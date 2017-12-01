₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Islie: 12:56pm
A mild drama played out last week as a female Acting Director (name withheld) in the Public Affairs Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), collapsed and fainted over her failure to scale through a screening for promotion of Acting Directors to substantive Directors.
http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-fcta-as-director-collapses-over-promotion/
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by olatade(m): 1:26pm
fainting for not passing a promotional exam
Then what will people who don't even have a job do
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by BruncleZuma: 2:57pm
Op, FCTA has one acting Director who happens to be female and she's Mrs Helen Obiechina Acting Director, Resettlement and Compensation.
Do I smell tribal undertones
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by hobermener: 2:58pm
G
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Keneking: 2:58pm
What is her name?
I doubt she is Mohammed something
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by akins177(m): 2:58pm
olatade:. no mind ham, na die e for kuku die
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by FODA(m): 2:59pm
Get well soon
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by birdsview(m): 2:59pm
olatade:bro I tire na..we for done die finish na.mteeww
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by miqos03: 2:59pm
God save us
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by victorazyvictor(m): 2:59pm
Gather friends for celebration
Failure always the gateman on the gate waiting for pride.
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Dutchey(m): 2:59pm
hahaha, real drama...lesson learnt #don't_count_ur_chickens_before_they_are_hatched... just get well soon
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by KentoMarine(m): 3:00pm
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by wondaa: 3:00pm
hmm
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by datola: 3:00pm
Further checks by our correspondent reveal that the obvious failure of the embattled Deputy Director to scale through the upgrade exercise to the post of substantive Director was not unconnected to what FCT authorities describe as inadequate working relationship between her and subordinates
Treat people below you well as they might be the ladder for you to climb up or down.
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Follysho707: 3:00pm
hobermener:
Yaba-Left V.I.P candidate
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Milly02(m): 3:01pm
orishirishi
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by elChapo1: 3:01pm
KentoMarine:
stuffs becoming unbecoming, mods should do something about asap
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Reyus: 3:02pm
Wayo woman.
She acted the fainting so that promotion letter will be given on compassionate grounds.
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by bekongtony(m): 3:04pm
That's the price of not being close to your subjects
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by KentoMarine(m): 3:04pm
elChapo1:not joking bro
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Okoyeeboz: 3:04pm
She should be sent on medical leave without pay and then let her resume with her subordinates.
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by sirusX(m): 3:04pm
Issa heart attack things
What will her friends say after all the invite, party preparations and all
Jollof cannor waste
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by NigerDeltan(m): 3:06pm
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by FRANKOSKI(m): 3:11pm
GOD PLEASE HELP THY PEOPLE.
|Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Blackops(m): 3:11pm
this is what I call counting your chickens before they are hatched.
