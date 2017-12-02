₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by techbloga(f): 3:50am
Users has been left astonished after Google best content 2017 was today announced by Google, its list of the most popular mobile games, apps, and other content for 2017. According to this record, based on popularity alone, Nintendo’s Super Mario Run was the most downloaded new game of the year 2017.
Though, the number of downloads the game has on Google Playstore wasn’t disclosed by Google, but Nintendo has specifically said that the game has had more than 200 million downloads across Android and iOS since its launch in December 2016.
Also speaking of the list, Bubble Witch 3 Saga made the No. 2 game, which is then followed by Magic Tiles 3, CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, and Ballz.
Photo Editor — Beauty Camera & Photo Filters was the most downloaded new app on Google record.
As far as movies go, Moana top the list of movies of the year. Game of Thrones was additionally the most popular TV show of the year. Kendrick Lamar’s track hit “Humble” was the top song.
N:B The lists below are ranked in order of popularity.
Most popular new apps of 2017
Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters
What The Forecast?!!
Boomerang
Top Buzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs & TV shows
Yarn – Chat Fiction
Most popular new games of 2017
Super Mario Run
Bubble Witch 3 Saga
Magic Tiles 3
CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
Ballz
Top five streamed songs of 2017
HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar
Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
DNA. by Kendrick Lamar
Mask Off by Future
Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt
Top five movies of 2017
Moana
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Wonder Woman (2017)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Doctor Strange
Top five TV shows of 2017
Game of Thrones
Rick and Morty
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Doctor Who
Top five books of 2017
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
It by Stephen King
The Battlemage by Taran Matharu
Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
http://www.techsphere.com.ng/google-best-content-2017/
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by iLickAnalFungus(m): 6:55am
Bitchhh be humble, sit down.. Get the F off my face, get the F off my dick.. I'm so bleeping sick and tired of the photoshop.. Show me something real like an ass with a stretch marks.
Simply the best... Loyalty is inside Kendrick DNA... He just needs to get his mask off...
I dedicated this plot of land to NwaAmaipke and AirForce1.. Thanks
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by Warldbest(m): 6:55am
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by ndlife: 6:55am
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by 1899Milan: 6:55am
Doctor Strange and Moana should be topping that movies list abeg...
ndlife:
iLickAnalFungus:
Warldbest:
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by Archangel15: 6:56am
Our slay ladies has made beauty cameras the most downloaded app
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by Akoja360(m): 6:56am
Rick and morty f*cking rocks
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by sholamat: 6:57am
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by BruncleZuma: 6:57am
Ready Player one was a good read.
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by gafar1972(m): 6:58am
am pretty sure 90 percent of the people who downloaded wonder woman regretted it
like if u think wonder woman was the most over rated movie of the year
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by HolyHero: 6:58am
I subtly don't give a f*ck
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by lordraiden(m): 6:59am
I don't know what to say, wehdone gugul
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by Edenoscar2(m): 7:01am
What is guardian of the galaxy doing in that movies list
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by majamajic(m): 7:02am
Ah Super Mario I can't forget u, made me keep vigils at night
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by temmypotter(m): 7:04am
I don't think Wonder woman was/is over rated.. it did very well in the box office and got quite an amazing general positive critical response, I especially enjoyed Gal Gadot's acting and her on screen chemistry with Chris Pine.
Dr strange tops the chart for me tho
one of my favorite movie dialogues this year -
In the voice of Dr Stephen Strange
" Dormmamu , I have come to bargain "
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by RickandMorty: 7:04am
Rick and Morty made the list. Wow, that show is based.
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by joviegghead(m): 7:06am
Super Mario? Quite surprising, I must confess.
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:06am
good one for Google but it would have been more better if it is rated by countries.....
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by ChappyChase(m): 7:07am
How xvideo.com go dey look Google...
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by geostrata(m): 7:11am
so no wizkid n davido songs made the list
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by RichiB(m): 7:13am
ChappyChase:
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by ivili(m): 7:14am
ChappyChase:Guy no be lie,they are supposed to be number one but it seems they have been rigged out due to political correctness.
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by chrisbaby24(m): 7:15am
ChappyChase:lol..
.I dey tell u
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by Sleekydee(m): 7:17am
am definitely downloading all those games ryt now.
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by DanielsParker(m): 7:34am
Sleekydee:
lol me too, seems they are nice.
|Re: Google Unveils Its Best Content Of 2017 by Rick9(m): 7:40am
Viewing this topic: Imhayuba, wilson2(m), filcast(m), femixyz(m), divicoded, chikago1(m), sharpboyus(m), Patented, Mayowura, tayot1(m), writers100(m), ibnzubair(m), Tobies, mfm04622, Muyee(m), Emmafe(m), KingEbukasBlog(m), Kingsley121(m), Ados50, biozy(m), Universities, Vinakok, neihzar(m), khennyQ, Trinity33(m), omoowhe, olaNL, naetocm(m), Headlaw(m), madibar, Yahoo1(m), fighal(m), Silensa(m), mistayeancah(m), Rutley(m), bada007(m), tishbite41, labi1977, Ibukzy(m), OmoEziokwu, tolugar, ayodotcom(m), Marrtynze(m), dspecialist(m), bassEQ2000, mandhip, ovadozes(m), freakky(m), RealAAdekunjo(m), etcme, mosak(m), tonasibe, skimeh(m), ama19, benuejosh(m), Mobsync(m), TheTega(m), VocalWalls and 42 guest(s)
