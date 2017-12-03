Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / In Defense Of The Church And Its Leadership (888 Views)

Church And The Deception Of The Media - By Leke Beecroft / The Amount A Ghanaian Church And Pastor Charges For Miracles (Photos) / What is The Essence Of The Church And Christianity?

Deliberate Attempt by freeze (can't call him daddy) to tarnish Pastor Adeboye's image by digging back to an event that happened in 2013 (

Now come to think of it, what is wrong in a billionaire giving a billion to the work of God? Infact Jesus recognized the widows mite to be a greater offering because that was all she had but the rich man who gave more than her gave little from the abundance of what he had.. Ppl where not left out, there was room for other to give as much as they could afford to the project so why the fuss..

Now come to think of it, what is wrong in a billionaire giving a billion to the work of God? Infact Jesus recognized the widows mite to be a greater offering because that was all she had but the rich man who gave more than her gave little from the abundance of what he had.. Ppl where not left out, there was room for other to give as much as they could afford to the project so why the fuss..

For those who know Pastor Adeboye's story, he is a giver. Infact when he was still a new convert in the church, the original founder of redeemed Church Pa Akindayomi asked everyone who was in church to go empty their bank accounts and bring it for the work of God and it was only Adeboye that responded even as a new convert when pastors under Pa Akindayomi refused. The test of true Christianity is absolute surrender. If u surrender ur life, den u wont withhold ur resources wen need comes for giving for the Advancement of the kingdom The church of God and its leadership has been under attack recently by the enemies of the Gospel and light but my great concern is how fellow Christians who are supposed to be defenders of the faith are now taking sides with the enemies of the gospel and throwing tantrums at men of God.by digging back to an event that happened in 2013 ( https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/142649-pastor-adeboye-under-fire-over-multi-billion-naira-3km-auditorium.html ), cropping and editing a video to give it another meaning.. I have observed freeze methods, its to take an event, pick one scripture out of context in d bible and quote it in different versions in an attempt to make it seem he did his due diligence in searching the scriptures and use it to rubbish wat a man of God is doing. Wat actually happened in that video(and u can verify tru the original link to the story as published in 2013 by premium times) Pastor Adeboye proposed the expansion of the auditorium inside redeemed camp, the project would cost billions to complete so he asked for ppl in the congregation to give to the project, he started from 1 billion down till 100naira u will see it there in the link but freeze obviously left that out because it wouldn't portray the message he was trying to pass.

Now another narrative put forward is that the church ought to be more involved in philanthropy and welfarism than expanding. That it makes sense does not make it right. Giving to the poor is good but expansion of the kingdom is paramount. This was Jesus mandate to the church is this.

And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover. So then after the Lord had spoken unto them, he was received up into heaven, and sat on the right hand of God. And they went forth, and preached every where, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following. Amen.

Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.

This is the mandate Jesus gave to his disciples before he ascended.. U will notice dey were the very last words of those books and very important. Social welfare programs are good but not the primary purpose of the church of Christ. The Church of Christ was established Him and he determines what is important and nobody's opinion is greater than His will.



As a matter of fact, the first dispute that existed in the early church was as a result of the Apostles leaving the main task Jesus gave to them and involving theirselves in welfare programs.



[b]And in those days, when the number of the disciples was multiplied, there arose a murmuring of the Grecians against the Hebrews, because their widows were neglected in the daily ministration. Then the twelve called the multitude of the disciples unto them, and said, It is not reason that we should leave the word of God, and serve tables. Wherefore, brethren, look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business. But we will give ourselves continually to prayer, and to the ministry of the word. And the saying pleased the whole multitude: and they chose Stephen, a man full of faith and of the Holy Ghost, and Philip, and Prochorus, and Nicanor, and Timon, and Parmenas, and Nicolas a proselyte of Antioch: Whom they set before the apostles: and when they had prayed, they laid their hands on them. And the word of God increased; and the number of the disciples multiplied in Jerusalem greatly; and a great company of the priests were obedient to the faith.

Welfarism is not the way to advance the kingdom of God but by preaching the word of God 3 Likes

Nice write up 1 Like

Jesus Christ established the church, he made a clear distinction between the church system and the world system. The wisdom of the world is usually in conflict with the wisdom of God. You can't discern God through your wisdom, it is a tall order that cannot be attained.



[b]For after that in the wisdom of God the world by wisdom knew not God, it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe. For the Jews require a sign, and the Greeks seek after wisdom: But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness; But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God. Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men. For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are: That no flesh should glory in his presence. But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption: That, according as it is written, He that glorieth, let him glory in the Lord.

The Christian life is a paradox

Paul the apostle said The natural man cannot receive the things of God because they are spiritually discerned so to the natural man, the ways of God is foolishness but its in this foolishness that God hides His wisdom so that no flesh can glory before him. How else do you want to explain the ways of God? How do you tell a carnal man that



WE FIND BY LOSING

"He that finds his life shall lose it, and he that loses his life

for my sake shall find it." (Matthew 10:39)



WE RECEIVE BY GIVING

"Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For the measure you give will be the measure you get back." (Luke 6:38)



WE ARE EXALTED BY BEING HUMBLE

"Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted." (Matthew 23:12)



WE BECOME GREAT BY BECOMING SMALL

"Whoever humbles himself like this child, he is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 18:4)



OUR WEAKNESS IS OUR STRENGTH

"And he said unto me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. I will all the more gladly boast of my weaknesses, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities; for when I am weak, then I am strong."

WE RULE BY SERVING

"You know that those who are supposed to rule over the nations lord it over them, and their great men exercise authority over them. But it shall not be so among you; but whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be slave of all." (Mark 10:42-45)



WE LIVE BY DYING

"I am crucified with Christ; nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me." (Galatians 2:20)



"What shall we then say to these things?" If the Christian life is a paradox, then the actions of individual Christians should make non-Christians wonder. The very fact that Christians do the opposite to what non-Christians would do in the same situation should challenge their whole approach to life! 1 Like

@seun, lalasticlala, there ought to be balance, freeze side has made the Frontpage, the side of truth has to too

There is nothing wrong in unbelievers throwing stones at the church and its leadership but where there is a problem is wen fellow believers are caught up in the web of deceptions from the enemies of the gospel and end up being led astray nd blaspheme..

Jesus told peter, "upon this rock i will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it".. He didn't say the gates of hell shall not try but that they shall not prevail. They will keep trying but the church would move forward still.. My sincere concern and advise to ppl of God is that they shouldn't join forces with the gates of hell. Don't be deceived, Muslims, atheists and pagans now open new threads every other day and the motive is to weaken or question your faith. The Bible ought to be ur own authority and not suggestions and opinions of carnal men 4 Likes 1 Share

No matter what, the Church will stand.

Talk is cheap. The same freeze guy that is always on social media advising pastors on what to do with church money was posted his pics with hushpuppi in dubai nd dey were flaunting their rolex wristwatches.. Wat happened to all his sermons? Why not sell d watch or use the money h spent to travel on the poor people around him? Now isn't it obvious dat this ppl are simply out to tarnish the image of these men of God? The gates of hell are fighting, Christians be wise so u don't end up joining the devil to fight the Church of God 6 Likes

No church is under attack, some pastors have been criticized though. Why do OP see Freeze as an unbeliever? Do all of Christ Embassy Teachings agree with RCCG? Does this in any way makes them unbelievers?



The problem with people like OP is their inability to realized Pentecostal churches is a product of disagreement with some teachings in protestant churches. Until OP clarify how pentecostal churches sprang up, you lack every reasons to demonize Freeze No church is under attack, some pastors have been criticized though. Why do OP see Freeze as an unbeliever? Do all of Christ Embassy Teachings agree with RCCG? Does this in any way makes them unbelievers?The problem with people like OP is their inability to realized Pentecostal churches is a product of disagreement with some teachings in protestant churches. Until OP clarify how pentecostal churches sprang up, you lack every reasons to demonize Freeze 7 Likes





Show me a G.O that does not accumulate wealth for ghimself, show me one without a bank account balance worth N500m and above



All of them benefitted from the missionary schools but today they can't on their own subsidize education for the poor followers, building universities that charge as high as 500,000 per semester



Apart from TB Joshua non has done anything visible to help those at the IDP camp Show me a G.O that does not accumulate wealth for ghimself, show me one without a bank account balance worth N500m and aboveAll of them benefitted from the missionary schools but today they can't on their own subsidize education for the poor followers, building universities that charge as high as 500,000 per semesterApart from TB Joshua non has done anything visible to help those at the IDP camp 1 Like

When freeze or any of his household will be in trouble, he will be taken to one of those pastors he criticizes most time for deliverance, then he will know God still uses some people . 1 Like

...Infact when he was still a new convert in the church, the original founder of redeemed Church Pa Akindayomi asked everyone who was in church to go empty their bank accounts and bring it for the work of God and it was only Adeboye that responded even as a new convert when pastors under Pa Akindayomi refused.



Even the pastors refused to fall for the scam.



They were true believers indeed.



\ Even the pastors refused to fall for the scam.They were true believers indeed. 1 Like

I wonder why African's think building expensive auditoriums and stadiums instead of focusing on the SOUL winning is the best thing to do for God...

Vanity upon vanity...

Stop asking for money in billions, focus on winning souls for christ even from a tent house. 1 Like

My concern are:

1. IN WHAT WAY ARE THE CHURCH HELPING THEIR FOLLOWERS?



2.WITH THE HUGE AMOUNT OF OFFERING AND TITHE COLLECTED ON WEEKLY BASIS,WHY MUST THE CHURCH TASK THEIR MEMBER WHEN ITS TIME TO RENOVATE OR BUILD A NEW CHURCH(where are the offerings and tithe going)



3. IF ANY MEMBER DONATE UP TO 100MILLION NAIRA,WILL DADDY G.O TAKE HIS TIME TO QUESTION HIS SOURCE OF INCOME? 1 Like

as written by the pastor's wife. Adeboye is getting richer while church members are getting poorer.





God can speak through anyone. What is freeze is the hand of God's caution on the Church leadership Christian community is not perfect. Their are Wolves within the church leadership. Am not a fan of freeze but am not also a promoter of coverups.the first Apostles won't do dat. They say it as it is. They showed us this is spade and that is shovel.God can speak through anyone. What is freeze is the hand of God's caution on the Church leadership 2 Likes

All this epistle for the fairy tale the Romans constructed to rule over the Jews

See slaves defending the thieving pastors. 1 Like

sureheaven:

When freeze or any of his household will be in trouble, he will be taken to one of those pastors he criticizes most time for deliverance, then he will know God still uses some people .

Which kind of trouble? Not every situation one is facing in life needs the involvement of a Priest or Pastor. Which kind of trouble? Not every situation one is facing in life needs the involvement of a Priest or Pastor.

salvation101:

No matter what, the Church will stand.

Talk is cheap. The same freeze guy that is always on social media advising pastors on what to do with church money was posted his pics with hushpuppi in dubai nd dey were flaunting their rolex wristwatches.. Wat happened to all his sermons? Why not sell d watch or use the money h spent to travel on the poor people around him? Now isn't it obvious dat this ppl are simply out to tarnish the image of these men of God? The gates of hell are fighting, Christians be wise so u don't end up joining the devil to fight the Church of God

CHRISTIANITY IS UNDER ATTACK IN NIGERIA BY EWEDU MUSLIMS WITH THE HELP OF THEIR FULANI MASTERS 1 Like

The most reasonable and scripture based response to Freeze that I've seen so far. Wish other pastors had followed this approach. Still omitted mentioning the flashy lifestyles of pastors and this is the main reason Pentecostal christians are wavering.

Africans are dumb.



Protecting scam man in the name of Christianity.



They have left their religions for the white mans religion. Blacks now fighting blacks in the name of foreign religions.



Blacks are truly slaves

And who told you that this is our fight??

FRESHG:

CHRISTIANITY IS UNDER ATTACK IN NIGERIA BY EWEDU MUSLIMS WITH THE HELP OF THEIR FULANI MASTERS

Christianity is a scam. Christianity is a scam.

salvation101:

We need more of this type of



message from you. We can not fold our hands and allow people who know nothing concerning spiritual things to keep misleading the babes in faith.



God bless you and happy sabath. Now, this is holy spirit inspired message, whoever disagrees with it is not of God.We need more of this type ofmessage from you. We can not fold our hands and allow people who know nothing concerning spiritual things to keep misleading the babes in faith.God bless you and happy sabath.