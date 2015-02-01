₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by EdifiedCEO: 7:05pm
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw.
The coach said Group D is filled with good teams and playing Argentina again will make things tougher for us.
See video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCJJGhsmJnw
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/video-super-eagles-coach-rohr-reacts-to.html
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Benjom(m): 7:17pm
Coach Rohr, fear not. We'll beat them again.
.
3 Likes
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:03pm
Russia here we come...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:03pm
Third to comment....this is good sign for super eagles.
3 Likes
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by BruncleZuma: 8:04pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Felixalex(m): 8:04pm
The group is actually filled with good teams yeah, but for once, we believe so much in this super eagles team.
We didn't give dem a chance against Argentina n we all know how that ended (friendly or not, dats not an excuse)..
Iceland is actually another team to be weary of tho....
But all in all, Coachie we de ur back, we believe in you!
26 Likes
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by MasterKim: 8:04pm
Benjom:Na so CR7
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by robosky02(m): 8:04pm
ok
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Boyooosa(m): 8:04pm
God with us bro, we can conquer the world for the first time @ this level. #Ibelieve.
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by RichiB(m): 8:04pm
Meeting Argentina in this worldcup with messi trying to show himsef this season is such a bad idea
4 Likes
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:04pm
The Super Eagles Of Nigeria should be able to qualify from the group provided we parade the best legs and with good team spirit and cohesiveness.
All the best to the Super Eagles.
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Swaggzkid: 8:05pm
Good man
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by nickxtra(m): 8:05pm
Both countries will surely qualify from the group
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Ugaboy(m): 8:05pm
Nigeria will qualify
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Daniel2060(m): 8:05pm
Naija, We shall conquer
all odds
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:06pm
Rohr be like:
3 Likes
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by eleojo23: 8:06pm
Hmm..
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by lookatew: 8:06pm
Be afraid Rohr... be very afraid!
That fear is good, we face very tough oppositions and we need massive preparations.
No mind all dese kponmo fans wey feel say we don arrive because we beat Argentina 4 friendly match.
Last last, we go make am! Viva La Super Eagles!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by ayoadekunle79(m): 8:06pm
prof rohr. fear not. we go draw agentina , beat croatia and flog iceland to qualify to the next stage .... up nigeria ...
2 Likes
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by ademusiwa3r: 8:06pm
If you are serious about winning the world cup..
I will go for this people be included on the team. They play for top clubs better than many people o the team
You will stand a chance of winning with some of them in the team
You have a team that is only base on Victor Moses. Moses will be check at the world cup.. so you need other people who can perform
David Olatukunbo Alaba Bayern Munich
Dele Alli Tottenham
Ross Barkley Everton
Dennis-ugo Stuttgart
Dominic Solanke Liverpool
Sidney Sam FC Schalke
Cyriel Dessers
.
[img]http://www.eadt.co.uk/polopoly_fs/1.5086745.1498886723!/image/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/landscape_630/image.jpg[/img]
[/quote]
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by mrMeen(m): 8:06pm
booked
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Toniapsalm121: 8:08pm
Nothing to worry about....have confidence
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by aspirebig: 8:08pm
Why Argentina always?
USA 94....SA 2010, Brazil 2014...I think I missed out one other time they draw Naija and the Argentines...
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by TITOBIGZ(m): 8:08pm
.
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by miremoses(m): 8:09pm
Winning the first match is crucial.
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by bart10: 8:11pm
Nice draw
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Ambassadors: 8:11pm
The country to beat is Croatia they will be the joker for us
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by bart10: 8:13pm
aspirebig:
South Korea/Japan 2002
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 8:14pm
Shey be una beat them 4:2 nah
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by whisper88(m): 8:14pm
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Debroslink: 8:14pm
aspirebig:
Korea/Japan 2002
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by aspirebig: 8:15pm
Debroslink:
Correct.....and they always beat us ...
