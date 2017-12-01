Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped (7181 Views)

here is the post shared by the nigerian atheist society on their facebook page



We just received information that Carl Maobi, a member of the Atheist Society of Nigeria is allegedly being held against his will at

Ejebronus Psychiatric Clinic, Osina Ideato South, Imo state.



Carl, an ex-Jehovah Witness was bundled into a car and driven to the above location without his consent and an adequate explanation as to what is happening.



Please we request that anyone who resides close to the area can reach out to him and give us feedback.



You can reach us at info@atheist.org.ng or call Bayo Opadeyi at 08122356701



Treat as urgent. Thanks!



Everyone should be allowed to hold and express their beliefs...This is just wrong. 25 Likes 7 Shares

HeyCorleone:

Everyone should be allowed to hold and express their beliefs...This is just wrong. yes yes

lalasticlala and mynd 44 help push this to fp abeg

Una better talk true SMH...Why would any sane person kidnap an atheist because of his viewsUna better talk true 2 Likes

Ironically, his abductors are actually the ones needing mental appraisal and help. 20 Likes 3 Shares

The Irony. Hopefully he gets released soon. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Wow





Anybody could be kidnapped.



That doesn't mean that the theists kidnapped him. Anybody could be kidnapped.That doesn't mean that the theists kidnapped him. 14 Likes

Ogaa ooo, Atheist self dey get association 6 Likes





People sabi shoot things out of proportion. The guy was bundled to a psychiatric hospital and they said he was kidnapped.



By the way, why do Nigerians view psychiatric hospital as a detention center? The free thinker was probably in oblivion while initiating his metaphysical probe into the black hole and walking on the street to the prying view of concerned individuals who called the psychiatric hospital to his rescue.



My thought though. 16 Likes

The real mad people are the kidnappers. 4 Likes



Must a madman consent to his daily treatment?

If he is really mad, let him be treated as simple that

But if not let him go See headlineMust a madman consent to his daily treatment?If he is really mad, let him be treated as simple thatBut if not let him go 6 Likes

HeyCorleone:

Everyone should be allowed to hold and express their beliefs...This is just wrong.

Very wrong! What sorta rubbish is this? Very wrong! What sorta rubbish is this?

;His abductors are only trying to help...no hard feelings mehn 2 Likes

I'm sure right now he's asking God to help him 7 Likes

Pls how I can join that Ass.?? I wanna be a full member of the A.S.N

Fanatical family members are likely to be the culprits,

bunch of illiterates. 2 Likes

All these atheist way full nairaland, dem go soon kidnap una. 1 Like



Don't worry, they wan do deliverance for him ni. By the time he go come back, he will believe say God de

Sigh

Which way forward Nigeria, they we soon cum for daddy freeze, in Nigeria if u talk u go die, u cant express urself, any congrate to all Nigerians for a fair group in the world cup draw 1 Like

Why

they kidnapped him because he left them

terrorist at it again 1 Like

The Theist are intolerant. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians prefers pretenders to an honest straight forward person, Such a pretentious country. They are taking him to a psychiatric hospital? Why not to a church for deliverance, Or have they finally realized that doesn't work anymore? Who needs psychiatric help more? Someone who would buy water/oil in bottle with his hard earned money believing that is the solution of all his problem, Someone who would scramble to touch the chair of his pastor, be walk or stamp all over, roll on the floor, even pay tax to the pastors instead of the government for some phantom blessing, someone who would pay to build a school his/her children cannot even dream of attending. Who needs the psychiatric help more? It is a man expressing his rational views. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Governor Rochas A K A. The statue governor why all these now?