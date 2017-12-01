₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by stephenduru: 4:02pm
Goodluck Jonathan,Former First Lady Patience Jonathan,Rt Hon Evans Bipi and others have stormed Okrika for the burial ceremony of late Engr Lazarus Sokobe ,the elder brother of Her Excellency Dame patience Jonathan DSSRS.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/patience-jonathan-arrives-okrika-for.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by stephenduru: 4:04pm
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by daewoorazer(m): 4:05pm
If my woman ends up with this type of stature, cheating is non-negotiable
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by erifeoluwasimi: 4:15pm
love you mama of comedy....Since you left office blood pressure as been on increase rate. D first picture tho....
man: i Dont know how to express myself in english
Mama peace:bring your head letme transfer vocabulary into it
5 Likes
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by stephenduru: 4:37pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Amarabae(f): 4:48pm
Mama Peace, na you Biko.
Your Haters can burn in hell.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by agwom(m): 4:52pm
Sorry mama patience
3 Likes
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by desreek9(f): 5:31pm
Storm ke, please how does someone storm somewhere? bloggers sef, smh
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by NoFavors: 5:31pm
I just love this woman. I really do
God bless PEJ
God bless GEJ
RIP to the dead
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by BruncleZuma: 5:31pm
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by PointZerom: 5:32pm
Sarrki and NgeneUkwenu right now...
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Christane(m): 5:32pm
d best president ever.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by AngelicBeing: 5:32pm
Yawns
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by twentyk(m): 5:32pm
G
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Realhommie(m): 5:33pm
Most Ijaw people wey i know get ugly feet... Why?
See that bros behind mama p for d second pix, see him feet..
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by GeleFanzgore: 5:34pm
G2
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by enemmo(f): 5:34pm
Nigerian bloggers and the word 'storm'
Also react
epic
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by PointZerom: 5:34pm
Amarabae:
Nne, akpuola gi?
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by dlaw70: 5:35pm
one thing I know for sure is that, though her brother is dead,his manhood lives forever.
4 Likes
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by jericco1(m): 5:36pm
I no see jona o
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by aziaka111(m): 5:36pm
my presido u said one day Nigerians will remember u bt me I remembered u everyday, buhari is a failure
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Kelklein(m): 5:37pm
looks like mana peace's make-up artist is on leave.
Is it just me or Jonathan is really losing weight? ...Jus asking sha!!..
2 Likes
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Amarabae(f): 5:37pm
PointZerom:lols.
Okorocha akpubeghi mu o.
O na akpu onye ishi North Korea ukwua
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by DaddyKross: 5:37pm
Mama the mama.... I miss you die
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by blaze1916(m): 5:38pm
GEJ my man for life
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Realhommie(m): 5:38pm
NoFavors:Even satan sef get followers so it's not unusual that you love her so much.
3 Likes
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 5:38pm
militants
I buy iTunes card check my siggy
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Alikote: 5:39pm
Amarabae:or you supporters who are already there (hell) on earth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Realhommie(m): 5:39pm
dlaw70:The brother must be another Ikemba Nnewi.. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:39pm
Stormer
|Re: Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika by saraki2019(m): 5:39pm
where is GEJ
