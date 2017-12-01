₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Mandynews(f): 6:50pm On Dec 01
Imagine police knocking on your door because you posted a ‘troubling comment’ on a social media website.
Imagine a judge forcing you to be jailed, sorry I meant hospitalized, because a computer program found your comment(s) ‘troubling’.
You can stop imagining, this is really happening.
A recent TechCrunch article warns that Facebook’s “Proactive Detection” artificial intelligence (A.I.) will use pattern recognition to contact first responders. The A.I. will contact first responders, if they deem a person’s comment[s] to have troubling suicidal thoughts.
Facebook also will use AI to prioritize particularly risky or urgent user reports so they’re more quickly addressed by moderators, and tools to instantly surface local language resources and first-responder contact info. (Source)
A private corporation deciding who goes to jail? What could possibly go wrong?
Facebook’s A.I. automatically contacts law enforcement
Facebook is using pattern recognition and moderators to contact law enforcement.
Facebook is ‘using pattern recognition to detect posts or live videos where someone might be expressing thoughts of suicide, and to help respond to reports faster.’
Dedicating more reviewers from our Community Operations team to review reports of suicide or self harm. (Source)
Facebook admits that they have asked the police to conduct more than ONE HUNDRED wellness checks on people.
Over the last month, we’ve worked with first responders on over 100 wellness checks based on reports we received via our proactive detection efforts. This is in addition to reports we received from people in the Facebook community. (Source)
Why are police conducting wellness checks for Facebook? Are private corporations running police departments?
Not only do social media users have to worry about a spying A.I. but now they have to worry about thousands of spying Facebook ‘Community Operations’ people who are all to willing to call the police.
Our Community Operations team includes thousands of people around the world who review reports about content on Facebook…our team reviews reported posts, videos and live streams. This ensures we can get the right resources to people in distress and, where appropriate, we can more quickly alert first responders. (Source)
Should we trust pattern recognition to determine who gets hospitalized or arrested?
Pattern recognition is junk science
A 2010, CBS News article warns that pattern recognition and human behavior is junk science. The article shows, how companies use nine rules to convince law enforcement that pattern recognition is accurate.
A 2016, Forbes article used words like ‘nonsense, far-fetched, contrived and smoke and mirrors’ to describe pattern recognition and human behavior.
Cookie-cutter ratios, even if scientifically derived, do more harm than good. Every person is different. Engagement is an individual and unique phenomenon. We are not widgets, nor do we conform to widget formulas. (Source)
Who cares, if pattern recognition is junk science right? At least Facebook is trying to save lives.
Wrong.
Using an A.I. to determine who might need to be hospitalized or incarcerated can and will be abused.
More via http://mandynews.com/2017/12/01/facebooks-new-suicide-detection-a-i-could-put-innocent-people-behind-bars/
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by egopersonified(f): 9:03pm On Dec 01
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by miqos03: 7:15am
Ok
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Primusinterpares(m): 7:15am
na true you talk sha...
we are gradually loosing our humanity...
AI is taking over...
my fear is for generations unborn.
I remember those days when as kids we play all sorts of games together ranging from police catch thief , gambox, mama and papa, etc.
now these things are becoming extinct.
I just pray we don't loose our humanity to AI.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Narldon(f): 7:16am
When they want to give us medication...
American Mom ::: "Baby Open Your Mouth"
Nigerian Mum. ::: "Oya do Aaahh"
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by BruncleZuma: 7:16am
You don't say
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by ogorwyne(f): 7:16am
Not in our country.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by deebee13(f): 7:16am
That means all Nigerians will be in jail before they even commission the AI , cos almost all our messages are troublin, frustrating and suicidal!
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by chido20(m): 7:16am
crap...
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by negz1(m): 7:17am
hmmmmmm all dese updates sef
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by 2shure: 7:17am
cant work in naija
where d light and fred wifi.
abegi.
hackers for japan don already break iphone x security with artificial facemask which unlocks the iphone shaps.
abegi
dis 1na childs play for sure hackers
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by blaze1916(m): 7:17am
I hear
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by koolgee(m): 7:17am
Okay o
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by 12345baba: 7:17am
Na by force? Facebook own done too much, we go boycott the platform
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Andrewgame42: 7:18am
E no go work for 9ja, how many Nigerians dey on subscription ryt now
Next news abeg!
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by donshaddow(m): 7:19am
They should watch APC's hate speech before someone commits another suicide.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Kingsleyuc(m): 7:20am
Let us just be very careful with all this internet giants...who knows what they are up to.
Let us just be very careful with all this internet giants...who knows what they are up to.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by leroi01(m): 7:20am
Now all those sci-fi movies come to mind.."Equilibrium" and the other one with Tom cruise...(what was it again? )[color=#000099][/color] (predicting a crime before it gets committed)...
Well.. its here now.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Mankitbod(m): 7:20am
Man is the measure of all things, Of things that are, they are, Of things that are not, They are Not!
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by fabiano09(m): 7:21am
Space bookers sha, zion we await,the world is on the precipice
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by optional1(f): 7:22am
it can't happen in Nigeria only in the West...
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by iammo(m): 7:22am
That's a good move by facebook, most depressed teenagers tend to show signs on social media, this would get them the needed help. Hospitalizing someone isn't same as incarceration, we must be proactive with our security and safety,just imagine nairaland having such mechanism of filtering posts and comments, we would have a database of potential terrorist, pedophiles, rapist and psychopaths.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by MrMoney007: 7:23am
Zuckerberg is yet to tell us his secret mission in this world.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by DaddyKross: 7:23am
Narldon:
Dry, very dry.
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Pidginwhisper: 7:23am
Maybe for western world, no be here coz dem no send you
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by esthy86: 7:23am
ok
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by MrMoney007: 7:24am
DaddyKross:shurrup it's not dry
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by xarookqh(m): 7:25am
K
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by concupiscent: 7:27am
"Do people still use Facebook nowadays? mine hasn't seen me for the past 3 years.
You shouldn't be dependent on these guys, let them depend on you"
-concupiscent
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by doctorkush(m): 7:29am
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by Monaco2(m): 7:29am
DaddyKross:
Pour water put na.....una go Dey misbehave
|Re: Facebook’s New Suicide Detection A.I., Could Put Innocent People Behind Bars by marvin902(m): 7:31am
there's more disadvantage to this than advantage.. In a place like Nigeria this thing ain't gonna
