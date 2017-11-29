₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by dainformant(m): 9:31pm On Nov 30
It was a moment of jubilation after some inmates awaiting trial were freed at the Enugu high court complex as five of them who had spent five years in prison were discharged and acquitted of a crime they said they did not commit.
According to Chijioke Okibe, one of the freed men told him that their journey started since 2013 when they were detained by Enugu SARS at their cell for allegedly killing a young asthmatic boy but that it happened that one of the inmates was tortured by SARS men which led to his death
Five of them were as a result in ASA rated for five years but were discharged for want of diligent prosecution by Hon. justice CI Nwobodo yesterday 29/11/17...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/jubilation-men-accused-killing-asthmatic-boy-regain-freedom-enugu-photos.html
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by biacan(f): 9:34pm On Nov 30
Murders
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by SalamRushdie: 9:38pm On Nov 30
They look like murderers
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by 4Ken: 9:54pm On Nov 30
Looks like Nigerian jails are now feeding inmates well
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Evablizin(f): 10:01pm On Nov 30
Postive change is all i need from them.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by miraokocha(f): 10:55pm On Nov 30
Change is all we need
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by MrWondah(m): 10:56pm On Nov 30
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Joshbillionz: 10:56pm On Nov 30
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by tgmservice: 10:56pm On Nov 30
You sure na naija prison be this see as them fresh pass some employed citizens sef
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Alexgeneration(m): 10:56pm On Nov 30
Congratulations on your new found freedom.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Virus777: 10:57pm On Nov 30
You sure say these ones were released from a Nigerian prison? I was expecting to see thin, emaciated people not these well-fed fatsos.
They even had barber in the prison judging from their hair style.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by lovingyouhun: 10:57pm On Nov 30
Hmmmmmmmm, I reserve my comment
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by sustainus(m): 10:57pm On Nov 30
wow, go $ sin no more
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by valdes00(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
SalamRushdie:And you look like..?
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by grandstar(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
Though I'm pleased "justice" was done, I am however sad.
If SARS had carried out diligent investigations, only God would have known what the true outcome would have been. These men could even have been guilty after all! However. I hope they've learnt some lesson.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by marshalldgreat: 10:58pm On Nov 30
All these SARS officers and the way they put allegations on people is just too much
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Follysho707: 10:58pm On Nov 30
biacan:
You meant Murderers!
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Slymonster(m): 10:58pm On Nov 30
may we not be send to jail for a crime we didn't commit..
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by safarigirl(f): 11:00pm On Nov 30
Enugu well done o
See how clean the uniforms are, they don't even look like they spent the last five years in jail.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by OrestesDante(m): 11:02pm On Nov 30
Na wa o
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Lh19(m): 11:05pm On Nov 30
I dey wonder how person wey spend the last 30 years for prison go dey see technology after him comot
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by shogotermies(m): 11:07pm On Nov 30
its all lies.. they were in prison, with ironed shirt b trouser...
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by slimfairboy(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
90% of these people are innocent! I no trust our NPF
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by SalamRushdie: 11:12pm On Nov 30
valdes00:
A billionaire
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:13pm On Nov 30
4Ken:I think say na only me see am o.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by RaaGhu: 11:22pm On Nov 30
Make we no lie, these guys are still fresher than some people on the streets.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Eduwalter(m): 11:25pm On Nov 30
dainformant:
the topic of this your Tory Nawa.. they are accused na, they never killed the person
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by davodyguy: 11:25pm On Nov 30
biacan:So true. Nothing like ex murderers, but they're murderers
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by Gtoosmooth(m): 11:29pm On Nov 30
This guy's I believe are the gang leaders in the prison, other inmates must have been doing all the dirty jobs for them. And I believe they must have been paying those warders to make the prison cloth look this cool.... Cos these guys I am seeing if they were to be free men would be referred to as fresh and softie with this their looks even with slippers.... Freshy!
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by davillian(m): 11:37pm On Nov 30
the inmates was tortured by SARS men which led to his death.
Now I know why suspects admit or confess to crime easily.
|Re: Men Jailed For Killing Asthmatic Boy In Enugu Jubilate After Regaining Freedom by nnokwa042(m): 11:44pm On Nov 30
safarigirl:dont say so his lucky to ve people outside who sent money and food stuff to him
