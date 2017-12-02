₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by Automotive1(m): 2:01am
It is worth learning some simple maintenance tasks to make sure you're not constantly moving in and out of your mechanic workshop for problems you could easily fix on your own.
Watching a youtube video and asking a skilled
friend is a great way to start some simple tasks like changing tyres,checking oil and coolant levels.
Of course, there are certain tasks that will require your mechanic assistance.
Don't ignore a warning light or an unfamiliar smell or sound coming from the car, and if you're unsure what the problem is,then take it to an expert.
So how many of these 10 simple car safety checks can you do?
1)Change oil and oil filter
2)How to check and top up with radiator fluid (coolant)
3)Change a flat tyre
4)Change a wiper blade
5)Check the engine oil level
6)Top up engine oil
7)Top up windscreen washer fluid
8 )Open the bonnet
9)Check brake fluid level
10)Check for cuts and bulges on tyre.
Do you have any addition to the lists above?
Please Add
Source : https://autojosh.com/10-simple-car-safety-checks-know/
Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by erifeoluwasimi: 2:12am
hittin the battery contact when the motor does not start......Learnt it from nigeria movies
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by surer: 6:58am
admission is ongiing
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by saydfact(m): 6:58am
Learn to change the fuse and know the ratings.
Check out my signature
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by joviegghead(m): 6:58am
Informative. This will be quite useful when I get a car of my own.
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by donkenny(m): 6:58am
Just spotted a scammer above me. Why not send your entire family and friends there than coming here to scam hard working Nigerians
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by iAlex(m): 6:58am
Nice one
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by BabyApple(m): 6:59am
Cocaine
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by saint047(m): 6:59am
OK. I prefer using drop now. Using car in Abuja is becoming too expensive
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by samblaks(m): 7:02am
Automotive1:
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by Olalan(m): 7:04am
As simple as changing a flat tyre seems you need to have some strength to loosen the nuts.
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by veacea: 7:04am
Thanks
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by Anointedoj(m): 7:05am
I have now been invited by npower for physical verification that will commence on 4th Dec but i never receive message about my physical verification details yet.when should i expect sms now?
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by Coldfeets: 7:06am
Changing oil and oil filter so that mechanics will have No jobs again abi?
OP diarisgod o!
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by miqos03: 7:07am
Nice
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by miqos03: 7:08am
Automotive1:how to change break pad
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by Xeedorf: 7:08am
How do you xpt mechanic to grow with All this..
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by nnamdiokere45(m): 7:11am
happyendingbet:hmmm...hw true is ds..no b say if i contact u,u go cum ask for one fee first
Re: 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do by psalmson001: 7:14am
Number 8 might sound funny, but trust me iv seen a lady @ fuel station that didnt know how to open the fuel cap. Talkless of bonnet.
