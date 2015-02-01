Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) (18819 Views)

The coach said Group D is filled with good teams and playing Argentina again will make things tougher for us.



See video:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCJJGhsmJnw





Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw. The coach said Group D is filled with good teams and playing Argentina again will make things tougher for us.









Russia here we come...



Third to comment....this is good sign for super eagles. 3 Likes

2 Likes 1 Share

The group is actually filled with good teams yeah, but for once, we believe so much in this super eagles team.



We didn't give dem a chance against Argentina n we all know how that ended (friendly or not, dats not an excuse)..



Iceland is actually another team to be weary of tho....



But all in all, Coachie we de ur back, we believe in you! 26 Likes

ok

God with us bro, we can conquer the world for the first time @ this level. #Ibelieve.

Meeting Argentina in this worldcup with messi trying to show himsef this season is such a bad idea 4 Likes

The Super Eagles Of Nigeria should be able to qualify from the group provided we parade the best legs and with good team spirit and cohesiveness.

All the best to the Super Eagles. 1 Like

Good man

Both countries will surely qualify from the group

Nigeria will qualify



Naija, We shall conquer

all odds Naija, We shall conquerall odds





Hmm.. 16 Likes 1 Share

Be afraid Rohr... be very afraid!



That fear is good, we face very tough oppositions and we need massive preparations.



No mind all dese kponmo fans wey feel say we don arrive because we beat Argentina 4 friendly match.



Last last, we go make am! Viva La Super Eagles!! 5 Likes 1 Share

prof rohr. fear not. we go draw agentina , beat croatia and flog iceland to qualify to the next stage .... up nigeria ... 2 Likes





If you are serious about winning the world cup..



I will go for this people be included on the team. They play for top clubs better than many people o the team





You will stand a chance of winning with some of them in the team





You have a team that is only base on Victor Moses. Moses will be check at the world cup.. so you need other people who can perform







David Olatukunbo Alaba Bayern Munich





Dele Alli Tottenham



Ross Barkley Everton





Dennis-ugo Stuttgart









Dominic Solanke Liverpool









Sidney Sam FC Schalke







Cyriel Dessers













.





[img]



















[/quote] If you are serious about winning the world cup..I will go for this people be included on the team. They play for top clubs better than many people o the teamYou will stand a chance of winning with some of them in the teamYou have a team that is only base on Victor Moses. Moses will be check at the world cup.. so you need other people who can performDavid Olatukunbo Alaba Bayern MunichDele Alli TottenhamRoss Barkley EvertonDennis-ugo StuttgartDominic Solanke LiverpoolSidney Sam FC SchalkeCyriel Dessers[img] http://www.eadt.co.uk/polopoly_fs/1.5086745.1498886723!/image/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/landscape_630/image.jpg [/img][/quote] 2 Likes 1 Share

booked

Nothing to worry about....have confidence

Why Argentina always?



USA 94....SA 2010, Brazil 2014...I think I missed out one other time they draw Naija and the Argentines...

.

Winning the first match is crucial.

Nice draw 1 Like

The country to beat is Croatia they will be the joker for us

