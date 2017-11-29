Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom (5073 Views)

Source; It was a moment of jubilation after some inmates awaiting trial were freed at the Enugu high court complex as five of them who had spent five years in prison were discharged and acquitted of a crime they said they did not commit.According to Chijioke Okibe, one of the freed men told him that their journey started since 2013 when they were detained by Enugu SARS at their cell for allegedly killing a young asthmatic boy but that it happened that one of the inmates was tortured by SARS men which led to his deathFive of them were as a result in ASA rated for five years but were discharged for want of diligent prosecution by Hon. justice CI Nwobodo yesterday 29/11/17...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/jubilation-men-accused-killing-asthmatic-boy-regain-freedom-enugu-photos.html

They look like murderers

Looks like Nigerian jails are now feeding inmates well 9 Likes

Postive change is all i need from them.

Change is all we need

You sure na naija prison be this see as them fresh pass some employed citizens sef 3 Likes

Congratulations on your new found freedom.

You sure say these ones were released from a Nigerian prison? I was expecting to see thin, emaciated people not these well-fed fatsos.



They even had barber in the prison judging from their hair style. 2 Likes

wow, go $ sin no more 1 Like

They look like murderers And you look like..? And you look like..? 1 Like

Though I'm pleased "justice" was done, I am however sad.



If SARS had carried out diligent investigations, only God would have known what the true outcome would have been. These men could even have been guilty after all! However. I hope they've learnt some lesson.

All these SARS officers and the way they put allegations on people is just too much 2 Likes

Murders

You meant Murderers! You meant Murderers!

may we not be send to jail for a crime we didn't commit.. 2 Likes

Enugu well done o



See how clean the uniforms are, they don't even look like they spent the last five years in jail. 1 Like

I dey wonder how person wey spend the last 30 years for prison go dey see technology after him comot

its all lies.. they were in prison, with ironed shirt b trouser...

90% of these people are innocent! I no trust our NPF 1 Like

And you look like..?

A billionaire A billionaire

Looks like Nigerian jails are now feeding inmates well I think say na only me see am o. I think say na only me see am o.

Make we no lie, these guys are still fresher than some people on the streets.

the topic of this your Tory Nawa.. they are accused na, they never killed the person the topic of this your Tory Nawa.. they are accused na, they never killed the person

Murders So true. Nothing like ex murderers, but they're murderers So true. Nothing like ex murderers, but they're murderers

This guy's I believe are the gang leaders in the prison, other inmates must have been doing all the dirty jobs for them. And I believe they must have been paying those warders to make the prison cloth look this cool.... Cos these guys I am seeing if they were to be free men would be referred to as fresh and softie with this their looks even with slippers.... Freshy!

the inmates was tortured by SARS men which led to his death.

Now I know why suspects admit or confess to crime easily.