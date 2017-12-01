₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by ValUlasi: 4:54pm
1. Bornu
1. Lagos
3. Onitsha
4. Ibadan
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by ValUlasi: 5:01pm
Benin
Abeokuta
Port Harcourt
Enugu
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by sanfranka2(m): 5:02pm
brown roofians always making history
that no 3 picture though...
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by ValUlasi: 5:04pm
Lalasticlala this is very educative.
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by ValUlasi: 5:10pm
sanfranka2:
It is a very educative piece.
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by ValUlasi: 5:20pm
Issue of being the first to see civilisation has been laid to rest on this thread. Now do you still have a reason why you have brown rusted roofs and mud houses?
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:26pm
and the first shall be the last.see the brown roof of 1824 is still in existence..that Ibadan should be labelled a museum. .
Brown roofers association of Nigeria..I hail una
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 5:30pm
Nice educative thread.More please!
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by Kokolet11: 5:33pm
ibadam
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by ValUlasi: 5:38pm
Warri
Asaba
Osogbo
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 5:42pm
The brown roof cities in south west. Afonjas i hail.
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by velai(m): 5:55pm
Educative, but your sources are not reliable.
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by oodualover: 6:07pm
Which Onitsha was founded in 1550?
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by raker300: 6:07pm
When was the brown roofs of the wasteland found?
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by YourMrBoo: 6:14pm
They will soon come with old civilization rubbish...
Onitsha is older than Ibadan and abeokuta but see flooring...
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by YourMrBoo: 6:14pm
raker300:Just in the 18's
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by Jaideyone(m): 6:15pm
clown is egba(Abeokuta my home town) that fought the Dahomey 400yrs ago was founded after the 1800? keep exhibiting your ignorance
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:22pm
Not again
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 6:24pm
Obviously cities that were founded later have taken over !!
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by medolab90(m): 6:24pm
G
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:24pm
Very informative !
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 6:25pm
All I see is Lies!!
Wikipedia doing what it knows best, Lies!
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by PointZerom: 6:26pm
Lagos is a NO MAN'S LAND.
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 6:26pm
This is educative but is it going to get me a job in chevron??
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by jeebz: 6:26pm
Believe Wikipedia at you own peril.
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by PointZerom: 6:26pm
raker300:
Make I call python1 make him look into this kwention
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by Boldwinner(m): 6:27pm
interesting. Some cities were centuries older than Nigeria. So in which countries were these cities then?
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by zlantanfan: 6:28pm
f
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by evansjeff(m): 6:29pm
Great Benin kingdom. I sight you
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by kumakunta: 6:30pm
raker300:That brown roof your joke about is actually one of the side attractions of Nigeria . It a sight tourist love to take pictures of. So get yourself educated .
|Re: Nigerian Major Cities & The Year They Were Founded (Photos) by bobolizim(m): 6:31pm
QueenSekxy:you are so dumb to think with your brain. Was that a picture from 1824?
