10:45pm On Nov 30
I nominate Airforce1
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by marttol: 10:45pm On Nov 30
.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:46pm On Nov 30
Foxrain:
Benson don take over his reasoning and no fit compose just 10 words track
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Trustme2(m): 10:46pm On Nov 30
Ok
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Audition! N45 Million For 2018 BBNAIJA Winner by Pearlyakin(m): 10:47pm On Nov 30
I need to apply
