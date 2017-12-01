Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya (6420 Views)

As part of our current and ongoing efforts to help all people regardless of gender or tribe or background or country of origin. RCCG has over 7 parishes in Libya and they are open to anyone trying to make their way by home.



Link below is one of them

https://www.facebook.com/RCCG-OPEN-Heaven-Parish-Benghazi-LIBYA--894100480712338/







Where is DaddyFrozenMind and his gang ?



THAT'S A BEAUTIFUL ONE. Where are those crticizing this man of God with their brain on leave.



He's showing them his back. If it's a post about seed sowing you will see him with a big smile on his face.

You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.. 1Million of daddy freeze cannot freeze my faith.. That name is suspicious





John 10:14 I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and my sheep know me..











#TEAMSHEEP4CHRIST4EVA...

spongeisback:

He's showing them his back. If it's a post about seed sowing you will see him with a big smile on his face.

Thank you daddy freeze

DADDY Freeze has started a Revolution. God Bless his heart.

HAHA The Revolution will be televised. 33 Likes 5 Shares

At least RCCG have a private jet. So it can help people move down to Nigeria.

Desyner:

Where is DaddyFrozenMind and his gang ?



Idiot... Daddy freeze's criticism prompted this.

God bless RCCG

Lol Medicine after death

Daddy Freeze

After facing backlash from online warriors?



Dr. Freeze criticism is actually working.. Mistakes are being corrected.they realize dat of they don't dont do the right thing, danger will loom.so sad that d world is teaching church the right thing.



TB Joshua has been doing this since immemorial

church business is a great business

Dials Freeze's number

Too late...since when? They decide to do it after all the pressures, condemnations and complaints from pple. It's not done in good-faith.

News like this won't attract Mr. Freezer sorry Daddy Freeze and his Soldier Ants �... Nawa o

I see other churches following suit. Churches should be known for things like this not acquiring properties.

thanks to daddy freezer

spongeisback:

The truth is uv been Brainwashed by the descendant of Lucifer called Freeze,now u r growing wings, meanwhile u r desperately looking for means to make a better leaving...I pity u, ... Did he force you to pay it?

XTLikeNat777:

rather, freeze criticism is working

Great development. Just like every government needs an opposition to put it on its toes I think the likes of daddy freeze is stirring up an awakening. Churches have to realize that it's not about building huge edifices nor private jets nor showing off but about love.