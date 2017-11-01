₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by zoba88: 8:55am
According to Frank who shared the sad story,Barr. Mary Obe was gunned down in Eleme,Rivers state.Below is what he wrote...
'ALODE AGAIN?
I condemn that spirit, power or force that is causing communities within Eleme to turns in destroying themselves.
Barr. Mary Obe gunned down in cold blood.
A lady now involved?
I dare say this is the ZENITH of this mindless blood letting'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/female-barrister-shot-dead-in.html?m=1
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by zoba88: 8:56am
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Gidoka(m): 9:03am
Rivers of Blood
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:16am
Rivers state na state?
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:21am
Kai RIP pretty lady.
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by IwriteBlogs(m): 10:09am
OrestesDante:
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by money121(m): 10:09am
R.I.P
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by miqos03: 10:09am
Haba
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 10:10am
Hmm
Stepping on evil toes...
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 10:10am
Rip
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by fakoo1: 10:10am
RIP
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:11am
Buhari why
1 Like
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Meroto: 10:11am
R.I.P
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 10:13am
R.I.P, this country is very rough.
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Lomprico2: 10:14am
Very political volatile state.
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by sabama007(f): 10:14am
Rivers of Wike!!!
MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE
1 Like
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:15am
May God keep us and our families throughout this year and beyond.
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:15am
chai..rip
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Nukilia: 10:16am
Everyone is feigning I don't care till it gets to them or their loved ones, then you see them typing long stories online.. Sad
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Richy4(m): 10:16am
Bloodshed everywhere you go in Nigeria.. week in week out.. Na wetin,..
Even the ones that were already resting, can't rest in peace, hoodlums will go and desecrate their graves harvest their skeletal parts...What kind of Country is Nigeria?
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by idu1(m): 10:17am
For what?
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by dilard: 10:17am
Lomprico2:
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:20am
Wike Y
1 Like
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Koskio(m): 10:20am
The rate of crime in Rivers State is disturbing
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Okoyeeboz: 10:21am
Rivers of sorrow and blood.
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 10:21am
May her soul Rest In Peace
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Esurf247(m): 10:23am
RiP
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by abbaapple: 10:23am
BH state in the SS
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:23am
And Wike is not doing anything about dis killings
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by Jesse01(m): 10:25am
abbaapple:are u frm rivers state? do u even know Eleme d first place?
|Re: Female Barrister Shot Dead In Eleme, Rivers State (Photos) by abbaapple: 10:28am
Jesse01:
Gerrarahia! Elele BK and Brorricamp currently at Ahoda
