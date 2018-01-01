₦airaland Forum

Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by nairametrics: 11:51pm On Nov 30, 2017
Every organisation has its challenges. Working in an office environment with people from different facets of the society entails understanding and patience. At the end of the day, to ensure productivity, career development and longevity, it is expected that there must be team work and a good working relationship between colleagues and their boss. This does not mean that these conflicts do not arise. When they do, situations tend to escalate in to situations that cannot be understood.

Still there should be a decent limit to what we ought not do in any given situation. When you are quitting your job, granted, your emotions may be all over the place . Good or bad, there are comments one should not make under any circumstance; it is advisable that you avoid these phrases when you are quitting your job.

”Go To hell with you and the job”

Apart from being a swear word, it is unethical to abuse your boss when you have been fired. Remember, there is always a relationship after the job and that same individual you swearing at can initiate your recall. Emotions can run high at the sight of a sack letter, but no matter how painful it may seem, keep your emotions in check and avoid using the wrong words that can reduce your chances of getting recalled back to work. It’s a bit tough on men than women, considering the thought of how a job loss can impact negatively on the home front. Silence and a polite word of appreciation for all the opportunity given by the company will suffice.

”I regret working in this company”

Never regret time spent working in any organization. Every second you must have spent there may prove valuable at the end of the day. Instead of regret, be motivated to explore other possibilities within the confines of your passion or dreams in life. The fact that a door of opportunity has been closed on you does not signify the end of the world. There are numerous doors waiting to be opened. Discard any word of regret and be thankful to your bosses and company.

”My Heart was already out of here”


It’s a commonly used phrase by most individuals who get fired at their place of work. The implication of this word is that you never had total commitment to the job. It’s a sign of lack of respect and disloyalty to a company that had been taking care of you on a monthly basis. Not every thought that crops up in your mind in a moment of anger needs to be uttered. Some words are better left unsaid.

”I already have a better offer elsewhere”

Absolutely unnecessary for you to tell your boss about a better job you already had. It would be better you put in your resignation letter than wait to be sacked before telling them you already had eyes elsewhere. The grass may appear green from a distance, but at closer view it may not be all that green like you assumed. Every cooperate entity requires respect, commitment and total allegiance. Uttering words that indicate otherwise may hurt your future endorsement by them.

”At last am free from all the troubles”

This is an immature way of talking to your employer after a sack. It connotes a lack of freedom and flexibility before the sack. People often feel this way because of job pressure being mounted on them daily. It’s all about achieving the company goals and target and not about personal vendetta. Never take what has happened previously to heart. That same boss of yours can link you up with something bigger and far better in the future. Be nice and courteous in your words. It’s difficult to retrieve words after they are spoken. Better not to be said than to regret saying hurtful words.

Getting fired at work or leaving under unfavorable conditions may be absolutely devastating to the average individual but the norm is to avoid these phrases that can damage rather than build a profitable relationship in the future. The Job industry worldwide is very volatile and the greater the number of positive recommendations one gets from his/her previous employer, the better the chances of getting another shot at getting back into the industry or going on to better prospects.



Source: https://nairametrics.com/avoid-phrases-quitting-job/

Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by generalbush(m): 12:17am On Dec 01, 2017
My last words before quitting my job few days ago were

"Fvck off", with a big middle finger sign.

I felt so relieved.

Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by TheHistorian(m): 7:02pm
If you have a job you are not using,feel free to PM me. grin grin

Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Shayneward1: 7:03pm
So I should kneel down and thank them for firing me?

Hey manager I slept with your wife!

Supervisor you are as ugly as fvck angry

Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Sunbassen(m): 7:03pm
Nice!
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by NwaChibuzor13: 7:03pm
To me theres no crime in telling the mofo to go to hell.

Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by ttshems(m): 7:03pm
smiley
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by IYIMAN: 7:04pm
generalbush:
My last words before quitting my job few days ago were

"Fvck off", with a big middle finger sign.

I felt so relieved.

Interesting.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Fitbillionairep: 7:04pm
Very unrealistic post

Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by dingbang(m): 7:04pm
generalbush:
My last words before quitting my job few days ago were

"Fvck off", with a big middle finger sign.

I felt so relieved.
shocked
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by yeyerolling: 7:04pm
Sometimes its sweet to give dem as e dey hot. Sometimes it backfires sha. Nothing as sweet as seeing that ur rude boss begging u to stay cheesy. I remember when i worked for one politician son wey dey do anyhow, sent him stinker mail say i don resign o. Bros came with his police escorts to my house den in iyana ipaja. D thing sweet me die grin
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by seunny4lif(m): 7:04pm
In Nigeria?

Becos work no even dey talkless of quitting one

Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by dafeyankee: 7:04pm
The day I quit Nairaland

I will tell all of YOU.

FUVK YOU.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Johnbosco77(m): 7:04pm
It's not easy......
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Holycity(f): 7:04pm
so... what should I say
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Panelbeater(m): 7:05pm
I was here
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:05pm
How about "moving on with career growth"
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by tunjilomo(m): 7:05pm
Space booker
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by femijay8271(m): 7:06pm
Have you ever work in an organisation that you experience hell on earth there, or where a woman is ur head? Op, u'll do more than that.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by profmsboi(m): 7:07pm
Some jobless people go still comment
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Fynestboi: 7:09pm
Noted.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by Orpe7(m): 7:11pm
Collected my last salary and left. Dropped the security man to give the HR the following monday. The one man business owner was a diick! I tell ya. One month notification my foot! grin
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by BruncleZuma: 7:12pm
Mine was mutual, I even trained my replacement and ensured proper handover...no need for excess drama.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by LordKO(m): 7:15pm
Two things all small-minded people lack are gratitude and satiableness. And of course ingratitude and insatiableness always remain their pitfalls.

In all conditions always remain grateful to your employer - I don't hold brief for opportunistic employers though.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by careerpluzz: 7:17pm
BruncleZuma:
Mine was mutual, I even trained my replacement and ensured proper handover...no need for excess drama.

Very mature posturing.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by NubiLove(m): 7:18pm
smiley
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:18pm
H
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by OgahBohz(m): 7:19pm
profmsboi:
Some jobless people go still comment


sir u jst. commented , does that mean you are also .......?
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by careerpluzz: 7:19pm
Orpe7:
Collected my last salary and left. Dropped the security man to give the HR the following monday. The one man business owner was a diick! I tell ya. One month notification my foot! grin

Perhaps you need to reread your post.

You probably do not know that this has far reaching consequences on your career and how the man subsequently treats others.
Re: Avoid These Phrases When You Are Quitting Your Job by chuksjuve(m): 7:19pm
Learn a skill, learn a trade

And watch wonders happen to you this year..

Job search is over hyped..

We are all about flowers and Gardens

Check my signature

