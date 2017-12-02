The list of approved JAMB CBT Centres for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration have been released. At the moment, we cannot say for sure if all of the centres listed will be used for the exams. However, the exact exam centre for each candidate will be indicated on the original registration slip or the re-printed slip. Please note that the 2018 UTME registration has not officially commenced. This is just to help you know the closest CBT centre where you can process your UTME Registration when it finally begins. The available centres in each state are contained on the attached pdf document.

[color=#990000][/color]Frud! Frud!! Frud!!!

Pls I was a victim and I don't want anyone to fall into this. Pls induct others too. I am living in Awka Anambra State.

I placed my phone on sale at Jiji so a guy called me at Ifite Awka Anambra State close to Irish Garden Hotel that he is interested and wants to buy my Samsung S6. We booked an appointment to see @ aforementioned venue. Sequel to that I dressed up and was on my way, so approaching to the venue he came out and he demanded to see how neat the phone was, I showed him the phone and we started negotiating just two mins at rendezvous four guys came out and slapped the one with the phone demanding the phone he gave them the phone showing up a gun within the seconds they drove away quickly. Advice: Pls when you place your items for sale, make sure you are in a well secured place. Try to induct anyone close to you now about this.