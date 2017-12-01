₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by acupikin: 4:45pm
Nigerian man kidnapped for his atheist views
here is the post shared by the nigerian atheist society on their facebook page
We just received information that Carl Maobi, a member of the Atheist Society of Nigeria is allegedly being held against his will at
Ejebronus Psychiatric Clinic, Osina Ideato South, Imo state.
Carl, an ex-Jehovah Witness was bundled into a car and driven to the above location without his consent and an adequate explanation as to what is happening.
Please we request that anyone who resides close to the area can reach out to him and give us feedback.
You can reach us at info@atheist.org.ng or call Bayo Opadeyi at 08122356701
Treat as urgent. Thanks!
source-http://www.metrodailies.com/nigerian-man-kidnapped-atheist-views/
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by HeyCorleone(m): 4:52pm
Everyone should be allowed to hold and express their beliefs...This is just wrong.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by acupikin: 5:02pm
HeyCorleone:yes
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by acupikin: 5:03pm
lalasticlala and mynd 44 help push this to fp abeg
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by lalanice(f): 5:07pm
SMH...Why would any sane person kidnap an atheist because of his views Una better talk true
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by GavelSlam: 5:08pm
Ironically, his abductors are actually the ones needing mental appraisal and help.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by oluebubeneo(f): 5:10pm
The Irony. Hopefully he gets released soon.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by miqos03: 5:11pm
Wow
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Kelvin0(m): 5:11pm
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by OrestesDante(m): 5:12pm
Anybody could be kidnapped.
That doesn't mean that the theists kidnapped him.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Lamzee(m): 5:12pm
Ogaa ooo, Atheist self dey get association
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Casinger: 5:12pm
Please DELETE those TWO words JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES OP, because..NO we do not pressurize people to change their religion.
We avoid pressuring people for the following reasons:
*Jesus never pressured people to accept his teachings. He knew that relatively few would respond to his message. ( Matthew 7:13, 14 )
*Jesus taught his followers not to push others to change their beliefs. Instead of trying to force people to accept the good
news of the Kingdom against their will, his disciples were to look for listeners who were receptive.— Matthew 10:7, 11-14 .
*Conversions made under compulsion are meaningless, since God only accepts worship that comes from the heart.—
Deuteronomy 6:4, 5; Matthew 22:37, 38 .
However, those accusations are false. We do not try to force our beliefs on anyone. Instead, we believe that people should be allowed to take in knowledge so that they may make an informed choice.
We do not coerce people into changing religions, nor do we carry out political activity under the guise of religion or offer material or
social advantages to gain new members. This is in contrast to some who claim to be Christian but have dishonored Christ by doing such things.
To know more about Jehovah's witnesses please kindly visit https://www.jw.org/en/
Thank you!
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Dronedude(m): 5:13pm
People sabi shoot things out of proportion. The guy was bundled to a psychiatric hospital and they said he was kidnapped.
By the way, why do Nigerians view psychiatric hospital as a detention center? The free thinker was probably in oblivion while initiating his metaphysical probe into the black hole and walking on the street to the prying view of concerned individuals who called the psychiatric hospital to his rescue.
My thought though.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by ivolt: 5:13pm
The real mad people are the kidnappers.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by iliyande(m): 5:13pm
See headline
Must a madman consent to his daily treatment?
If he is really mad, let him be treated as simple that
But if not let him go
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Blackhawk01: 5:13pm
HeyCorleone:
Very wrong! What sorta rubbish is this?
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by blaze1916(m): 5:13pm
;His abductors are only trying to help...no hard feelings mehn
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by fxjunkie(m): 5:13pm
I'm sure right now he's asking God to help him
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by ELShehzad: 5:13pm
Pls how I can join that Ass.?? I wanna be a full member of the A.S.N
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Xisnin: 5:14pm
Fanatical family members are likely to be the culprits,
bunch of illiterates.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Fatherofdragons: 5:14pm
All these atheist way full nairaland, dem go soon kidnap una.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Edu3Again: 5:14pm
Jehovah Witnesses is cult not of God.
Their founder was a Freemason, here is his tombstone.
Its a Pyramid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UO2Mg_NBL5Y
Their bible is full of errors, here are some.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjlQcS6-M0o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Nlb0pKfEWs
MORE READOING ON JEHOVAH WITNESSES
https://www.jesus-is-savior.com/False%20Religions/Jehovah%20Witnesses/jw_false.htm
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by jaymejate(m): 5:15pm
Don't worry, they wan do deliverance for him ni. By the time he go come back, he will believe say God de
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by cold(m): 5:16pm
Sigh
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Hector09(m): 5:17pm
Which way forward Nigeria, they we soon cum for daddy freeze, in Nigeria if u talk u go die, u cant express urself, any congrate to all Nigerians for a fair group in the world cup draw
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by condralbedez: 5:17pm
Why
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by saraki2019(m): 5:17pm
they kidnapped him because he left them
terrorist at it again
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Billyonaire: 5:17pm
The Theist are intolerant.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by Idrismusty97(m): 5:17pm
Nigerians prefers pretenders to an honest straight forward person, Such a pretentious country. They are taking him to a psychiatric hospital? Why not to a church for deliverance, Or have they finally realized that doesn't work anymore? Who needs psychiatric help more? Someone who would buy water/oil in bottle with his hard earned money believing that is the solution of all his problem, Someone who would scramble to touch the chair of his pastor, be walk or stamp all over, roll on the floor, even pay tax to the pastors instead of the government for some phantom blessing, someone who would pay to build a school his/her children cannot even dream of attending. Who needs the psychiatric help more? It is a man expressing his rational views.
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by asawanathegreat(m): 5:18pm
Governor Rochas A K A. The statue governor why all these now?
|Re: Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped by walosky(m): 5:19pm
HeyCorleone:
How sure are you that it's because of his believe that he was kidnapped?
Amebo....Olofofo !
Viewing this topic: icemania, BlackManta(m), hopefulLandlord, Misterdhee1(m), sarsay(m), zirrah, Daeylar(f), danvon(m), ijoba22(m), faruksolar1(m), annie74(f), myk2mic, 12month, blezzy080, lalanice(f), simonjo, chyke007(m), obyrich(m), Idrismusty97(m), PeacenLove2, Shollyps(m), joinnow, joiner4000, Aldolase(f), Sway2(f), Maken1005, Almansur1(m), muhyeenisce(m), abike12(f), Manofhonestt, Busayorafael(m), livingg(m), rottennaija(m), damariox(m), franksam2009, Kewt, tysontim(m), Captcyndi3(f), Chuvin22(m), abuchilag, Umar133(m), CoolUsername, Ajixegun and 31 guest(s)
