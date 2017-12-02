



Though, the number of downloads the game has on Google Playstore wasn’t disclosed by Google, but Nintendo has specifically said that the game has had more than 200 million downloads across Android and iOS since its launch in December 2016.



Also speaking of the list, Bubble Witch 3 Saga made the No. 2 game, which is then followed by Magic Tiles 3, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, and Ballz.



Photo Editor — Beauty Camera & Photo Filters was the most downloaded new app on Google record.



As far as movies go, Moana top the list of movies of the year. Game of Thrones was additionally the most popular TV show of the year. Kendrick Lamar’s track hit “Humble” was the top song.



N:B The lists below are ranked in order of popularity.



Most popular new apps of 2017



Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters

What The Forecast?!!

Boomerang

Top Buzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs & TV shows

Yarn – Chat Fiction



Most popular new games of 2017



Super Mario Run

Bubble Witch 3 Saga

Magic Tiles 3

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Ballz



Top five streamed songs of 2017



HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

DNA. by Kendrick Lamar

Mask Off by Future

Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt



Top five movies of 2017



Moana

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Wonder Woman (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Doctor Strange



Top five TV shows of 2017



Game of Thrones

Rick and Morty

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Doctor Who



Top five books of 2017



The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

It by Stephen King

The Battlemage by Taran Matharu

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline



