|JAMB List Of Approved CBT Centres For 2018 UTME Registration by TrendedNG: 9:38pm On Dec 01
The list of approved JAMB CBT Centres for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration have been released. At the moment, we cannot say for sure if all of the centres listed will be used for the exams.
However, the exact exam centre for each candidate will be indicated on the original registration slip or the re-printed slip.
Please note that the 2018 UTME registration has not officially commenced. This is just to help you know the closest CBT centre where you can process your UTME Registration when it finally begins.
The available centres in each state are contained on the attached pdf document.
