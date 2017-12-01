₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Priscy01(f): 12:14am
The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in London, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has joined other pastors to react to OAP Daddy Freeze tithe teachings.
Pastor Matthew called out Freeze for living a ‘sinful’ lifestyle and trying to preach to people on what to do. According to him, Freeze should shut up!
Ashimolowo during his sermon said;
“Once and for all let’s settle this matter, on the power of the tithe. Some bunch of yoyo somewhere should not determine what you pay. Some guy who beats his wife, throws her out, throws his children out of the house, broke his son’s knees, should not determine what we believe. He drinks alcohol, sleeps with women and he’s trying to preach”
Freeze replied…
“Haaaaaa! Has it come to this?
–
See the way he is defending tithing with so much passion, I hope this same passion is extended to bringing home our brothers who are currently enslaved in Libya.
–
I didn’t hear ONE single bible verse, just sentiments and emotions in this defense.
–
Who is this ‘Yoyo’ now? Mention his name make we know am. and I hope there is proof to back these allegations up and they are not just ‘hear say’ from an false interview conducted on an embattled pot of stale bitterleaf soup.
–
Whoever the ‘yoyo’ is, one thing is certain, he cannot determine what the body of Christ believes, only the BIBLE can do that, so until you can come out with a superior argument to explain where Jesus our high priest, or the disciples our first pastors collected tithes, it looks like the ‘yoyo’ is the one speaking the biblical truth and no amount of subbing or name calling can override the scriptures.
–
If the ‘yoyo’ drinks alcohol, lets remember Jesus drank alcohol too.. he was called a drunkard by the Pharisees.. the teachers of religious law who burdened the people with unbearable religious yokes and put up similar fights when Jesus drove the money changers out of the temple!
–
A man can’t be seen drinking pap, Fanta or lucozade and be called a drunkard, can he? ~FRZ
–
#FreeTheSheeple
–
◄ Luke 7:34 ►
New International Version
◄ Luke 7:34 ►
New International Version
The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and you say, 'Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/pastor-matthew-ashimolowo-joined-other.html
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Built2last: 12:19am
Ok
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by slimfairboy(m): 12:59am
E be like say nobody get mouth pass Freeze o!
Make this Freeze just open church one time na, i go be him member...
The guy just dey spoil market anyhow!!
#FreeTheSheeples
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Lordfranklin(m): 1:25am
Lol! I like his choice of words and biblical back up! Dude's a real pain in the ass for these men of God.
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by morbeta(m): 3:17am
This very Pastor that says his member should pay tithe according to how many years the have lived on earth and that of their children. $1000 per year. Fraudsters. Can you see the bitterness in him(Ashimilowo) just because the dude(Freeze) has been stating the facts.
41 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Lucasbalo(m): 3:51am
I stand wholeheartedly with Freeze. Paying tithes doesn't guarantee success in life. It's just a way for the two but hustling pastors to scam people of their hard earned money.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Elnino4ladies: 5:13am
Freeze giving these scammers sleeping nights
I stand with Daddy freeze
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by BruncleZuma: 10:24am
I have been waiting for this...
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Daeylar(f): 10:24am
Lol, freeze keeps winning
Pastor wants to talk about tithe but already knows he has no argument so does the Nigerian method of attacking the character of freeze since he can't fight the message
Once and for all let’s settle this matter, on the power of the tithe. Some bunch of yoyo somewhere should not determine what you pay. Some guy who beats his wife, throws her out, throws his children out of the house, broke his son’s knees, should not determine what we believe. He drinks alcohol, sleeps with women and he’s trying to preach”
I didn’t hear ONE single bible verse, just sentiments and emotions in this defense.None at all
11 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by chinawapz(m): 10:25am
This well-known Pastor's sef no give person talk
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by AishaBuhari: 10:25am
In all of these every other religion power is always on Christianity because Christianity is a free religion!
What about the Islamic Scholars whom have successfully brainwashed her people in believing that terrorism is the way of life?
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Kraspo(m): 10:25am
..
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:25am
This is seriously serious
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by NoSidonLook: 10:25am
Bloggers doing more harm than good.
Where is the screenshots of freeze replying and the video of ashimolowo uttering such
Fake news!
Nairaland so quick to push any topic about criticizing the church to front page without confirming the news. Smh
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by MhizzAJ(f): 10:25am
Freeze is overdoing this thing
He should calm down
It's not by force to tithe...Everyone knows now
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Jaytecq(m): 10:25am
gradually getting interesting....
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by PearlStreet(m): 10:26am
God spoke to Balaam using a donkey, used a fish to swallow Jonah while avoiding Nineveh, and used a raven to feed Elijah while running from Jezebel. God can use anything or anyone to speak to a fallen pastor no matter how highly we regard such pastor.
Truth is that this Freeze of a guy is hammering these greedy Pastors and they're uncomfortable because propped are beginning to challenge their insensitivity and greed.
How would someone be requesting for billions on TV while his members are in Government hospitals unable to pay hospital bills?
That was how Lawrence Agada stole money belonging to a Sheraton hotel in Lagos, he then donated the money to Christ's Embassy. Mr Chris Oyakhilome personally wrote the thief a letter of commendation.
http://allafrica.com/stories/200303310557.html
The greed of these Pastors would be their undoing and judgement has already started in God's house. See them falling over themselves to attack freeze, hypocritical Pastors. who never did a single thing for Christian children orphaned by Boko Haram in the North.
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by yeyerolling: 10:26am
This guy and his wife are known frauds in the UK. Freeze carry go
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by quiverfull(m): 10:26am
Though I understand what Freeze is on about...calling attention to the ostentatious lifestyle of some pastors and the general ills in the problems in the body of Christ.
However, he needs to lay off this tithe thing.
For every Law given by God in the Old Testament, there was always a Principle behind it...more like the inspiration for that Law. In this dispensation of the New Testament, we locate and obey the Principles.
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by AK481(m): 10:26am
This pastor is a fugitive from UK over unaccounted church fund by the UK officials.
"if you have lived 10 years pay 10000£ and come to the right"
If u can't pay in pounds pay 10000 naira but come to the left"
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by UrWorstNightmare: 10:27am
Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.
Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in.I
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Diso60090(m): 10:27am
Here we go again last but not the list waiting for the remaining big head pastors some people right now but it's
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by bright007(f): 10:27am
OK
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Uyi168(m): 10:27am
Usual rants..no biblical backings..
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Stylz69(m): 10:27am
Matthew, a fraudster is the one who can talk about tithes. Thieves is what they all are!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by Flintstone06(m): 10:27am
#istandwithfreeze
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by valdes00(m): 10:27am
The way he sums up every point with bible verse is quite amazing.....
Daddy freeze is Messi
Pastors are defenders....
Imagine d way messI disturbs defenders.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by firstolalekan(m): 10:27am
See who's talking...
A Silly business man and a betrayal.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by olusholajohn(m): 10:28am
freeze will soon join anti kemi, i smell it coming
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by arherfish: 10:28am
Pastor wey dey do MMM
|Re: Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing by yomalex(m): 10:28am
hmm
