Miss Chinelo Okafor is the Best graduating student in the Faculty of Health Science & Technology, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.



http://www.nairaland.com/4165568/chinelo-okafor-unn-best-graduating#62204854



Miss Chinelo Okafor received several Awards for her excellent academic performance at yesterdays Award ceremony held at Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN.

The awards were presented to her by the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Professor Benjamin Ozumba.



The Total value of all her awards is N26,000, the young Miss Chinelo celebrated with her friends and family yesterday night despite receiving just N26,000 only for her excellent performance throughout her 5 years in UNN.



Her future dreams and aspirations: The young Lady who hails from Agulu in Anaocha Local government of Anambra State wants to further her Education up to Ph.D



Congratulations To her



God bless the University of Nigeria

And big brother naija contestants are getting 45m for doing nothing smh 5 Likes

And winner of next year's bbnaija is set to receive 45M naira.. It's alright, just negodu! Our moral standards have been flushed down the drain. 2 Likes

That's good to hear....at least 26k fit buy Tecno WX5 3 Likes

More pics

Slayer2:

And winner of next year's bbnaija is set to receive 45M naira.. It's alright, just negodu! Our moral standards have been flushed down the drain. In Nigeria we celebrate insanity over sanity..

What is 26k to offer a best graduating student?? I just weak for Naija I swear.. In Nigeria we celebrate insanity over sanity..What is 26k to offer a best graduating student?? I just weak for Naija I swear.. 3 Likes

Lalasticlala Big brother Naija winner is receiving N45million but our Best brains are receiving N26,000 and a handshake.

More Pics

Getting gifts for excellent academic performance is good but Nigeria is sick and needs both spiritual and physical cleansing. To that end, I think she should put all she has learnt while in school together and begin living a distinctive life after graduation. That's why she's best.

writerights:

Getting gifts for excellent academic performance is good but Nigeria is sick and need both spiritual and physical cleansing. To that end, I think she should put all she has learnt while in school together and begin living a distinctive life after graduation. That's why she's best.

You're right bro. God bless you for this comment. You're right bro. God bless you for this comment.

Cool

hmmm

What a way to congratulate the best graduating student 26k?What a way to congratulate the best graduating student

The girl no get shame. Her mates are there earning thousands and millions doing ashawo work she's here happy collecting 26k for stressing her poor innocent brain for 5 yrs.

IstandWitBuhari:

Lalasticlala Big brother Naija winner is receiving N45million but our Best brains are receiving N26,000 and a handshake. Handshake from rough hands.... Handshake from rough hands....



26k for real? When person wey dey twerk dey win millions.





This is not encouranging at all! After all d jackings hmmmm





Sorry, d tall girl on armless top n ash skirt, she is beautiful....I like her. 26k for real? When person wey dey twerk dey win millions.This is not encouranging at all! After all d jackings hmmmmSorry, d tall girl on armless top n ash skirt, she is beautiful....I like her. 1 Like

No wonder the educational sector of this country is crippled, imagine giving peanut for the best graduating student, naija is doomed walahi.

I wonder the reason for the fuss. It isn't new, unn always give 5k to their best graduating. Normally, it used to be 2500 but it has increased over the years. it's just a token.. I may be wrong but don't think any other federal University gives out cash to their best graduating student, ask around.



The recognition is what matters, not the award. After her service year, she's coming back to take up the position of a graduate assistant.



Congratulations to her, it's not easy.

what a pity

But They Can Give Scholarship To Our Brothers From The North. Such A Failed Country 1 Like

Am very sure that the 26k is not available, she'll be told to come back in a month or two to receive the cash.... 1 Like

Which way nigeria?

26 k is ok for just graduating. She hasn't done anything yet. When she starts adding value to society, she will get more than that.

Just 26k? And u expect pupils and students nowadays to take education serious? 2 Likes

Which one is now better, no go school go BBN and Win 45m or go sch for 4years read like person weh wan die cum collect 26k

And just the other day, a mallam received automatic employment into NNPC... Makes perfect sense And just the other day, a mallam received automatic employment into NNPC... Makes perfect sense

? is that #1,000 .... ahhhhhh. she better audition for BBNaija. 1k

gudnex22:

