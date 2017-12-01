Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) (4854 Views)

Goodluck Jonathan Founded Niger-Delta Avengers – Ex-Militants' Leader, Akpodoro / Awka, Anambra state capital, one of major cities in Anambra Photos / Fuel Scarcity Paralyses Lagos, Other Major Cities -PUNCH (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. Bornu



1. Lagos



3. Onitsha



4. Ibadan 3 Likes 1 Share

Benin



Abeokuta



Port Harcourt



Enugu 1 Like

brown roofians always making history













that no 3 picture though... 6 Likes

Lalasticlala this is very educative.

sanfranka2:

brown roofians always making history













that no 3 picture though...



It is a very educative piece .

Issue of being the first to see civilisation has been laid to rest on this thread. Now do you still have a reason why you have brown rusted roofs and mud houses?

and the first shall be the last.see the brown roof of 1824 is still in existence..that Ibadan should be labelled a museum. .





Brown roofers association of Nigeria..I hail una 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice educative thread.More please!

ibadam ibadam

Warri



Asaba



Osogbo

The brown roof cities in south west. Afonjas i hail. 10 Likes

Educative, but your sources are not reliable. 1 Like

Which Onitsha was founded in 1550? 5 Likes

When was the brown roofs of the wasteland found? 14 Likes 1 Share



Onitsha is older than Ibadan and abeokuta but see flooring... They will soon come with old civilization rubbish...Onitsha is older than Ibadan and abeokuta but see flooring... 1 Like

raker300:

When was the brown roofs of the wasteland found? Just in the 18's Just in the 18's 1 Like

clown is egba(Abeokuta my home town) that fought the Dahomey 400yrs ago was founded after the 1800? keep exhibiting your ignorance 2 Likes

Not again

Obviously cities that were founded later have taken over !!

G

Very informative !

Lies!!

Wikipedia doing what it knows best, Lies!

All I see isWikipedia doing what it knows best, Lies!

Lagos is a NO MAN'S LAND.

This is educative but is it going to get me a job in chevron??

Believe Wikipedia at you own peril.

raker300:

When was the brown roofs of the wasteland found?



Make I call python1 make him look into this kwention Make I call python1 make him look into this kwention 3 Likes

interesting. Some cities were centuries older than Nigeria. So in which countries were these cities then? 1 Like

f

Great Benin kingdom. I sight you 2 Likes

raker300:

When was the brown roofs of the wasteland found? That brown roof your joke about is actually one of the side attractions of Nigeria . It a sight tourist love to take pictures of. So get yourself educated . That brown roof your joke about is actually one of the side attractions of Nigeria . It a sight tourist love to take pictures of. So get yourself educated . 2 Likes