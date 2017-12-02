Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 10 Simple Car Safety Checks You Should Know How To Do (1926 Views)

It is worth learning some simple maintenance tasks to make sure you're not constantly moving in and out of your mechanic workshop for problems you could easily fix on your own.



Watching a youtube video and asking a skilled

friend is a great way to start some simple tasks like changing tyres,checking oil and coolant levels.



Of course, there are certain tasks that will require your mechanic assistance.

Don't ignore a warning light or an unfamiliar smell or sound coming from the car, and if you're unsure what the problem is,then take it to an expert.



So how many of these 10 simple car safety checks can you do?



1)Change oil and oil filter



2)How to check and top up with radiator fluid (coolant)



3)Change a flat tyre



4)Change a wiper blade



5)Check the engine oil level



6)Top up engine oil



7)Top up windscreen washer fluid



8 )Open the bonnet



9)Check brake fluid level



10)Check for cuts and bulges on tyre.



Do you have any addition to the lists above?



Please Add



Source : https://autojosh.com/10-simple-car-safety-checks-know/



hittin the battery contact when the motor does not start......Learnt it from nigeria movies 4 Likes

Learn to change the fuse and know the ratings.



Informative. This will be quite useful when I get a car of my own. 1 Like





Nice one

OK. I prefer using drop now. Using car in Abuja is becoming too expensive

As simple as changing a flat tyre seems you need to have some strength to loosen the nuts.

Thanks

Changing oil and oil filter so that mechanics will have No jobs again abi?



OP diarisgod o!

Nice 1 Like

how to change break pad how to change break pad

How do you xpt mechanic to grow with All this..

