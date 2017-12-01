



The Event, which debuted in December 2006 with over 70,000 persons in attendance rapidly gained momentum at its second outing with a quantum leap in attendance of well over 700,000 people.



The Experience has now become known as the largest musical concert in Africa.

The Experience Lagos 2017 Starts By 7PM December 1st



