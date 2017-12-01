Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. (15326 Views)

Davido & Wizkid recently made Nigeria and Africa as a whole proud by breaking records at the recently concluded MOBO awards and the congratulations are still trooping in.



From fans to politicians and fellow artistes, the general tone has been to celebrate the superstar rather than continue to argue about who is better. (We all know they are both amazing).



Dbanj who was signed to Kanye West's Good Music and one of the first to try to take contemporary African music to the world had this to say.



So proud of my brothers . Africa to the World . We taking Over Globally. Always knew from day one that we could change the Narrative of stories and our generation from local to International. So happy and proud of the Movement.



Dbanj started the journey,wizkid and Davido quickly overtook... 18 Likes







I can only imagine the envy and jealousy eating him up now.



Considering he was amongst the first to start the international movement with his Snoop Dogg collabo.



Sorry, where is scatter wale 1 Like

It shall never be well with that person wey do u like this... 133 Likes 6 Shares

Not bad...

am happy mysef

Wizkid...my crush dah year...

naija we are so proud of them....





Lol , all this dumb jazzy dogs self, una no dey tire ni? [quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=62899265]I can only imagine the envy and jealousy eating him up now.Considering he was amongst the first to start the international movement with his Snoop Dogg collabo.If only he didn't leave Don Jazzy, his life wouldn't have been such a write-off.Lol , all this dumb jazzy dogs self, una no dey tire ni? 14 Likes 1 Share







Okay

Na now he wake up or heard about the award

eezeribe:

Dbanj started the journey,wizkid and Davido quickly overtook... .



the sky is wide enough for every bird to fly. the sky is wide enough for every bird to fly. 8 Likes

The way People carry this award for head U go think say na Grammy or WorldCup? 4 Likes

Must you talk? Must you talk? 13 Likes

OK. The praises wizkid and Davido are receiving is mainly because of the fact that wizkid's award is just an exceptional achievement.. Winning African act at MOBO awards is not a new thing.. Dbanj, 9ice and others have achieved that.. But not best international act.. Simply put, davido is a recipient of all these praises by association.. But take nothing away from him. The boy is good, but wizzy edges him out. I love them both.. Repping naija. Who says they can't win Grammy.. Dbanj we've heard u. Ur time has pass. These are the lords of the game now 5 Likes

Can you not not be an ass hole for a day? Can you not not be an ass hole for a day? 20 Likes 1 Share

Thanks for sharing



The sky is big enough Thanks for sharingThe sky is big enough 1 Like

D banj doesn't know that overtaking is allowes

so so reaction

Faded artist

Na now he wake up or heard about the award

You have a right to your opinions You have a right to your opinions







Is a samurai no a musician



If he had guts why didn't he answer when we called him out bloody coward



Wizkid and devido the merci and Ronaldo of the moment DbanjIs a samurai no a musicianIf he had guts why didn't he answer when we called him out bloody cowardWizkid and devido the merci and Ronaldo of the moment

yoruba boys making nigeria proud ride on guys... 5 Likes

I like it I don't know what twisted mind u have but ...........I like it 4 Likes





Davido don go dey lick one unknown cardi B yansh for there, wizkid sef too, but the thing wey tire me for wizkid case be say; davido dey lick better babe ass, wizkid on the other hand dey suck breezy and ko prick.



I still dey wonder how he gave drake a head even when he didn't come closer.



Na joke i dey o Naso, all of them don dey follow Dbanj way.Davido don go dey lick one unknown cardi B yansh for there, wizkid sef too, but the thing wey tire me for wizkid case be say; davido dey lick better babe ass, wizkid on the other hand dey suck breezy and ko prick.I still dey wonder how he gave drake a head even when he didn't come closer.Na joke i dey o

[color=#990000][/color]





I can only imagine the envy and jealousy eating him up now.



Considering he was amongst the first to start the international movement with his Snoop Dogg collabo.



If only he didn't leave Don Jazzy, his life wouldn't have been such a write-off.[/quote] Did you read this post or someone explained to you? I can only imagine how dull and judgemental you are[color=#990000][/color]I can only imagine the envy and jealousy eating him up now.Considering he was amongst the first to start the international movement with his Snoop Dogg collabo.If only he didn't leave Don Jazzy, his life wouldn't have been such a write-off.[/quote]

