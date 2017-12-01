A mild drama played out last week as a female Acting Director (name withheld) in the Public Affairs Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), collapsed and fainted over her failure to scale through a screening for promotion of Acting Directors to substantive Directors.



The promotion screening held in various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA.



Our source inside the FCTA informed that the embattled Acting Director (now stepped down to Deputy Director) was said to have gathered friends, relations and well-wishers ahead of time in readiness for celebration of her expected elevation prior to the arrival of the promotion letter.



But in an uncanny somersault, as most of her peers got their letters, she didnt.



She however decided not to prolong the suspense of waiting and approach the Director of Human Resources to sort things out and pick up her letter in case the dispatch man made a mistake in delivery.



It was however, at that point that pandemonium struck as she was told there was no such letter for her which meant she wss not considered fit for promotion

The Ag. Director said to have reputation in antagonism and picking bones with subordinates could not believe her ears.



Suspecting a subtle intrigue by the Director, Human Resource to hoodwink her, she insisted on her promotion letter.



Suddenly, all went blank and quiet in her as stampede ensued when workers in the office saw her buckle and sprawl on the floor.



She instantly collapsed and fainted when the reality of the situation dawned on her.



This sparked panic and confusion as every staff commenced emergency intervention in the bid to revive her.



They could also not call in an ambulance to evacuate her to the staff clinic or a nearby hospital in fear that that will trigger the curiosity of the public and make it a media issue.



Their intervention however paid as the lady director later came to after about 30 minutes of faint feat during which the emergency workers had put in their improvised emergency tools to bring her back to life.



Further checks by our correspondent reveal that the obvious failure of the embattled Deputy Director to scale through the upgrade exercise to the post of substantive Director was not unconnected to what FCT authorities describe as inadequate working relationship between her and subordinates.



Since sources affirmed that the process of promotion was tidy and open, the belief is that the botched promotion of this embattled director was not in bad faith.





http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-fcta-as-director-collapses-over-promotion/