Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) (6467 Views)

Lecturer Caught In A Hotel With His Student In Cross River State (photos/video) / Panic In Eleme As Parents Storm Schools Over Vaccination (Photos) / Animal Found Dead In A Hostel In Ekpoma, Edo State (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'ALODE AGAIN?

I condemn that spirit, power or force that is causing communities within Eleme to turns in destroying themselves.

Barr. Mary Obe gunned down in cold blood.

A lady now involved?

I dare say this is the ZENITH of this mindless blood letting'





Source: According to Frank who shared the sad story,Barr. Mary Obe was gunned down in Eleme,Rivers state.Below is what he wrote...'ALODE AGAIN?I condemn that spirit, power or force that is causing communities within Eleme to turns in destroying themselves.Barr. Mary Obe gunned down in cold blood.A lady now involved?I dare say this is the ZENITH of this mindless blood letting'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/female-barrister-shot-dead-in.html?m=1

Rivers of Blood

Rivers state na state?





Kai RIP pretty lady. Kai RIP pretty lady.

OrestesDante:

Rivers state na state?

R.I.P

Haba

Hmm





Stepping on evil toes...

Rip

RIP

Buhari why 1 Like

R.I.P

R.I.P, this country is very rough.

Very political volatile state.

Rivers of Wike!!!



MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE 1 Like

May God keep us and our families throughout this year and beyond.

chai..rip

Sad



RIP Everyone is feigning I don't care till it gets to them or their loved ones, then you see them typing long stories online..SadRIP 1 Like

Bloodshed everywhere you go in Nigeria.. week in week out.. Na wetin,..



Even the ones that were already resting, can't rest in peace, hoodlums will go and desecrate their graves harvest their skeletal parts...What kind of Country is Nigeria?

For what?

Lomprico2:

Very political volatile state.

Wike Y 1 Like

The rate of crime in Rivers State is disturbing

Rivers of sorrow and blood.

May her soul Rest In Peace

RiP

BH state in the SS

And Wike is not doing anything about dis killings

abbaapple:

BH state in the SS are u frm rivers state? do u even know Eleme d first place? are u frm rivers state? do u even know Eleme d first place?