Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by EdifiedCEO: 7:05pm
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw.

The coach said Group D is filled with good teams and playing Argentina again will make things tougher for us.

See video:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCJJGhsmJnw


http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/video-super-eagles-coach-rohr-reacts-to.html
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Benjom(m): 7:17pm
Coach Rohr, fear not. We'll beat them again.



Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:03pm
Russia here we come...

Manna Barbecue and Grills.............
The Unofficial Barbecue partner for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:03pm
Third to comment....this is good sign for super eagles.

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by BruncleZuma: 8:04pm
grin grin grin grin

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Felixalex(m): 8:04pm
The group is actually filled with good teams yeah, but for once, we believe so much in this super eagles team.

We didn't give dem a chance against Argentina n we all know how that ended (friendly or not, dats not an excuse)..

Iceland is actually another team to be weary of tho....

But all in all, Coachie we de ur back, we believe in you!

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by MasterKim: 8:04pm
Benjom:
Coach Rohr, fear not. We'll beat them again.
Na so CR7

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by robosky02(m): 8:04pm
ok
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Boyooosa(m): 8:04pm
God with us bro, we can conquer the world for the first time @ this level. #Ibelieve.
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by RichiB(m): 8:04pm
Meeting Argentina in this worldcup with messi trying to show himsef this season is such a bad idea embarassed

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:04pm
The Super Eagles Of Nigeria should be able to qualify from the group provided we parade the best legs and with good team spirit and cohesiveness.
All the best to the Super Eagles.

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Swaggzkid: 8:05pm
Good man
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by nickxtra(m): 8:05pm
Both countries will surely qualify from the group
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Ugaboy(m): 8:05pm
Nigeria will qualify
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Daniel2060(m): 8:05pm
grin
Naija, We shall conquer
all odds
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:06pm
grin

Rohr be like:

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by eleojo23: 8:06pm
Hmm..

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by lookatew: 8:06pm
Be afraid Rohr... be very afraid!

That fear is good, we face very tough oppositions and we need massive preparations.

No mind all dese kponmo fans wey feel say we don arrive because we beat Argentina 4 friendly match.

Last last, we go make am! Viva La Super Eagles!!

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by ayoadekunle79(m): 8:06pm
prof rohr. fear not. we go draw agentina , beat croatia and flog iceland to qualify to the next stage .... up nigeria ...

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by ademusiwa3r: 8:06pm
angry

If you are serious about winning the world cup..

I will go for this people be included on the team. They play for top clubs better than many people o the team


You will stand a chance of winning with some of them in the team


You have a team that is only base on Victor Moses. Moses will be check at the world cup.. so you need other people who can perform



David Olatukunbo Alaba Bayern Munich


Dele Alli Tottenham

Ross Barkley Everton


Dennis-ugo Stuttgart




Dominic Solanke Liverpool




Sidney Sam FC Schalke



Cyriel Dessers






.


[img]http://www.eadt.co.uk/polopoly_fs/1.5086745.1498886723!/image/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/landscape_630/image.jpg[/img]









[/quote]

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by mrMeen(m): 8:06pm
booked
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Toniapsalm121: 8:08pm
Nothing to worry about....have confidence
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by aspirebig: 8:08pm
Why Argentina always?

USA 94....SA 2010, Brazil 2014...I think I missed out one other time they draw Naija and the Argentines...
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by TITOBIGZ(m): 8:08pm
.
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by miremoses(m): 8:09pm
Winning the first match is crucial.
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by bart10: 8:11pm
Nice draw grin

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Ambassadors: 8:11pm
The country to beat is Croatia they will be the joker for us
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by bart10: 8:13pm
aspirebig:
Why Argentina always?

USA 94....SA 2010, Brazil 2014...I think I missed out one other time they draw Naija and the Argentines...

South Korea/Japan 2002 wink
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 8:14pm
Shey be una beat them 4:2 nah
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by whisper88(m): 8:14pm
grin
Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by Debroslink: 8:14pm
aspirebig:
Why Argentina always?

USA 94....SA 2010, Brazil 2014...I think I missed out one other time they draw Naija and the Argentines...

Korea/Japan 2002

Re: Rohr Reacts To Super Eagle's Russia 2018 Draw (Video) by aspirebig: 8:15pm
Debroslink:


Korea/Japan 2002


Correct.....and they always beat us ...

