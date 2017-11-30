₦airaland Forum

Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by naptu2: 8:57pm
32 World Cup players have congratulated and welcomed the 32 teams to Russia ahead of the World Cup draws tomorrow.

Each player spoke the language of the player who came after him. Iniesta congratulated Nigeria in English, while Mikel congratulated Costa Rica in Spanish.

Welcome to Russia ahead of the #WorldCupDraw! @neymarjr congratulates Iran in Farsi @lewy_official sends greetings to Egypt in Arabic @ToniKroos wishes @England a warm welcome

https://mobile.twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/936135851364450304



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhexfxLPgTE


The picture (of flags) below shows the order in which the players appeared.

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 9:05pm
Go Go Super Eagles

10 Likes

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by miqos03: 9:11pm
K
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by miqos03: 9:11pm
ENDTIMEgist:
Go Go Super Eagles
go where?

35 Likes

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:12pm
H
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by BruncleZuma: 9:12pm
Gen already on, don't trust NEPA

6 Likes

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:12pm
miqos03:
go where?
e tire me

8 Likes

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by DaddyKross: 9:12pm
I have a dream


mosegifted:


Don't border telling us, we already know the dream grin

grin Lai Lai, you cannot kill my dream, i must tell you cheesy


crixlight2:

That dream will not die inside you


Amen Nwanne cheesy. Shey make i tell you the dream ?

5 Likes

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by MrOjay1(m): 9:13pm
shocked





Go! super eagles Go!




Russia is ours to conquer


That trophy is coming to Nigeria.

20 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by wildcatter23(m): 9:13pm
.
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by idyicy45: 9:13pm
miqos03:
go where?
hahahaha

1 Like

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by DecoLand(m): 9:13pm
nice 1
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by ELTON123(m): 9:13pm
LoveJesus87:
e tire me
grin
LoveJesus87:
e tire me
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by bright007(f): 9:13pm
OK
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by NigerDeltan(m): 9:14pm
grin

Congratulations NIGERIA!

WELCOME TO RUSSIA
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by winkmart: 9:14pm
Cool
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by highrise07: 9:14pm
we should at least reach the quarter finals, we have a technically sound coach .
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by innobets(m): 9:14pm
miqos03:
go where?
leave DAT guy, na man u fan.. he think say na GGMU we come here to do.

I no wan talk until after d draws
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by crixlight2(m): 9:14pm
DaddyKross:
I have a dreamb
That dream will not die inside you
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by Charly68: 9:14pm
Eagles have made up proud as a nation ,seeing that great Nigeria colour satiate my joy
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:14pm
Body go tell them
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:14pm
shocked


Mikel is a fool.

He should have spoken in Igbo language.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by mosegifted: 9:15pm
DaddyKross:
I have a dream

Don't border telling us, we already know the dream grin

2 Likes

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by jhydebaba(m): 9:15pm
Beauriful
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by innobets(m): 9:15pm
.
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by josielewa(m): 9:15pm
miqos03:
go where?
to obalende

1 Like

Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by Blissbeatz(m): 9:15pm
Ichoooookay......
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by juddybrown(m): 9:17pm
costarica,Portugal or england must dey our group
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by Edoloaded: 9:18pm
B
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by miremoses(m): 9:18pm
Just hope solanke will switch allegiance. Dude got potentials
Re: Mikel, Neymar, Ronaldo & Iniesta Welcome Teams To Russia (Video) by romeorailss: 9:19pm
Dt wan for up say make super eagles go, where?


Togo? angry

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

