|RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by kixo(m): 9:01pm On Nov 30
As copied from The Redeemed Christian Church of God official facebook:
As part of our current and ongoing efforts to help all people regardless of gender or tribe or background or country of origin. RCCG has over 7 parishes in Libya and they are open to anyone trying to make their way by home.
Link below is one of them
https://www.facebook.com/RCCG-OPEN-Heaven-Parish-Benghazi-LIBYA--894100480712338/
source: https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C6227458392
1 Share
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Desyner: 9:05pm On Nov 30
Where is DaddyFrozenMind and his gang ?
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by tmx21(m): 9:17pm On Nov 30
THAT'S A BEAUTIFUL ONE. Where are those crticizing this man of God with their brain on leave.
cc: lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by spongeisback: 9:41pm On Nov 30
He's showing them his back. If it's a post about seed sowing you will see him with a big smile on his face.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Meti99(m): 9:46pm On Nov 30
You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.. 1Million of daddy freeze cannot freeze my faith.. That name is suspicious
John 10:14 I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and my sheep know me..
#TEAMSHEEP4CHRIST4EVA...
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by GreenNegro(m): 10:52pm On Nov 30
spongeisback:
5 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by kidman96(m): 10:52pm On Nov 30
Hypocrites
2 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by kidman96(m): 10:52pm On Nov 30
Thank you daddy freeze
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Criis(m): 10:52pm On Nov 30
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Naijacost22: 10:53pm On Nov 30
DADDY Freeze has started a Revolution. God Bless his heart.
HAHA The Revolution will be televised.
33 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by not4sure(m): 10:53pm On Nov 30
At least RCCG have a private jet. So it can help people move down to Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by kidman96(m): 10:53pm On Nov 30
Desyner:
Idiot... Daddy freeze's criticism prompted this.
58 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Dutchey(m): 10:54pm On Nov 30
God bless RCCG
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by slimderek(m): 10:54pm On Nov 30
Lol Medicine after death
5 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by MrWondah(m): 10:54pm On Nov 30
R
1 Like
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by lovingyouhun: 10:54pm On Nov 30
Daddy Freeze
12 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by martineverest(m): 10:55pm On Nov 30
After facing backlash from online warriors?
Dr. Freeze criticism is actually working.. Mistakes are being corrected.they realize dat of they don't dont do the right thing, danger will loom.so sad that d world is teaching church the right thing.
TB Joshua has been doing this since immemorial
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by benjamin007: 10:55pm On Nov 30
G
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by personal59(m): 10:55pm On Nov 30
great deal
op its not for this picture
church business is a great business
3 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by DaddyKross: 10:55pm On Nov 30
Dials Freeze's number
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Hardrock1: 10:55pm On Nov 30
May God bless you sir.
1 Like
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Follysho707: 10:56pm On Nov 30
Too late...since when? They decide to do it after all the pressures, condemnations and complaints from pple. It's not done in good-faith.
9 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by Fussbot: 10:56pm On Nov 30
Pastors 1-freeze 0
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by XTLikeNat777: 10:56pm On Nov 30
News like this won't attract Mr. Freezer sorry Daddy Freeze and his Soldier Ants �... Nawa o
2 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by jeronimo(m): 10:56pm On Nov 30
I see other churches following suit. Churches should be known for things like this not acquiring properties.
5 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by rattlesnake(m): 10:56pm On Nov 30
thanks to daddy freezer
3 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by phollybee(m): 10:57pm On Nov 30
The truth is uv been Brainwashed by the descendant of Lucifer called Freeze,now u r growing wings, meanwhile u r desperately looking for means to make a better leaving...I pity u, ... Did he force you to pay it?
spongeisback:
2 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by martineverest(m): 10:57pm On Nov 30
XTLikeNat777:rather, freeze criticism is working
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by ubergold(m): 10:57pm On Nov 30
Great development. Just like every government needs an opposition to put it on its toes I think the likes of daddy freeze is stirring up an awakening. Churches have to realize that it's not about building huge edifices nor private jets nor showing off but about love.
6 Likes
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by apholaryn: 10:59pm On Nov 30
all thanks goes to daddy freeze
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: RCCG Offers To Help Nigerians In Libya by OBAGADAFFI: 10:59pm On Nov 30
