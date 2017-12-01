₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by IstandWitBuhari: 12:43pm
You guys remember Miss Chinelo Okafor, the amazing young Lady who graduated with 1st class from University of Nigeria.
Miss Chinelo Okafor is the Best graduating student in the Faculty of Health Science & Technology, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.
Miss Chinelo Okafor received several Awards for her excellent academic performance at yesterdays Award ceremony held at Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN.
The awards were presented to her by the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Professor Benjamin Ozumba.
The Total value of all her awards is N26,000, the young Miss Chinelo celebrated with her friends and family yesterday night despite receiving just N26,000 only for her excellent performance throughout her 5 years in UNN.
Her future dreams and aspirations: The young Lady who hails from Agulu in Anaocha Local government of Anambra State wants to further her Education up to Ph.D
Congratulations To her
God bless the University of Nigeria
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by biacan(f): 12:45pm
And big brother naija contestants are getting 45m for doing nothing smh
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by Slayer2: 12:48pm
And winner of next year's bbnaija is set to receive 45M naira.. It's alright, just negodu! Our moral standards have been flushed down the drain.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by olihilistic(m): 12:48pm
That's good to hear....at least 26k fit buy Tecno WX5
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by IstandWitBuhari: 12:49pm
More pics
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by olihilistic(m): 12:53pm
Slayer2:In Nigeria we celebrate insanity over sanity..
What is 26k to offer a best graduating student?? I just weak for Naija I swear..
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by IstandWitBuhari: 12:55pm
Lalasticlala Big brother Naija winner is receiving N45million but our Best brains are receiving N26,000 and a handshake.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by IstandWitBuhari: 12:56pm
More Pics
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by writerights: 12:58pm
Getting gifts for excellent academic performance is good but Nigeria is sick and needs both spiritual and physical cleansing. To that end, I think she should put all she has learnt while in school together and begin living a distinctive life after graduation. That's why she's best.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by IstandWitBuhari: 1:14pm
writerights:
You're right bro. God bless you for this comment.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by miqos03: 2:44pm
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by Explorers(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by JuneOctober(f): 2:45pm
26k? What a way to congratulate the best graduating student
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by gudnex22(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by NwaChibuzor13: 2:46pm
The girl no get shame. Her mates are there earning thousands and millions doing ashawo work she's here happy collecting 26k for stressing her poor innocent brain for 5 yrs.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by valdes00(m): 2:46pm
IstandWitBuhari:Handshake from rough hands....
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by Rebuke: 2:46pm
26k for real? When person wey dey twerk dey win millions.
This is not encouranging at all! After all d jackings hmmmm
Sorry, d tall girl on armless top n ash skirt, she is beautiful....I like her.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by Alwaysking: 2:46pm
No wonder the educational sector of this country is crippled, imagine giving peanut for the best graduating student, naija is doomed walahi.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by DanielsParker(m): 2:47pm
I wonder the reason for the fuss. It isn't new, unn always give 5k to their best graduating. Normally, it used to be 2500 but it has increased over the years. it's just a token.. I may be wrong but don't think any other federal University gives out cash to their best graduating student, ask around.
The recognition is what matters, not the award. After her service year, she's coming back to take up the position of a graduate assistant.
Congratulations to her, it's not easy.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by iamnicer: 2:47pm
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 2:48pm
But They Can Give Scholarship To Our Brothers From The North. Such A Failed Country
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by NigerDeltan(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by sauceEEP(m): 2:48pm
Am very sure that the 26k is not available, she'll be told to come back in a month or two to receive the cash....
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by omop20(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by Chrisrare: 2:48pm
26 k is ok for just graduating. She hasn't done anything yet. When she starts adding value to society, she will get more than that.
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by GrandFinale2017(m): 2:48pm
Just 26k? And u expect pupils and students nowadays to take education serious?
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by Bankyb10(m): 2:48pm
Which one is now better, no go school go BBN and Win 45m or go sch for 4years read like person weh wan die cum collect 26k
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by phlame(m): 2:48pm
IstandWitBuhari:
And just the other day, a mallam received automatic employment into NNPC... Makes perfect sense
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by geobukky(m): 2:50pm
is that #1,000 .... ahhhhhh. she better audition for BBNaija. 1k?
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by Follysho707: 2:50pm
gudnex22:
Yaba-Left V.I.P
|Re: Chinelo Okafor Jennifer Receives 26000 As UNN Best Graduating Student In Faculty by oshe11(m): 2:51pm
Whats her TRIBE
Viewing this topic: ZeusZuco(m), UcGadaz, skillacci, just4kelvin(m), phabulousangel(m), femmy3, shervydman(m), adetes, Avatar(m), Daddykaykes, papi22(m), arent88(m), Vetzy12(f), sustainus(m), doughziay(m), mhiztaexpensive(m), DavSagacity(m), lasisi69(m), Bigabbey22, phakinolol(m), dejavubobo1(m), freedomforall30, operatingSystem(m), Princewilla(m), Mhizkel(f), SireHamlet(m), skallyman(m), AZeD1(m), bhadmux(m), JOYlikeArivER, hadebeeceAJ(m), handsomeyinka(m), MzUkay24(f), Adedeji013(m), dasdexter(m), Atlantia(f), orelio(m), OrganicSoup, veesnipez(m), UncutSk(m), joelsky(m), IkpuMmadu, Jacktheripper, Roxxee(m), muyibaba222(m), sirusX(m), bizzylee110, DeeTus, joideviv(m), hpymoment, Lugar14(m), Stemalex(m), tunemike(m), Michaelmercy(m), veron007, swhiss, adetony244(m), oshomo200, tmanis(m), blackbeau1(f), Aphex(m), donstan18(m), lolaxavier(m), Emysworld(m), Taywon, Millz404(m), Tegasmoney(m), smile4erie, Diobih83(m) and 74 guest(s)
