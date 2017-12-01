₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by paulstrings(m): 4:50pm
1. The ones that'll be coming for Reunion.
You'll see them walking round TBS with their GPS on, trying to locate their lost long friends and family members. Goodluck with that
2. The ones that'll be coming to have fun
They 'll dance at the sound of the drums, take lots of photos, buy suya and drinks till they go bankrupt. May you receive the Jesus as your Lord and Personal Saviour.
3. The ones that came looking for a spouse/partner
The Lord will help you find what you looking for.
4. The ones that came to show off their iPhone X.
I will warn you in advance.If you are in this category, make your way to the VIP section or else, your phone might just have a History.
5. The ones that will come to exalt and Worship
Yep.. that's my category.. we came to worship and exalt Jesus our King.
6. The ones that will reserve seats for their clique.
These are the real Heroes.I can't wait to meet you. We are all guilty of that.
7. The ones that'll come to checkout the instrumentalist and new jams.
My category too..I'll be watching out for Tim Godfrey and the Xtreme crew, they are Lit. Travis Greene's band is also a wonder to behold. Their worship skills is Amazing and Energetic.
8. The ones that will Come to Pickpocket, steal and carryout mischevious acts.
May you have running stomach and dizziness.
Some might escape this prayer, so be careful saints. Watch and Pray.
9. The Ones that will Literally bring their Dancing shoes.
You'll see them showing off their dancing skills. even during worship, they'll still be grooving. But be warned, don't dance "One Corner" there else....
10. The ones that will be falling under anointing anyhow. The Lord is your strength
My prayer is that God'll accept our Worship as we lift up His holy name. See you there.
Source: http://lifeafternysc.com/types-people-youll-meet-experience-2017/
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by mikool007(m): 4:54pm
Nice
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by Sirheny007(m): 6:38pm
Who else doesn't give a shi.t about this program?
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by Keneking: 6:38pm
Ok..the ones that come and learn new trade in the business (centre) including new methods and options for tithing
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by johnstar(m): 6:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by Flexherbal(m): 6:39pm
The ones that will come, just to have something to gossip about.
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by kennosklint(m): 6:39pm
The sleeping maggots
mecuzee(m): 6:40pm
Hilarious.
So we've got some super size broilers for you!
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by Colybaly: 6:40pm
Ok
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by kowema(f): 6:40pm
Lol..
The ones that will come to record something to teach their choir
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by elsse(m): 6:40pm
.....op you didn't put the ones that aren't going
Runs out of thread....
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by 14teenK(m): 6:40pm
People that are not going cos we cannot come and kill ourselves
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by AbiolaFawole(m): 6:41pm
mental slavery
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by Alexgeneration(m): 6:41pm
You forgot the fighters
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by kendrace(f): 6:41pm
I'm here waiting.. I need to meet with God tonight
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by surgecom(m): 6:41pm
The sleeping sheeple nko?
Some are like Jonah. No matter how closer they are to the sounds/speakers, they will still sleep.
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by joseo: 6:41pm
any one they are coming for doesn't matter....they should all still come......
my prayer is that they all encounter Jesus at the end of the night.
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by GREATESTPIANIST: 6:41pm
wish i could make it.......
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by deeLima86(m): 6:42pm
What about the young ones wey go dey cure their konji for any hidden corner. I weep for this generation
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by government77(f): 6:42pm
God will help u all
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by johnstar(m): 6:43pm
And the main man that will deceive ppl to pay for tyt and offering
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by pweetygiftofGod(f): 6:43pm
I will like to meet any Nairalander who'll be present at THE EXPERIENCE
please you must have great sense of humour cos both of us can't be introverted o
See you soon
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by rawtouch: 6:43pm
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by IamHopeful(f): 6:43pm
The ones that would sleep all through the program but would only wake up at the slightest sound of music and just dance one corner.
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by Sirheny007(m): 6:44pm
pweetygiftofGod:
Sister why not go to a bar?
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by iamtardey: 6:44pm
IDC
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by gurunlocker: 6:44pm
Sirheny007:
You are entitled to your opinion, so the shi.t is only for you...
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by GREATESTPIANIST: 6:44pm
pweetygiftofGod:dem don come.......did u go dere to make friends
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by dayleke(m): 6:44pm
Can someone tell us about this ?
There are some of us that don't know nada bout it.
Tnks.
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by pretty16(f): 6:44pm
Pls who has VIP tickets?. The first time i went for the program, it was a VIP ticket. Was really awesome in his presence.
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by johnstar(m): 6:45pm
pweetygiftofGod:
Juz say u ar looking for husband
|Re: Types Of People You Will Meet At The Experience 2017 In Lagos by R2bees(m): 6:45pm
pweetygiftofGod:Like na AY SHOW u come for.. Shift joor
