Talking about one’s sex life has always been a topic most Ghanaian celebrities avoid answering anytime they’re asked such questions during an interview.



However, Ghana actress and TV Personality Joselyn Dumas revealed on her TV Show program “Keeping It Real with Joselyn Dumas” that she’s always in charge when coming to having sex.



The actress with her two friends on the program admitted that they love being in charge when it comes to having sex.



“I’m always in charge when it comes to having sex”, the actress revealed.



The “Keeping It Real with Joselyn Dumas” TV program is aired on GHONETV every Saturday at 8pm, where Joselyn Dumas and her friends chit-chat about range of lifestyle topics whilst they share personal experiences as well.



Thought don baba j was knacking this fat a$$ 5 Likes

nawao

old layer 27 Likes 1 Share

That's what they always say for us. 33 Likes

Yinmu

Olosho 3 Likes 1 Share

she might not b good on bed oo....oniranu 2 Likes

Ok.

This one can make you breath heavily like a lizard that fell from 9 storey building. 16 Likes

With all those curves?

Abeg take all the charge, carry my own charge join sef 10 Likes 1 Share

Dnj

Nice CV. 1 Like





U have won an award.. Isiokay, clap for ur sef..U have won an award..

If I hear! As if that azz go allow am dey mobile for bed.

Anyways, why won't she be in charge. When she pins a niga down with that outrageous azz, won't d nigga suffocate?







Not hating tho, 6 Likes



Who is this again now 2 Likes

to attract attention, add sex to anything you sell. 1 Like

One word for ya 2 Likes

Who ask her na?

Na dat she dey contribute to da economy? 1 Like

donstan18:

This one can make you breath heavily like a lizard that fell from 9 storey building.

obe Sweetyobe

so, make we fry beans madam dumbass cuz you are in charge ?

So na only when "coming" to have sex?

How about when going to have sex? 1 Like





Kk thats cool.. It is your calling but I am worried about one particular issue right now and it is a matter of national urgency and it will do Nigerians a lot of good if we can solve it..



Who the hell have seen or heard anything about Olajumoke the bread seller Kk thats cool.. It is your calling but I am worried about one particular issue right now and it is a matter of national urgency and it will do Nigerians a lot of good if we can solve it..Who the hell have seen or heard anything about Olajumoke the bread seller 2 Likes

I hope we won't see yah tape like that other comedienne lady.



The man above me has made a very good point...



Jummy Baby da?

she is hot but she looks old I guess she is hot oldie

Konji na problem

This my crush before before. Still got residual feelings for her though.

For dis body please be in charge of mine. 2 Likes

anowrite:







http://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/I-m-always-in-charge-when-having-sex-Joselyn-Dumas-605558 Are these actresses real professional actresses or Sex Workers? Each time the actresses are mentioned, we will not hear of the work or movies they featured in but how sexy, how curvt , how good on bed, how they suck d*ick, how big their breast is, etc. I guess acting is just a cover up for them Are these actresses real professional actresses or Sex Workers? Each time the actresses are mentioned, we will not hear of the work or movies they featured in but how sexy, how curvt , how good on bed, how they suck d*ick, how big their breast is, etc. I guess acting is just a cover up for them 3 Likes

makydebbie:

That's what they always say for us. Hahahahaha debbie is it?But why do most ghanaian shollies have big asses? Hahahahaha debbie is it?But why do most ghanaian shollies have big asses?