₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,721 members, 4,000,240 topics. Date: Monday, 01 January 2018 at 07:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job (4053 Views)
Quitting Nairaland For Good..... / Is It Wise Quitting Your Job Cause Of Church? / 10 Phrases That Will Confuse You If You Are Not A Nigerian (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by nairametrics: 11:51pm On Nov 30, 2017
Every organisation has its challenges. Working in an office environment with people from different facets of the society entails understanding and patience. At the end of the day, to ensure productivity, career development and longevity, it is expected that there must be team work and a good working relationship between colleagues and their boss. This does not mean that these conflicts do not arise. When they do, situations tend to escalate in to situations that cannot be understood.
Source: https://nairametrics.com/avoid-phrases-quitting-job/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by generalbush(m): 12:17am On Dec 01, 2017
My last words before quitting my job few days ago were
"Fvck off", with a big middle finger sign.
I felt so relieved.
11 Likes
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by TheHistorian(m): 7:02pm
If you have a job you are not using,feel free to PM me.
3 Likes
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Shayneward1: 7:03pm
So I should kneel down and thank them for firing me?
Hey manager I slept with your wife!
Supervisor you are as ugly as fvck
1 Like
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Sunbassen(m): 7:03pm
Nice!
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by NwaChibuzor13: 7:03pm
To me theres no crime in telling the mofo to go to hell.
1 Like
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by ttshems(m): 7:03pm
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by IYIMAN: 7:04pm
generalbush:
Interesting.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Fitbillionairep: 7:04pm
Very unrealistic post
1 Like
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by dingbang(m): 7:04pm
generalbush:
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by yeyerolling: 7:04pm
Sometimes its sweet to give dem as e dey hot. Sometimes it backfires sha. Nothing as sweet as seeing that ur rude boss begging u to stay . I remember when i worked for one politician son wey dey do anyhow, sent him stinker mail say i don resign o. Bros came with his police escorts to my house den in iyana ipaja. D thing sweet me die
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by seunny4lif(m): 7:04pm
In Nigeria?
Becos work no even dey talkless of quitting one
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by dafeyankee: 7:04pm
The day I quit Nairaland
I will tell all of YOU.
FUVK YOU.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Johnbosco77(m): 7:04pm
It's not easy......
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Holycity(f): 7:04pm
so... what should I say
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Panelbeater(m): 7:05pm
I was here
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:05pm
How about "moving on with career growth"
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by tunjilomo(m): 7:05pm
Space booker
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by femijay8271(m): 7:06pm
Have you ever work in an organisation that you experience hell on earth there, or where a woman is ur head? Op, u'll do more than that.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by profmsboi(m): 7:07pm
Some jobless people go still comment
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Fynestboi: 7:09pm
Noted.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Orpe7(m): 7:11pm
Collected my last salary and left. Dropped the security man to give the HR the following monday. The one man business owner was a diick! I tell ya. One month notification my foot!
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by BruncleZuma: 7:12pm
Mine was mutual, I even trained my replacement and ensured proper handover...no need for excess drama.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by LordKO(m): 7:15pm
Two things all small-minded people lack are gratitude and satiableness. And of course ingratitude and insatiableness always remain their pitfalls.
In all conditions always remain grateful to your employer - I don't hold brief for opportunistic employers though.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by careerpluzz: 7:17pm
BruncleZuma:
Very mature posturing.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by NubiLove(m): 7:18pm
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:18pm
H
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by OgahBohz(m): 7:19pm
profmsboi:
sir u jst. commented , does that mean you are also .......?
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by careerpluzz: 7:19pm
Orpe7:
Perhaps you need to reread your post.
You probably do not know that this has far reaching consequences on your career and how the man subsequently treats others.
|Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by chuksjuve(m): 7:19pm
Learn a skill, learn a trade
And watch wonders happen to you this year..
Job search is over hyped..
We are all about flowers and Gardens
Check my signature
Help With Eleme Petrochemical (indorama) Contact Number / Critical Rules To Secure Your Job And Secure A Job / Job Professions Of High Demand In Canada That Leads To Work/permanent Residence
Viewing this topic: SConnect, sweethome123, olumidephilip(m), spacks(m), sopstan, mrgbenga1, styno22(m), OkunrinMeta, fadasam, ETHIX(m), thosedays, slurity1, Jostico, Adindupeter, tolu24(m), cenofmekzy, habdulharsix(m), Rotjijatau(m), Jasiro(m), owoatiswag(m), ItzTun3chi(m), urchpath(m), 4wearegreat, lilcutie8916(m), Sorarena(f), LordKO(m), WaleGent(m), qudrat(f), Ge10, Desdola(m), dannypaul(m), Pascakkonsult(m), Nightie(f), austin360, wilmysterious00, Demichaels, okenwaa(m), Neyoalao(m), Akexstinger(m), Opexzy, Emulti(m), Donpizzle(m), robosky02(m), preshinno, Qtsnow(m), ekwelum2(m), Djdamian(m), purityval(m), tonad, Mcweber(m), maureen44(f), tonaldo1(m), majestique(f), frustum, Unik3030, chris2013, Olando06(m), Holluphemi(m), wiloy2k8(m), olideb(f), Gmajor(m), hiscules, sbashir10, NtoAkwaIbom(m), rooftop(m), Gbadegesin19(m), kwende(m), austinceasar(m), Amarshal, Edunwa302(m), Emeskhalifa(m), Cool4face(m), matty01, CeeFire(m), caringsce(m), Daysbaba(m), gamyy(m), babsdeebabs(m), aewhydot, GenAnsahCinC, dohyn(m), alajimeche, marveangel(m), Bamsherif(m), Derende(m) and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25