|The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by peczy1st: 12:34pm
Convened and hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, The Experience is an Interdenominational Gospel concert that features some of the best-known musical talents of our time.
The Event, which debuted in December 2006 with over 70,000 persons in attendance rapidly gained momentum at its second outing with a quantum leap in attendance of well over 700,000 people.
The Experience has now become known as the largest musical concert in Africa.
The Experience Lagos 2017 Starts By 7PM December 1st
Live Thread
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by ALCOHOL: 6:41pm
We are here today,na our own hajj be this,make I park for this space.
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by tobioluwa53(m): 6:42pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by kendrace(f): 6:42pm
Patiently waiting on God.. already made friends here
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by loneatar: 6:43pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Alao046(m): 6:43pm
Rubbish thread, so i should come and start singing and clapping for nonsense with you abi. Jesus is king ko, obama is king ni. SCRAPS.
And the nonsense made front page, nairaland dey mumu now a days ooh
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Jhayeahsam01(m): 6:43pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Nonnyflex(m): 6:43pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Mikelowe: 6:43pm
In the presence of the Lord, there is fullness of JOY....
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by terrificjoe(m): 6:44pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Promxy94(m): 6:44pm
I no they lag, therefore na for dstv I go view am.
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by joseo: 6:44pm
I long to be there physically but.......
with them in spirit
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by ALCOHOL: 6:44pm
kendrace:serious?? Abeg where u sitdon I cannot just come and be going like that.
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Flexherbal(m): 6:44pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Pussitto: 6:44pm
I dey come find my future wife dear
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Boldwinner(m): 6:45pm
Show never start. Crowd here is massive!
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by johnstar(m): 6:45pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Preetiex(f): 6:45pm
awww,i wish i am present
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Evablizin(f): 6:45pm
Aww,Jesus Christ is the King of kings,our case is different.
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Haniel18(m): 6:46pm
wonderful. but who will nw go for 365 halleuyah
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by AntiWailer: 6:47pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by pgidex(f): 6:48pm
so excited.....
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by michaelfriday44(m): 6:48pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Opistorincos(m): 6:48pm
Is there anywhere I can stream this?
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Horlaarsco: 6:49pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Charisdesigns: 6:49pm
To those that will be there, please be mindful of thieves o.. ..
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Gadetech(m): 6:49pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by Charisdesigns: 6:49pm
Haniel18:me
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by avalontony(m): 6:50pm
NO LONGER SLAVE TO FEAR.......I AM A CHILD OF GOD.
FROM MY MOTHERS WOMB ....YOU HAVE CHOSEN ME.
GASIKIAYA TO SERVE JESUS SWEET PASS ANY OTHER THING ON EARTH.
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by crownedrookie(m): 6:50pm
I dey see all of una sexuality section veterans o. You think you have sense more than God abi?
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by OBAGADAFFI: 6:51pm
|Re: The Experience Lagos 2017 "Jesus Our King" (Live Thread) by pgidex(f): 6:53pm
Opistorincos:
DSTV OR GOTV
