Dbanj has partnered with Dugout in UK today that will see football fans across Nigeria and Africa get exclusive BTS actions live at their favourite clubs in Europe as well as present the fans opportunities to meet their favourite superstars in locker rooms



Dugout offers best unique & exclusive behind the scenes content from the world's best clubs & players, all in one place. has was created by some of the world's biggest footballs - Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, AC Milan, Juvetus, Paris Saint-Germain and about 20 other major football clubs



Dbanj quest for megadeals and success beyond music is breath-taking! After launching CREAM, an entertainment platform that already has over 3 million subscriber within a year, he has just recently launched CREAM Sport, with the megadeal with Dugout the first on the CREAM Sport platform



True to his words, Dbanj stated clearly that 'content is the new crude oil'. He seems to be living off the era of mere musical fame but combining the Music with Digital content marketing, Technology and fantastic distribution to make mega deals



Only recently, he led a team of Nigerian artistes to the House of Representative in Abuja for the need for Lawmakers to help protect the creatives of Nigerian musicians and talents which received a very warm reception by the lawmakers that the Chairman of the Adhoc committee not only saluted Dbanj incredible move but also re-invited Dbanj to address the Congress committee



https://twitter.com/Dugout/status/9365330521379184654



I can't Explain my Excitement!!!����

@creamplatform officially Partners with @officialdugout and all of these clubs you see here.. #CreamSports is Here!!! #dugoutcream

This is what happens to a Nigerian artiste when the audience is sick of boring music 32 Likes 2 Shares

big fish 4 Likes

dbanj don dey play ball 1 Like

JayCynic:

This is what happens to a Nigerian artiste when the audience is sick of boring music

This is the typical pull-them-down mentality of haters...Listened to Dbanj's recent Album....it is 'epically' classic!



You know what Dbanj is also doing? He has what most other African artistes can only dream of! And instead on living on that achievement glory, he is moving beyond boundaries, in order to cement his position as the richest, wealthiest and most-business inclined African Artiste based in Africa!



I am a young business man (cant wait to meet this incredible superstar!)...but this damn relentless and hardworking dude inspires me every single day same way he has inspired likes of Olamide, Wizkid, Wande Coal, Davido, Sarkodie, Casper Nyovest, even Timaya!!! You doubt it? Go ask them



If you truly understand the value of this deal he has signed, with millions of football fans accross Nigeria nay africa that would want to be part of the digital excitement, you would appreciate business innovation...but as usual, 'dem dont know'





Jack of all trade, master of none.



Failed in music, (King don come)

Failed in reality TV, (Koko Mansion)

Failed as an ambassador, (Slot & Globacom)

Failed in agriculture, (Koko Garri)

Failed in talent hunting (CREAM)



Now he wants to be a mere sports show presenter.

Last last, this dude might resort to opening a church.



Eja kekere.

Congregations to him! 1 Like

Big fish. When you are big, you are big.



He paved the way for youngsters Wiz and Dav. There is no amount of bulldozers of hate and mouth lashing that can pull this guy down. He has gotten to a point of grace.



Congrats on his new deal. 25 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:





Jack of all trade, master of none.



Failed in music, (King don come)

Failed in reality TV, (Koko Mansion)

Failed as an ambassador, (Slot & Globacom)

Failed in agriculture, (Koko Garri)

Failed in talent hunting (CREAM)



Now he wants to be a mere sports show presenter.

Last last, this dude might resort to opening a church.



Eja kekere.

Keep jumping from post to post while small boys like Wizkid and Davido reign in music.

Best is just to ignore trolls like this who after begging from Dbanj on his twitter handle so many times and wasnt even acknowledged by Dbanj who by the way is so busy making deals, megadeals and money than even have time for social media beggars like this one. If you doubt it, his posts (though dates back) are on Danj's timeline...reason why he must relentlessly attack everything and anything Dbanj!



NwaAmaikpe:





Jack of all trade, master of none.



Failed in music, (King don come)

Failed in reality TV, (Koko Mansion)

Failed as an ambassador, (Slot & Globacom)

Failed in agriculture, (Koko Garri)

Failed in talent hunting (CREAM)



Now he wants to be a mere sports show presenter.

Last last, this dude might resort to opening a church.



Eja kekere.

Keep jumping from post to post while small boys like Wizkid and Davido reign in music.

Please stop talking like this about someone who is striving very hard to maintain wealth, you cant laugh at those things you said failed, I am sure known of it makes him happy. That's why he's pursuing more.



Oliver Twist 1 Like

yewune:





Best is just to ignore trolls like this who after begging from Dbanj on his twitter handle so many times and wasnt even acknowledged by Dbanj who by the way is so busy making deals, megadeals and money than even have time for social media beggars like this one. If you doubt it, his posts (though dates back) are on Danj's timeline...reason why he must relentlessly attack everything and anything Dbanj!



BTW way, where in the deal makes Dbanj a sport show presenter? Life of an ignoramus!







Do D'Banj a favour;

Tell him the sad truth that his days of success are over, then get a cure for your hallucinations.



I understand you were just employed as his media and publicity aide errand boy,

Congratulations Bangalee 2 Likes 1 Share

Good for him...This is probably the breaking of a new dawn for him

Day2logic:





Please stop talking like this about someone who is striving very hard to maintain wealth, you cant laugh at those things you said failed, I am sure known of it makes him happy. That's why he's pursuing more.



By the way, D'Banj is doing great as a businessman. Ordinarily say you read the post thoroughly, you no suppose get bad opinion about am.



NwaAmaikpe:





Jack of all trade, master of none.



Failed in music, (King don come)

Failed in reality TV, (Koko Mansion)

Failed as an ambassador, (Slot & Globacom)

Failed in agriculture, (Koko Garri)

Failed in talent hunting (CREAM)



Now he wants to be a mere sports show presenter.

Last last, this dude might resort to opening a church.



Eja kekere.

Keep jumping from post to post while small boys like Wizkid and Davido reign in music.

Nobody last forever.. Wizkid, Davido will still fade away. No doubt dbanj has done incredibly well aside his dwindling music career. Nobody last forever.. Wizkid, Davido will still fade away. No doubt dbanj has done incredibly well aside his dwindling music career. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Chai...Dbanj is gradually shifting from music to marketing.







Donjazzy...Donjazzy...you see ur life? You have rendered a brother careerless.





Its ok... 3 Likes 2 Shares

This guy is just favoured and likeable 5 Likes

With his dwindling career and zero talent? 1 Like 1 Share

the guy dey hustle like 50 cent. he is using his star power gotten from the glories of yesteryears to get deals and sack up.

I started celebrating people's success......bangerlee... congratulations.... 1 Like

Congrats! The Entertainer... one of the best albums a Nigerian artist has ever produced 1 Like

What's baba signing again

yewune:

This is really a big move, a big deal and coming from the Big Fish, Eja nla himself!



Dbanj has partnered with Dugout in UK today that will see football fans across Nigeria and Africa get exclusive BTS actions live at their favourite clubs in Europe as well as present the fans opportunities to meet their favourite superstars in locker rooms



Dugout offers best unique & exclusive behind the scenes content from the world's best clubs & players, all in one place. has was created by some of the world's biggest footballs - Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, AC Milan, Juvetus, Paris Saint-Germain and about 20 other major football clubs



Dbanj quest for megadeals and success beyond music is breath-taking! After launching CREAM, an entertainment platform that already has over 3 million subscriber within a year, he has just recently launched CREAM Sport, with the megadeal with Dugout the first on the CREAM Sport platform



True to his words, Dbanj stated clearly that 'content is the new crude oil'. He seems to be living off the era of mere musical fame but combining the Music with Digital content marketing, Technology and fantastic distribution to make mega deals



Only recently, he led a team of Nigerian artistes to the House of Representative in Abuja for the need for Lawmakers to help protect the creatives of Nigerian musicians and talents which received a very warm reception by the lawmakers that the Chairman of the Adhoc committee not only saluted Dbanj incredible move but also re-invited Dbanj to address the Congress committee



https://twitter.com/Dugout/status/9365330521379184654







https://www.instagram.com/p/BcKHN_ilqd8/?hl=en&taken-by=iambangalee I'm less concerned about dbanj..why would biggest clubs in the world be mentioned without man utd O.P that's my problem...modify it ASAP! I'm less concerned about dbanj..why would biggest clubs in the world be mentioned without man utdO.P that's my problem...modify it ASAP! 1 Like

