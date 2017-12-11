₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by anowrite: 2:41am
An 11year old girl delivers baby girl in Guinea republic.
The girl was, according to a French page impregnated by her brother-in-law, Moussa Oulen in Gueckedou, Nzerekore, Guinea Republic.
According to a French page, Konia Media group;
"Amazing but true! A 11-Year-old girl just gave birth to a baby. Both Children (mama and baby) are doing well as you see them here in l’ hospital. NB: she was pregnant by his brother-in-law a criminal named Moussa Oulen aged 50 from gueckedou. What do you think of this man?"
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/11-years-old-impregnated-by-brother-in.html?m=1
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by princeade86(m): 2:55am
congratulations
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by nifemi25(m): 3:19am
Does that means she is just 11 years older than her son.
What a miracle. While someone somewhere is spending millions searching for the fruit of the womb.
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by falcon01: 3:47am
Aaah! ! Wich ki d topics i jist dey see today
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by Khd95(m): 4:19am
This one cannot even baff her sef
I hope her mother is their to look after her and the baby...but then wat bout the foo.l that bele her...has he been castrated already
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by ruggedmallaam(m): 4:23am
And you are asking why is Africa underdeveloped?
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by OrestesDante(m): 10:52am
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by FreeWorld23: 10:52am
Na wa
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by Blissbeatz(m): 10:52am
At last.... She don ripe for belle... Good luck in delivery
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by Tolumiide: 10:52am
africa
|Re: 11-Year-Old Girl Impregnated By 50-Year-Old Brother-In-Law Gives Birth In Guinea by quiverfull(m): 10:52am
Castrated childhood.
