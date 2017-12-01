Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Atheist, Maobi Carl Freed After His Abduction & Being Taken To Psychiatric Home (3462 Views)

Nigerian Atheist, Carl Maobi, Kidnapped

He told us The doctor Didn't find any serious mental danger.But recommended he starts taking some medications(injections) He refused and stood his ground that he was not insane then doctor had no options than to discharge him



Meanwhile, such occurrences are not rare in a multi-religious country like Nigeria which other religious beliefs are hardly respected or acknowledged except it is Christianity or Islam.Few years ago a Nigerian man from Kano Mubrack bala faced a much similar scenario in which it was alledged he was mad simply for declaring himself an atheist



below are pictures of the pyschiatric hospital known as ''Ejebronus Psychiatric Clinic, Osina Ideato South, Imo state''



Mr Maobi is a trader at onitsha,Anambra state.



The hospital pictures

Even though he stood his ground and refused to take medication does not mean he may be ok because professional psychiatrist have examined him and discovered some loosed nuts in his medulla oblongata hence the recommendation for him to be placed on drugs.



Being an Atheist can lead to brain malfunction because these guys study too much of metaphysics.



I wish they could take Okorocha & other politician to psychiatrist





Abeg who is more likely to be insane...



Abeg who is more likely to be insane...

Someone that firmly believes in the existence of a sky daddy, talks and shouts at imaginary beings, speaks gibberish occasionally... And someone that does not believe in all these!

He looks like a madman tho





They never knew what it meant till the money started rolling in.



Glad, he's been freed



I wonder who came up with this stupid Idea of taking him to a psychiatrist home..

Live and let live 3 Likes

Thanks to Almighty flying spaghetti monster, our brother is freed.



This is wickedness and against human rights, I hope he charged those who did this to court, when does being an atheist related to psychiatric problem because he doesn't believe an imaginary entity exist? 1 Like

He looks possessed by a mad and wild spirit.

Interesting.

Craze everywhere

Even the poster should be taken 2 the psychiatric home,

how can he be taking pictures of wall as the hospital??

No visible signpost

U no fit go inside??

One thing about being mad is that those who are mad never believe they are. They believe they are living in a world of their own. A world of fantasies. I have seen a mad man asking another mad man if he was mad.

so it is inside the wall they are keeping patients abi where is the hospital?





many are mad, few have internet connection... so it is inside the wall they are keeping patients
abi where is the hospital?

Is funny how the religious folks on the other thread where happy forgetting that we are all humans

I Dont Read B4 I Comment , I Dont Care Abt D Man . D Man Is Mad Dats Y He's Been Held There . Or Am I D One Mad

thank God he was taken to a psychiatric hospital, he has mental problem .how people fail to believe God created them but are quick to believe that their grandfathers and forefathers were apes, homoerectus beats my imagination , then the stupid big bang theory which is not possible because energy cannot be created nor destroyed it can only be transformed from one form to another . d laws of thermodynamics fools, doctor abeg give am 1000g of lagatile and 1000g of amitryptyline then 500000g of chlopromazin this should reset his brains 1 Like

It's you religious people that actually need psychiatric help



You believe everything hook, line and sinker



It's you religious people that actually need psychiatric help

You believe everything hook, line and sinker

With no proof

Maybe he is scared they will retain him for checkup too. Lol! But the walls of the hospital looks scary though.