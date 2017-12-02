₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by npowerng: 2:41am
Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,
The Physical Verification stage is the process of physically verifying the Age, Gender, Residential Address and LGA, Academic Qualification, and NYSC completion of applicants.
Physical Verification will commence on Monday, December 4th and end Friday, December 15th, 2017 across Nigeria. In the week of the 4th, States will have different start dates. For example, State A may start on Monday and State B will start on Wednesday. The important thing to note is that all states will commence physical verification in the week of the 4th.
Additional things to note
1. Your Physical Verification Center is your Residential Local Government Area Secretariat.
2. You are NOT required to go along with your BVN slip for physical verification.
3. Follow instructions at the center. Be orderly. Be courteous.
4. Everything stated here and in the image below apply to 2016 applicants who are on the waiting list. These applicants have already received an SMS that they are on the list.
5. Do NOT use information from blogs or unofficial N-Power Channels. Use information shared on our official N-Power pages.
6. Follow the instructions carefully
If you are unclear about something posted here, ask us for clarity.
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by shabashola(f): 2:43am
Noted
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by rasojie: 2:49am
noted
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Kentrizy: 2:51am
@npower thank you so much for this update... So please when is the physical verification date for Kaduna State.
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by skyplustk(f): 3:24am
Thanks for the update pls will temporary national id card be accepted
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Emmyloaded: 5:11am
Ok
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Iseoluwani: 5:26am
npowerng:
when is your physical verification for Oyo state
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by realsammie(m): 5:30am
@ npower, i am yet to receive any text message on invitation for the physical exercise. So what proof are we bringing along to the venue to show that we are invited for the physical verification exercise
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by PrinceFola(m): 5:45am
Noted, thank you NPOWER TEAM.
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Dosinspector(m): 6:33am
@npowerng, How are we to know the date our respective LGA will commence their verification? or does it mean we will be visiting the LGA everyday, also hope their is a process in place that will help and Identify those pre selected during the verification to avoid stampede?
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Sociologie(m): 6:58am
Goodnews
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by miqos03: 7:16am
Ok, good news
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by koolgee(m): 7:18am
Okay
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by abefeb1(m): 7:19am
I was unable to select device when I was writing my test, how am I going to select it, will there chance to do that during verification? pls answer my question.
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by bamoski(m): 7:24am
nonsensical rubbish
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Primusinterpares(m): 7:24am
I really appreciate you Npower for this communication channel...but however,
how would you know the right local govt to do your PV?...
cause some people might have forgotten what they chosed during registeration or maybe the cafe personnel might have clicked another local govt during registration ni and perhaps you people should make it more flexible such that you can register in the local govt that is proxy to you...cause because of this PV now, people will start traveling up an down.
Please npower help the Nigerian youth.
hit like if I spoke your mind
1 Like
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Nebuchadnezar: 7:26am
Make we hear word with this Npower jor!
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Ojemedad: 7:31am
@npowerng, I can't remember the program I chose if it is nteach or ntax, also my local government residence and my reference number, how can I retrieve these info?
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Ahmadnur: 7:31am
@npower do you accept temporary national I.d card?
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Ojemedad: 7:31am
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by MRAKBEE(m): 7:36am
npowerng:I'm a batch b stream two corps member and was selected for the programme.. I will be passing out this month.
I can remember vividly well that I clicked on the '' STILL SERVING'' option during registration.
Do I have any issue?
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by Ekob(m): 7:38am
Dear npowerng.
This is where my worries lie.
I am still having double thought as to whether I erroneously inputted my local govt of origin in the space provided for local government of residence.
please I want to know if the npower mgt would provide preselected applicants with an avenue of checking or confirming their chosen local govt of residence or producing a comprehensive list for that before physical verification.?
thank you.
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by ibkrea8: 7:39am
Please any 2017 pre-selected who selected Kaduna state here,?
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by oluscofield(m): 7:40am
Iseoluwani:. Oyo state, especially Ido local govt, add me on whatsapp 08030952662 for info
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by uzybest: 7:40am
Pls can one retrieve his profile? cos the information about residential address/LGA my friend chose in unlear to him. pls he need your help
|Re: Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification by uzybest: 7:41am
