My cousin just moved into her apartment last week.... And this is d second time she will be receiving this unwanted visitor in such a short while...



Who get interest? Holla me.. I don't eat snakes.. But u can holla if u want it...

Sooo much dislike this creature with passion.. 10 Likes

Snakergency, snakergency!!



Calling all brigade to report to the repitilian parade, beware of incoming insurgence.



Agent Puff Adder has been terminated, i repeat terminated!



This is not a drill, this is not a snake drill. Bite any non-snakisian at sight.



Yours Venomously,

Snakeral Lalasticlala, Python Division.

Commander of the Snakous forces! 29 Likes 1 Share

that's a puff adder.

lalasticlala to hear? OP, how much will you pay me if I blow my whistle loud enough forto hear? 3 Likes

lol... I can not categorically tell u one now... Cos I need to get approval from my Oga lala at the top

Lala will run pass lightning. Forget the list lala will top them. 1 Like







I'd love to smuggle one of those into Mama Mubashiru's room and watch her run out nàked. I'd love to smuggle one of those into Mama Mubashiru's room and watch her run out nàked. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lala. Food don do. How many snake breeds are in existence? Me I dey see new name everyday 4 Likes 1 Share

the way I hate and fear these slithering things I will park from the house even if i built it myself 1 Like

[b][/b]Clap for ur Cousin and and go to Bed and sleep

even me.. I tremble at the sight of it.

ejo paramole in Yoruba

LALAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.. 1 Like

Lala didn't waste time before pushing this to the FP.

fp so fast

VERY DANGEROUS SNAKE 1 Like

i feel good lalalala

engrkaz:

My cousin just moved into her apartment last week.... And this is d second time she will be receiving this unwanted visitor in such a short while...



Who get interest? Holla me.. I don't eat snakes.. But u can holla if u want it...



Na village una dey?

i mean your location

Chai I thought they call it poor father all these while now I know better.. We always see it around my work place

homeland season 12 episode 1...





Producer; uncle Lala

Good for ur cousin

I Dont Read Post B4 I Comment , Dat Bird Can Kill A Toldler

That name no resemble Snake name at all...

Be careful the way you eat venomous snakes