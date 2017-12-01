₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,056 members, 3,945,381 topics. Date: Friday, 01 December 2017 at 10:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home (3462 Views)
Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped / What If Zuckerberg Were A Nigerian Atheist? / Every Nigerian Atheist Should Be Outspoken (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by acupikin: 8:13pm
This evening our correspondents at metrodailies confirmed that he had been freed and we were able to get in touch with him(Maobi Carl) ,
He told us The doctor Didn't find any serious mental danger.But recommended he starts taking some medications(injections) He refused and stood his ground that he was not insane then doctor had no options than to discharge him
Meanwhile, such occurrences are not rare in a multi-religious country like Nigeria which other religious beliefs are hardly respected or acknowledged except it is Christianity or Islam.Few years ago a Nigerian man from Kano Mubrack bala faced a much similar scenario in which it was alledged he was mad simply for declaring himself an atheist
below are pictures of the pyschiatric hospital known as ''Ejebronus Psychiatric Clinic, Osina Ideato South, Imo state''
Mr Maobi is a trader at onitsha,Anambra state.
source-http://www.metrodailies.com/nigerian-man-abducted-taken-psychiatric-home-atheist-beliefs/
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by acupikin: 8:14pm
The hospital pictures
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by acupikin: 8:23pm
cc:lalasticlala,seun
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by AJOBI77(m): 8:42pm
Hmnnn
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by hatchy: 8:47pm
Even though he stood his ground and refused to take medication does not mean he may be ok because professional psychiatrist have examined him and discovered some loosed nuts in his medulla oblongata hence the recommendation for him to be placed on drugs.
Being an Atheist can lead to brain malfunction because these guys study too much of metaphysics.
Don't worry your next port of call will be native doctor.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by hahn(m): 8:57pm
cc: damariox
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Bayhaqqi: 9:01pm
who he elp
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by LadyNaija: 9:43pm
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Hiccups: 9:43pm
I wish they could take Okorocha & other politician to psychiatrist
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by nanizle(m): 9:44pm
See me see wahala
Abeg who is more likely to be insane...
Someone that firmly believes in the existence of a sky daddy, talks and shouts at imaginary beings, speaks gibberish occasionally... And someone that does not believe in all these!
2 Likes
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:44pm
He looks like a madman tho
2 Likes
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by BiafraBushBoy(m): 9:44pm
Lol... Same way they took me for spending hours behind my laptop for days.
They never knew what it meant till the money started rolling in.
If you are ready to learn how to write and sell information products online, especially Amazon, then talk to me!! Click the link below..
http://topwritersden.com/learn-to-make-money-creating-ebooks/
2 Likes
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Jigba(f): 9:44pm
Glad, he's been freed
I wonder who came up with this stupid Idea of taking him to a psychiatrist home..
Live and let live
3 Likes
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by tintingz(m): 9:45pm
Thanks to Almighty flying spaghetti monster, our brother is freed.
This is wickedness and against human rights, I hope he charged those who did this to court, when does being an atheist related to psychiatric problem because he doesn't believe an imaginary entity exist?
1 Like
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by jamarifox(m): 9:46pm
hahn:me ?
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Ishilove: 9:46pm
1nigeriamyfoot:So you noticed too? I thought I was imagining things.
He looks possessed by a mad and wild spirit.
1 Like
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Acidosis(m): 9:46pm
1 Like
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by kay29000(m): 9:47pm
Interesting.
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by MLK22555: 9:48pm
Craze everywhere
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Blissp99(f): 9:48pm
Even the poster should be taken 2 the psychiatric home,
how can he be taking pictures of wall as the hospital??
No visible signpost
U no fit go inside??
3 Likes
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Titto93(m): 9:48pm
Naso quick fame dey come...
Abeg, I'm in my house, someone should come and abduct me.
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Boyooosa(m): 9:48pm
Must he walk while his two legs are off the ground?
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by chrisxxx(m): 9:51pm
One thing about being mad is that those who are mad never believe they are. They believe they are living in a world of their own. A world of fantasies. I have seen a mad man asking another mad man if he was mad.
3 Likes
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by doctorkush(m): 9:51pm
so it is inside the wall they are keeping patients abi where is the hospital?
many are mad, few have internet connection...
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by WetinConsignMe: 9:51pm
Oo
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Follysho707: 9:52pm
Somewhere in the Yaba-Left Kingdom... The Yaba-Left CEO is having a convo with one of his V.I.Ps;
Yaba-Left CEO : Mr. V.I.P, Have you had ur psychotropic meds today?
Yaba-Left V.I.P : (Lunatic Display) Robo-ske-ske Robo-ske-ske, Shakiti Bobo.
.... Yaba-Left; A secured abode for certified "O-sanle" Nairalanders...
I am Lalacticlala and, I approved this message!
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Deicide: 9:53pm
Is funny how the religious folks on the other thread where happy forgetting that we are all humans
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Richardabbey(m): 9:54pm
I Dont Read B4 I Comment , I Dont Care Abt D Man . D Man Is Mad Dats Y He's Been Held There . Or Am I D One Mad
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by osazsky(m): 9:55pm
thank God he was taken to a psychiatric hospital, he has mental problem .how people fail to believe God created them but are quick to believe that their grandfathers and forefathers were apes, homoerectus beats my imagination , then the stupid big bang theory which is not possible because energy cannot be created nor destroyed it can only be transformed from one form to another . d laws of thermodynamics fools, doctor abeg give am 1000g of lagatile and 1000g of amitryptyline then 500000g of chlopromazin this should reset his brains
1 Like
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by jerflakes(m): 9:55pm
hatchy:
osazsky:
It's you religious people that actually need psychiatric help
You believe everything hook, line and sinker
With no proof
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by kay29000(m): 9:55pm
Blissp99:
Maybe he is scared they will retain him for checkup too. Lol! But the walls of the hospital looks scary though.
|Re: Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home by Deicide: 9:56pm
Ishilove:Wow didnt know you have the ability to recognize mad and wild spirit smh
Psalm 104 ( Greek Numbering: Psalm 103 ) / There Is No Hell Fire; Adam And Eve Not Real – Pope Francis Exposes / Recap: "Jesus Is A Liar" Catholic Views?
Viewing this topic: Realret70, winnar(f), nanizle(m), Bruno3000(m), maidaddy, jammyunn(m), kevoh(m), Immatex(m), gdon1010(m), tunechi28(m), bugsysly, oyb(m), Fasholu, NwaEzefuNaMba(m), WaleOsu(m), Nigga44, Taiwodada08, Luciferdevil(m), fidelism, Blade21, enonche85(m), Kenny4lyfe(m), Ishilove, themonk(m), mmsen, Cdec(m), damariox(m), Hisolak(m), everG, Assurance1000(f), TRADEMARK(m), positivec, bdemix(m), Rosarie(f), jobaltol, efismikoko(m), Patoskid(m), sayyid(m), bomasek(m), MasViews, seuneniola(m), Mekanus(m), ikombe, dbelovd, kingxsamz(m), steric58(m), skillzbae(f), Bleeze2, rayralph(m), samchild(m), AfriAskMen, Asour, OKANGPRECIOUS(f), Karleb(m), ibizgirl(f), OBAGADAFFI, Deicide, BlowBack, Tartie(m), sgtponzihater1(m), kakashi12(m), Hardeybohwarley(m), lordbayus, doublewisdom, realbee(m), bigybanty10(m), Kizyte(m), ukpaku, charlesazeh(m), omega2128(m), myrrtle(m), tubouncen(m), Rheminx, blackjack21(m), Stevenbright(m), leadword(m), KingDizzle(m), olybaby50(m), doyinbaby(f), fixedhollies(m), BlackManta(m), obinna222, TOSINOLUSESAN, PqsMike, osazsky(m), Duchman67, Itzurboi(m), BenNash and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18