Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lazarus Iwari Sokobe's Burial: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Okrika (13467 Views)

60th Birthday Of Mike Ozekhome: Patience & Goodluck Jonathan, Ekweremadu Spotted / Saraki, Ganduje, Tinubu, Sambo, Jonathan Arrive Minna For IBB Daughter’s Wedding / Ojo Maduekwe's Burial: Patience Jonathan, Akpabio, Ikpeazu Attend (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below



Source: Goodluck Jonathan,Former First Lady Patience Jonathan,Rt Hon Evans Bipi and others have stormed Okrika for the burial ceremony of late Engr Lazarus Sokobe ,the elder brother of Her Excellency Dame patience Jonathan DSSRS.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/patience-jonathan-arrives-okrika-for.html?m=1 1 Like





If my woman ends up with this type of stature, cheating is non-negotiable



9 Likes 1 Share

love you mama of comedy....Since you left office blood pressure as been on increase rate. D first picture tho....

man: i Dont know how to express myself in english

Mama peace:bring your head letme transfer vocabulary into it 5 Likes

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/patience-jonathan-arrives-okrika-for.html?m=1 more more

Mama Peace, na you Biko.

Your Haters can burn in hell. 21 Likes 1 Share

Sorry mama patience 3 Likes

Storm ke, please how does someone storm somewhere? bloggers sef, smh 2 Likes 2 Shares

I just love this woman. I really do



God bless PEJ

God bless GEJ

RIP to the dead 23 Likes 2 Shares

Sarrki and NgeneUkwenu right now... 20 Likes 2 Shares

d best president ever. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Yawns 1 Like

G





See that bros behind mama p for d second pix, see him feet.. Most Ijaw people wey i know get ugly feet... Why?See that bros behind mama p for d second pix, see him feet..

G2

Nigerian bloggers and the word 'storm'



Also react

epic 1 Like

Amarabae:

Mama Peace, na you Biko. Your Haters can burn in hell.

Nne, akpuola gi? Nne, akpuola gi? 1 Like

one thing I know for sure is that, though her brother is dead,his manhood lives forever. 4 Likes

I no see jona o

my presido u said one day Nigerians will remember u bt me I remembered u everyday, buhari is a failure 1 Like

looks like mana peace's make-up artist is on leave.





Is it just me or Jonathan is really losing weight? ...Jus asking sha!!.. 2 Likes

PointZerom:







Nne, akpuola gi? lols.

Okorocha akpubeghi mu o.

O na akpu onye ishi North Korea ukwua lols.Okorocha akpubeghi mu o.O na akpu onye ishi North Korea ukwua

Mama the mama.... I miss you die 1 Like

GEJ my man for life 1 Like

NoFavors:

I just love this woman. I really do



God bless PEJ

God bless GEJ

RIP to the dead Even satan sef get followers so it's not unusual that you love her so much. Even satan sef get followers so it's not unusual that you love her so much. 3 Likes







I buy iTunes card check my siggy militantsI buy iTunes card check my siggy

Amarabae:

Mama Peace, na you Biko.

Your Haters can burn in hell.

or you supporters who are already there (hell) on earth or you supporters who are already there (hell) on earth 1 Like 1 Share

dlaw70:

one thing I know for sure is that, though her brother is dead,his manhood lives forever. The brother must be another Ikemba Nnewi.. Lol The brother must be another Ikemba Nnewi.. Lol 1 Like

Stormer