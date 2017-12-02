Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant, News and Updates on your physical verification (1674 Views)

Dear 2017 pre-selected applicant,



The Physical Verification stage is the process of physically verifying the Age, Gender, Residential Address and LGA, Academic Qualification, and NYSC completion of applicants.



Physical Verification will commence on Monday, December 4th and end Friday, December 15th, 2017 across Nigeria. In the week of the 4th, States will have different start dates. For example, State A may start on Monday and State B will start on Wednesday. The important thing to note is that all states will commence physical verification in the week of the 4th.



Additional things to note



1. Your Physical Verification Center is your Residential Local Government Area Secretariat.



2. You are NOT required to go along with your BVN slip for physical verification.



3. Follow instructions at the center. Be orderly. Be courteous.



4. Everything stated here and in the image below apply to 2016 applicants who are on the waiting list. These applicants have already received an SMS that they are on the list.



5. Do NOT use information from blogs or unofficial N-Power Channels. Use information shared on our official N-Power pages.



6. Follow the instructions carefully



If you are unclear about something posted here, ask us for clarity. 4 Likes

Noted

noted

@npower thank you so much for this update... So please when is the physical verification date for Kaduna State.

Thanks for the update pls will temporary national id card be accepted

Ok

when is your physical verification for Oyo state when is your physical verification for Oyo state

@ npower, i am yet to receive any text message on invitation for the physical exercise. So what proof are we bringing along to the venue to show that we are invited for the physical verification exercise

Noted, thank you NPOWER TEAM.

@npowerng, How are we to know the date our respective LGA will commence their verification? or does it mean we will be visiting the LGA everyday, also hope their is a process in place that will help and Identify those pre selected during the verification to avoid stampede?

Goodnews

Ok, good news

Okay

I was unable to select device when I was writing my test, how am I going to select it, will there chance to do that during verification? pls answer my question.

nonsensical rubbish

I really appreciate you Npower for this communication channel...but however,





how would you know the right local govt to do your PV?...





cause some people might have forgotten what they chosed during registeration or maybe the cafe personnel might have clicked another local govt during registration ni and perhaps you people should make it more flexible such that you can register in the local govt that is proxy to you...cause because of this PV now, people will start traveling up an down.

Please npower help the Nigerian youth.



hit like if I spoke your mind 1 Like

@npowerng, I can't remember the program I chose if it is nteach or ntax, also my local government residence and my reference number, how can I retrieve these info?

@npower do you accept temporary national I.d card?

Ojemedad:

@npowerng, I can't remember the program I chose if it was nteach or ntax, also my local government residence and my reference number, how can I retrieve these info?

If you are unclear about something posted here, ask us for clarity. I'm a batch b stream two corps member and was selected for the programme.. I will be passing out this month.

I can remember vividly well that I clicked on the '' STILL SERVING'' option during registration.

Do I have any issue? I'm a batch b stream two corps member and was selected for the programme.. I will be passing out this month.I can remember vividly well that I clicked on the '' STILL SERVING'' option during registration.Do I have any issue?

Dear npowerng.

This is where my worries lie.

I am still having double thought as to whether I erroneously inputted my local govt of origin in the space provided for local government of residence.



please I want to know if the npower mgt would provide preselected applicants with an avenue of checking or confirming their chosen local govt of residence or producing a comprehensive list for that before physical verification.?



thank you.

Please any 2017 pre-selected who selected Kaduna state here,?

Iseoluwani:





when is your physical verification for Oyo state . Oyo state, especially Ido local govt, add me on whatsapp 08030952662 for info . Oyo state, especially Ido local govt, add me on whatsapp 08030952662 for info

Pls can one retrieve his profile? cos the information about residential address/LGA my friend chose in unlear to him. pls he need your help