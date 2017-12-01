Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing (6878 Views)

Pastor Matthew called out Freeze for living a ‘sinful’ lifestyle and trying to preach to people on what to do. According to him, Freeze should shut up!



Ashimolowo during his sermon said;

“Once and for all let’s settle this matter, on the power of the tithe. Some bunch of yoyo somewhere should not determine what you pay. Some guy who beats his wife, throws her out, throws his children out of the house, broke his son’s knees, should not determine what we believe. He drinks alcohol, sleeps with women and he’s trying to preach”



Freeze replied…

“Haaaaaa! Has it come to this?

–

See the way he is defending tithing with so much passion, I hope this same passion is extended to bringing home our brothers who are currently enslaved in Libya.

–

I didn’t hear ONE single bible verse, just sentiments and emotions in this defense.

–

Who is this ‘Yoyo’ now? Mention his name make we know am. and I hope there is proof to back these allegations up and they are not just ‘hear say’ from an false interview conducted on an embattled pot of stale bitterleaf soup.

–

Whoever the ‘yoyo’ is, one thing is certain, he cannot determine what the body of Christ believes, only the BIBLE can do that, so until you can come out with a superior argument to explain where Jesus our high priest, or the disciples our first pastors collected tithes, it looks like the ‘yoyo’ is the one speaking the biblical truth and no amount of subbing or name calling can override the scriptures.

–

If the ‘yoyo’ drinks alcohol, lets remember Jesus drank alcohol too.. he was called a drunkard by the Pharisees.. the teachers of religious law who burdened the people with unbearable religious yokes and put up similar fights when Jesus drove the money changers out of the temple!

–

A man can’t be seen drinking pap, Fanta or lucozade and be called a drunkard, can he? ~FRZ

–

#FreeTheSheeple

–

◄ Luke 7:34 ►

New International Version

The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and you say, ‘Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.

–

Berean Literal Bible

The Son of Man has come eating and drinking, and you say, ‘Behold, a man, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and of sinners!’

–

King James Bible

The Son of man is come eating and drinking; and ye say, Behold a gluttonous man, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners!

–

Holman Christian Standard Bible

The Son of Man has come eating and drinking, and you say, Look, a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners!’

–

International Standard Version

The Son of Man has come eating and drinking, and you say, ‘Look! He’s a glutton and a drunk, a friend of tax collectors and sinners!'”



Ok

E be like say nobody get mouth pass Freeze o!

Make this Freeze just open church one time na, i go be him member...

The guy just dey spoil market anyhow!!

#FreeTheSheeples E be like say nobody get mouth pass Freeze o!Make this Freeze just open church one time na, i go be him member...The guy just dey spoil market anyhow!!#FreeTheSheeples 55 Likes 1 Share

Lol! I like his choice of words and biblical back up! Dude's a real pain in the ass for these men of God. 45 Likes 2 Shares

This very Pastor that says his member should pay tithe according to how many years the have lived on earth and that of their children. $1000 per year. Fraudsters. Can you see the bitterness in him(Ashimilowo) just because the dude(Freeze) has been stating the facts. 41 Likes

I stand wholeheartedly with Freeze. Paying tithes doesn't guarantee success in life. It's just a way for the two but hustling pastors to scam people of their hard earned money. 38 Likes 1 Share

Freeze giving these scammers sleeping nights





I stand with Daddy freeze 25 Likes 1 Share

I have been waiting for this... 1 Like





Pastor wants to talk about tithe but already knows he has no argument so does the Nigerian method of attacking the character of freeze since he can't fight the message

Once and for all let’s settle this matter, on the power of the tithe. Some bunch of yoyo somewhere should not determine what you pay. Some guy who beats his wife, throws her out, throws his children out of the house, broke his son’s knees, should not determine what we believe. He drinks alcohol, sleeps with women and he’s trying to preach”

I didn’t hear ONE single bible verse, just sentiments and emotions in this defense. None at all Lol, freeze keeps winningPastor wants to talk about tithe but already knows he has no argument so does the Nigerian method of attacking the character of freeze since he can't fight the messageNone at all 11 Likes

This well-known Pastor's sef no give person talk 4 Likes

In all of these every other religion power is always on Christianity because Christianity is a free religion!



What about the Islamic Scholars whom have successfully brainwashed her people in believing that terrorism is the way of life? 3 Likes

..

This is seriously serious

Bloggers doing more harm than good.

Where is the screenshots of freeze replying and the video of ashimolowo uttering such



Fake news!



Nairaland so quick to push any topic about criticizing the church to front page without confirming the news. Smh 3 Likes

Freeze is overdoing this thing



He should calm down



It's not by force to tithe...Everyone knows now 2 Likes

gradually getting interesting.... 2 Likes





Truth is that this Freeze of a guy is hammering these greedy Pastors and they're uncomfortable because propped are beginning to challenge their insensitivity and greed.



How would someone be requesting for billions on TV while his members are in Government hospitals unable to pay hospital bills?



That was how Lawrence Agada stole money belonging to a Sheraton hotel in Lagos, he then donated the money to Christ's Embassy. Mr Chris Oyakhilome personally wrote the thief a letter of commendation.

http://allafrica.com/stories/200303310557.html



The greed of these Pastors would be their undoing and judgement has already started in God's house. See them falling over themselves to attack freeze, hypocritical Pastors. who never did a single thing for Christian children orphaned by Boko Haram in the North. God spoke to Balaam using a donkey, used a fish to swallow Jonah while avoiding Nineveh, and used a raven to feed Elijah while running from Jezebel. God can use anything or anyone to speak to a fallen pastor no matter how highly we regard such pastor.Truth is that this Freeze of a guy is hammering these greedy Pastors and they're uncomfortable because propped are beginning to challenge their insensitivity and greed.How would someone be requesting for billions on TV while his members are in Government hospitals unable to pay hospital bills?That was how Lawrence Agada stole money belonging to a Sheraton hotel in Lagos, he then donated the money to Christ's Embassy. Mr Chris Oyakhilome personally wrote the thief a letter of commendation.The greed of these Pastors would be their undoing and judgement has already started in God's house. See them falling over themselves to attack freeze, hypocritical Pastors. who never did a single thing for Christian children orphaned by Boko Haram in the North. 5 Likes

This guy and his wife are known frauds in the UK. Freeze carry go 3 Likes

Though I understand what Freeze is on about...calling attention to the ostentatious lifestyle of some pastors and the general ills in the problems in the body of Christ.

However, he needs to lay off this tithe thing.

For every Law given by God in the Old Testament, there was always a Principle behind it...more like the inspiration for that Law. In this dispensation of the New Testament, we locate and obey the Principles.

This pastor is a fugitive from UK over unaccounted church fund by the UK officials.



"if you have lived 10 years pay 10000£ and come to the right"

If u can't pay in pounds pay 10000 naira but come to the left" 3 Likes

Religious belief is an invisible security blanket for insecure individuals.

Closeted minds will continue to allow brainwashing and indoctrination by religious leaders that there is a 'god', and there was a 'jesus', in order that the people with closed minds allow themselves to be controlled so that the various Corporations (churches) remain profitable as the tax-free money continues to roll in.I 1 Like

but it's Here we go again last but not the list waiting for the remaining big head pastors some people right nowbut it's

OK

Usual rants..no biblical backings.. 1 Like

Matthew, a fraudster is the one who can talk about tithes. Thieves is what they all are!!!! 2 Likes

#istandwithfreeze

The way he sums up every point with bible verse is quite amazing.....



Daddy freeze is Messi

Pastors are defenders....



Imagine d way messI disturbs defenders. 4 Likes 1 Share

See who's talking...



A Silly business man and a betrayal. 3 Likes

freeze will soon join anti kemi, i smell it coming

Pastor wey dey do MMM