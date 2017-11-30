Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) (11565 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Each player spoke the language of the player who came after him. Iniesta congratulated Nigeria in English, while Mikel congratulated Costa Rica in Spanish.



Welcome to Russia ahead of the #WorldCupDraw! @neymarjr congratulates Iran in Farsi @lewy_official sends greetings to Egypt in Arabic @ToniKroos wishes @England a warm welcome

https://mobile.twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/936135851364450304







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhexfxLPgTE





The picture (of flags) below shows the order in which the players appeared. 32 World Cup players have congratulated and welcomed the 32 teams to Russia ahead of the World Cup draws tomorrow.Each player spoke the language of the player who came after him. Iniesta congratulated Nigeria in English, while Mikel congratulated Costa Rica in Spanish.The picture (of flags) below shows the order in which the players appeared.

Go Go Super Eagles 10 Likes

K

ENDTIMEgist:

Go Go Super Eagles go where? go where? 35 Likes

H

Gen already on, don't trust NEPA 6 Likes

miqos03:

go where? e tire me e tire me 8 Likes

I have a dream





mosegifted:





Don't border telling us, we already know the dream

Lai Lai, you cannot kill my dream, i must tell you Lai Lai, you cannot kill my dream, i must tell you





crixlight2:



That dream will not die inside you



. Shey make i tell you the dream ? Amen Nwanne. Shey make i tell you the dream ? 5 Likes













Go! super eagles Go!









Russia is ours to conquer





That trophy is coming to Nigeria. Go! super eagles Go!Russia is ours to conquerThat trophy is coming to Nigeria. 20 Likes 4 Shares

.

miqos03:

go where? hahahaha hahahaha 1 Like

nice 1

LoveJesus87:

e tire me LoveJesus87:

e tire me

OK





Congratulations NIGERIA!



WELCOME TO RUSSIA Congratulations NIGERIA!WELCOME TO RUSSIA

Cool

we should at least reach the quarter finals, we have a technically sound coach .

miqos03:

go where? leave DAT guy, na man u fan.. he think say na GGMU we come here to do.



I no wan talk until after d draws leave DAT guy, na man u fan.. he think say na GGMU we come here to do.I no wan talk until after d draws

DaddyKross:

I have a dreamb That dream will not die inside you That dream will not die inside you

Eagles have made up proud as a nation ,seeing that great Nigeria colour satiate my joy

Body go tell them







Mikel is a fool.



He should have spoken in Igbo language. Mikel is a fool.He should have spoken in Igbo language. 4 Likes 1 Share

DaddyKross:

I have a dream

Don't border telling us, we already know the dream Don't border telling us, we already know the dream 2 Likes

Beauriful

.

miqos03:

go where? to obalende to obalende 1 Like

Ichoooookay......

costarica,Portugal or england must dey our group

B

Just hope solanke will switch allegiance. Dude got potentials