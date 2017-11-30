₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by naptu2: 8:57pm
32 World Cup players have congratulated and welcomed the 32 teams to Russia ahead of the World Cup draws tomorrow.
Each player spoke the language of the player who came after him. Iniesta congratulated Nigeria in English, while Mikel congratulated Costa Rica in Spanish.
Welcome to Russia ahead of the #WorldCupDraw! @neymarjr congratulates Iran in Farsi @lewy_official sends greetings to Egypt in Arabic @ToniKroos wishes @England a warm welcome
https://mobile.twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/936135851364450304
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhexfxLPgTE
The picture (of flags) below shows the order in which the players appeared.
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 9:05pm
Go Go Super Eagles
10 Likes
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by miqos03: 9:11pm
K
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by miqos03: 9:11pm
ENDTIMEgist:go where?
35 Likes
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:12pm
H
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by BruncleZuma: 9:12pm
Gen already on, don't trust NEPA
6 Likes
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:12pm
miqos03:e tire me
8 Likes
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by DaddyKross: 9:12pm
I have a dream
mosegifted:
Lai Lai, you cannot kill my dream, i must tell you
crixlight2:
Amen Nwanne . Shey make i tell you the dream ?
5 Likes
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by MrOjay1(m): 9:13pm
Go! super eagles Go!
Russia is ours to conquer
That trophy is coming to Nigeria.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 9:13pm
.
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by idyicy45: 9:13pm
miqos03:hahahaha
1 Like
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by DecoLand(m): 9:13pm
nice 1
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by ELTON123(m): 9:13pm
LoveJesus87:
LoveJesus87:
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by bright007(f): 9:13pm
OK
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by NigerDeltan(m): 9:14pm
Congratulations NIGERIA!
WELCOME TO RUSSIA
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by winkmart: 9:14pm
Cool
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by highrise07: 9:14pm
we should at least reach the quarter finals, we have a technically sound coach .
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by innobets(m): 9:14pm
miqos03:leave DAT guy, na man u fan.. he think say na GGMU we come here to do.
I no wan talk until after d draws
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by crixlight2(m): 9:14pm
DaddyKross:That dream will not die inside you
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by Charly68: 9:14pm
Eagles have made up proud as a nation ,seeing that great Nigeria colour satiate my joy
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:14pm
Body go tell them
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:14pm
Mikel is a fool.
He should have spoken in Igbo language.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by mosegifted: 9:15pm
DaddyKross:
Don't border telling us, we already know the dream
2 Likes
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by jhydebaba(m): 9:15pm
Beauriful
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by innobets(m): 9:15pm
.
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by josielewa(m): 9:15pm
miqos03:to obalende
1 Like
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by Blissbeatz(m): 9:15pm
Ichoooookay......
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by juddybrown(m): 9:17pm
costarica,Portugal or england must dey our group
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by Edoloaded: 9:18pm
B
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by miremoses(m): 9:18pm
Just hope solanke will switch allegiance. Dude got potentials
|Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by romeorailss: 9:19pm
Dt wan for up say make super eagles go, where?
Togo?
2 Likes
