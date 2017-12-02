₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by engrkaz(m): 8:57pm On Dec 01
My cousin just moved into her apartment last week.... And this is d second time she will be receiving this unwanted visitor in such a short while...
Who get interest? Holla me.. I don't eat snakes.. But u can holla if u want it...
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by doctimonyeka(m): 9:29pm On Dec 01
Sooo much dislike this creature with passion..
10 Likes
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Prec1ous(m): 9:35pm On Dec 01
Snakergency, snakergency!!
Calling all brigade to report to the repitilian parade, beware of incoming insurgence.
Agent Puff Adder has been terminated, i repeat terminated!
This is not a drill, this is not a snake drill. Bite any non-snakisian at sight.
Yours Venomously,
Snakeral Lalasticlala, Python Division.
Commander of the Snakous forces!
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Sleekydee(m): 9:45pm On Dec 01
that's a puff adder.
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by emorse(m): 9:47pm On Dec 01
OP, how much will you pay me if I blow my whistle loud enough for lalasticlala to hear?
3 Likes
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by engrkaz(m): 10:31pm On Dec 01
emorse:lol... I can not categorically tell u one now... Cos I need to get approval from my Oga lala at the top
6 Likes
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:39pm On Dec 01
Lala will run pass lightning. Forget the list lala will top them.
1 Like
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by NwaAmaikpe: 10:39pm On Dec 01
I'd love to smuggle one of those into Mama Mubashiru's room and watch her run out nàked.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by mammanbawa: 10:39pm On Dec 01
Lala. Food don do. How many snake breeds are in existence? Me I dey see new name everyday
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by mayskit4luv(m): 10:39pm On Dec 01
Lol
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by deco22(m): 10:39pm On Dec 01
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by boss1310(m): 10:39pm On Dec 01
the way I hate and fear these slithering things I will park from the house even if i built it myself
1 Like
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by MLK22555: 10:39pm On Dec 01
[b][/b]Clap for ur Cousin and and go to Bed and sleep
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by TherisingCEO: 10:40pm On Dec 01
doctimonyeka:even me.. I tremble at the sight of it.
1 Like
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by GoodiOG(m): 10:40pm On Dec 01
lalalala
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by sonsomegrigbo: 10:40pm On Dec 01
ejo paramole in Yoruba
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by DemonHunTER: 10:40pm On Dec 01
LALAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa..
1 Like
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by 4dor: 10:40pm On Dec 01
Lala didn't waste time before pushing this to the FP.
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Kakamorufu(m): 10:41pm On Dec 01
fp so fast
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by FRESHG(m): 10:41pm On Dec 01
VERY DANGEROUS SNAKE
1 Like
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by mystry(m): 10:41pm On Dec 01
i feel good lalalala
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Diso60090(m): 10:41pm On Dec 01
[quote author=doctimonyeka post=62897099]Sooo much dislike this creature with passion.. [/quoted
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Diso60090(m): 10:43pm On Dec 01
engrkaz:Na village una dey?
i mean your location
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Mayany(m): 10:43pm On Dec 01
Chai I thought they call it poor father all these while now I know better.. We always see it around my work place
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by ayanbaba2(m): 10:45pm On Dec 01
homeland season 12 episode 1...
Producer; uncle Lala
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Ireboya(m): 10:47pm On Dec 01
Good for ur cousin
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:47pm On Dec 01
H
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by Richardabbey(m): 10:48pm On Dec 01
I Dont Read Post B4 I Comment , Dat Bird Can Kill A Toldler
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by pol23: 10:51pm On Dec 01
That name no resemble Snake name at all...
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:51pm On Dec 01
Really?
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by sacluxisback(m): 10:54pm On Dec 01
Be careful the way you eat venomous snakes
|Re: My Cousin Killed This Puff Adder Today by wunmi590(m): 10:55pm On Dec 01
Lala seeing this, would be like, oya, my friends follow me to eat
1 Like
