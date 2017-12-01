₦airaland Forum

FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion

FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Islie: 12:56pm
A mild drama played out last week as a female Acting Director (name withheld) in the Public Affairs Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), collapsed and fainted over her failure to scale through a screening for promotion of Acting Directors to substantive Directors.

The promotion screening held in various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA.

Our source inside the FCTA informed that the embattled Acting Director (now stepped down to Deputy Director) was said to have gathered friends, relations and well-wishers ahead of time in readiness for celebration of her expected elevation prior to the arrival of the promotion letter.

But in an uncanny somersault, as most of her peers got their letters, she didnt.

She however decided not to prolong the suspense of waiting and approach the Director of Human Resources to sort things out and pick up her letter in case the dispatch man made a mistake in delivery.

It was however, at that point that pandemonium struck as she was told there was no such letter for her which meant she wss not considered fit for promotion
The Ag. Director said to have reputation in antagonism and picking bones with subordinates could not believe her ears.

Suspecting a subtle intrigue by the Director, Human Resource to hoodwink her, she insisted on her promotion letter.

Suddenly, all went blank and quiet in her as stampede ensued when workers in the office saw her buckle and sprawl on the floor.

She instantly collapsed and fainted when the reality of the situation dawned on her.

This sparked panic and confusion as every staff commenced emergency intervention in the bid to revive her.

They could also not call in an ambulance to evacuate her to the staff clinic or a nearby hospital in fear that that will trigger the curiosity of the public and make it a media issue.

Their intervention however paid as the lady director later came to after about 30 minutes of faint feat during which the emergency workers had put in their improvised emergency tools to bring her back to life.

Further checks by our correspondent reveal that the obvious failure of the embattled Deputy Director to scale through the upgrade exercise to the post of substantive Director was not unconnected to what FCT authorities describe as inadequate working relationship between her and subordinates.

Since sources affirmed that the process of promotion was tidy and open, the belief is that the botched promotion of this embattled director was not in bad faith.



http://sunnewsonline.com/drama-in-fcta-as-director-collapses-over-promotion/

Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by olatade(m): 1:26pm
fainting for not passing a promotional exam
Then what will people who don't even have a job do

5 Likes

Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by BruncleZuma: 2:57pm
grin grin grin grin

Op, FCTA has one acting Director who happens to be female and she's Mrs Helen Obiechina Acting Director, Resettlement and Compensation.

Do I smell tribal undertones grin grin grin grin
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by hobermener: 2:58pm
G
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Keneking: 2:58pm
What is her name?
I doubt she is Mohammed something
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by akins177(m): 2:58pm
olatade:
fainting for not passing a promotional exam

Then what will people who don't even have a job do
. no mind ham, na die e for kuku die
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by FODA(m): 2:59pm
Get well soon
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by birdsview(m): 2:59pm
olatade:
fainting for not passing a promotional exam

Then what will people who don't even have a job do
bro I tire na..we for done die finish na.mteeww
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by miqos03: 2:59pm
God save us
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by victorazyvictor(m): 2:59pm
Gather friends for celebration grin

Failure always the gateman on the gate waiting for pride.
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Dutchey(m): 2:59pm
hahaha, real drama...lesson learnt #don't_count_ur_chickens_before_they_are_hatched... just get well soon
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by KentoMarine(m): 3:00pm
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by wondaa: 3:00pm
hmm

Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by datola: 3:00pm
Further checks by our correspondent reveal that the obvious failure of the embattled Deputy Director to scale through the upgrade exercise to the post of substantive Director was not unconnected to what FCT authorities describe as inadequate working relationship between her and subordinates

Treat people below you well as they might be the ladder for you to climb up or down.
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Follysho707: 3:00pm
hobermener:
G

Yaba-Left V.I.P candidate
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Milly02(m): 3:01pm
orishirishi
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by elChapo1: 3:01pm
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Reyus: 3:02pm
Wayo woman.
She acted the fainting so that promotion letter will be given on compassionate grounds.
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by bekongtony(m): 3:04pm
That's the price of not being close to your subjects
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Okoyeeboz: 3:04pm
She should be sent on medical leave without pay and then let her resume with her subordinates.
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by sirusX(m): 3:04pm
Issa heart attack things

What will her friends say after all the invite, party preparations and all

Jollof cannor waste
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by NigerDeltan(m): 3:06pm
grin
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by FRANKOSKI(m): 3:11pm
GOD PLEASE HELP THY PEOPLE.
Re: FCTA Director Collapses Over Promotion by Blackops(m): 3:11pm
this is what I call counting your chickens before they are hatched.

