|Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Daminaj1(f): 11:02pm On Dec 01
Davido & Wizkid recently made Nigeria and Africa as a whole proud by breaking records at the recently concluded MOBO awards and the congratulations are still trooping in.
From fans to politicians and fellow artistes, the general tone has been to celebrate the superstar rather than continue to argue about who is better. (We all know they are both amazing).
Dbanj who was signed to Kanye West's Good Music and one of the first to try to take contemporary African music to the world had this to say.
So proud of my brothers . Africa to the World . We taking Over Globally. Always knew from day one that we could change the Narrative of stories and our generation from local to International. So happy and proud of the Movement.
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by eezeribe(m): 11:03pm On Dec 01
Dbanj started the journey,wizkid and Davido quickly overtook...
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by NwaAmaikpe: 11:03pm On Dec 01
I can only imagine the envy and jealousy eating him up now.
Considering he was amongst the first to start the international movement with his Snoop Dogg collabo.
If only he didn't leave Don Jazzy, his life wouldn't have been such a write-off.
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Gundel(m): 11:07pm On Dec 01
Sorry, where is scatter wale
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by kingxsamz(m): 11:21pm On Dec 01
NwaAmaikpe:
It shall never be well with that person wey do u like this...
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by okonja(m): 12:00am
Not bad...
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by itspzpics(m): 6:24am
am happy mysef
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Jodha(f): 6:36am
Wizkid...my crush dah year...
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Kingsleyuc(m): 7:16am
naija we are so proud of them....
cake baking and decoration full course training pdf and videos download free...check my profile
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by mandhip: 7:38am
[quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=62899265]
I can only imagine the envy and jealousy eating him up now.
Considering he was amongst the first to start the international movement with his Snoop Dogg collabo.
If only he didn't leave Don Jazzy, his life wouldn't have been such a write-off.
Lol , all this dumb jazzy dogs self, una no dey tire ni?
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by mandhip: 7:40am
All this dumb jazzy dogs, una no dey tire ni? After 5 yes u still dey talk jazzy hahaha.
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by overhypedsteve(m): 8:45am
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by koolgee(m): 8:46am
Okay
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Diso60090(m): 8:48am
Na now he wake up or heard about the award
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Kellysms(m): 8:49am
eezeribe:.
the sky is wide enough for every bird to fly.
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by oshe11(m): 8:49am
The way People carry this award for head U go think say na Grammy or WorldCup?
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by youngbravian(m): 8:50am
NwaAmaikpe:
Must you talk?
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by joviegghead(m): 8:51am
OK. The praises wizkid and Davido are receiving is mainly because of the fact that wizkid's award is just an exceptional achievement.. Winning African act at MOBO awards is not a new thing.. Dbanj, 9ice and others have achieved that.. But not best international act.. Simply put, davido is a recipient of all these praises by association.. But take nothing away from him. The boy is good, but wizzy edges him out. I love them both.. Repping naija. Who says they can't win Grammy.. Dbanj we've heard u. Ur time has pass. These are the lords of the game now
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Rebuke: 8:51am
NwaAmaikpe:
Can you not not be an ass hole for a day?
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by alignacademy(m): 8:51am
Daminaj1:
Thanks for sharing
The sky is big enough
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by creatorsverse: 8:52am
D banj doesn't know that overtaking is allowes
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by Goldenheart(m): 8:52am
so so reaction
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by 9jatatafo(m): 8:52am
Faded artist
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by RichardMcCl: 8:52am
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by alignacademy(m): 8:52am
NwaAmaikpe:
You have a right to your opinions
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by nNEOo(m): 8:53am
Dbanj
Is a samurai no a musician
If he had guts why didn't he answer when we called him out bloody coward
Wizkid and devido the merci and Ronaldo of the moment
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by firstclassmumu(m): 8:54am
yoruba boys making nigeria proud ride on guys...
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by classicMan22(m): 8:56am
NwaAmaikpe:I don't know what twisted mind u have but ...........
I like it
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by waxxydude: 8:57am
Naso, all of them don dey follow Dbanj way.
Davido don go dey lick one unknown cardi B yansh for there, wizkid sef too, but the thing wey tire me for wizkid case be say; davido dey lick better babe ass, wizkid on the other hand dey suck breezy and ko prick.
I still dey wonder how he gave drake a head even when he didn't come closer.
Na joke i dey o
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by cucuzee247(m): 8:59am
Did you read this post or someone explained to you? I can only imagine how dull and judgemental you are [color=#990000][/color]
I can only imagine the envy and jealousy eating him up now.
Considering he was amongst the first to start the international movement with his Snoop Dogg collabo.
If only he didn't leave Don Jazzy, his life wouldn't have been such a write-off.[/quote]
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by medolab90(m): 8:59am
Next
|Re: Dbanj Reacts To Davido & Wizkid's MOBO Win. by STARKACE(m): 9:00am
NwaAmaikpe:I don't just get it, is it that your brain cells were replaced with that of a lower animal or you just gat a malfunctioning brain. You have never comment anything reasonable on nairaland.
