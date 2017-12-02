Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS (1180 Views)

The bureau in the report, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja, stated that 17 states had yet to submit their IGR reports for the period.



The report stated that Lagos State recorded the highest IGR, with N73.74bn; while Ogun State followed with N16.9bn.



Delta recorded N13bn in IGR; Kaduna, N6.3bn; Oyo, N5.6bn; Enugu, N4.7bn; Bayelsa, N4.3bn; Akwa Ibom, N3.3bn; Cross River, N2.83bn; and Ondo, N2.7bn; and Plateau, N2.5bn.



Others are Osun, N2.4bn; Benue, N2.3bn; Imo, N1.6bn; Jigawa N1.6bn; Taraba, N1.5bn; Ekiti N1.3bn; Zamfara, N1.2bn; and Yobe, N1.1bn.



The report read in part, “A total of N149.45bn was generated by states in third quarter of 2017. This excludes Rivers, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Gombe, Edo, Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa, Abia, Ebonyi and Anambra states, which have not yet reported their IGR figures for Q3 2017.”



The Acting Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Shettima Abba-Gana, had said the decline in allocation from the Federation Account by over 30 per cent had made it imperative for the commission to assist states to increase their IGR.



He said while some states had made efforts to increase their IGR to a level that was up to the amount they were getting from the Federation Account, others had yet to make such efforts.



Abba-Gana stated, “We have a resilient economy that despite the drop in revenue by one third, things are still going on although with difficulty, and we are improving.



“Some states have now been able to raise their Internally Generated Revenue to a level that is enough to pay their salaries. And the others are also catching on. There is an increase in interest by the states to raise their IGR and to diversify.”



He added, “Some states are already generating the same amounts that they receive from the Federation Account and we must commend those states.



Lagos figures dry like yahoo abi na blood money see this difference between them and the second.

The guy below me has more to say on Anambra

Anambra never has records of IGR.



I wasn't disappointed finding the state among those without records. This is a state being governed by a finance technocrat, yet always lagging behind in financial records and accountability. Is it that Fidelity Bank then under Obiano, never declared their financial performance annually? Or such accountability is not desirable now that he is in charge of a state government?



Q3 ended in September, so what exactly is the excuse to not have your records ready by end of November?



When a state continually tarries or defaults in declaring its IGR, it should attract the attention of the EFCC to save that state from the deliberate irresponsibility of the state government to create a smokescreen for theft. 3 Likes

Ogun state Ogun state 3 Likes

Throwback:

I wasn't disappointed finding the state among those without records. This is a state being governed by a finance technocrat, yet always lagging behind in financial records and accountability. they can't release figures cos it's either too low or they want to embezzle it!!!



if Lagos or any south west state refuses to release figures our angry fellow Nigerians will accuse tinubu of stealing the money.



they can't release figures cos it's either too low or they want to embezzle it!!!

if Lagos or any south west state refuses to release figures our angry fellow Nigerians will accuse tinubu of stealing the money.

they prefer to monitor the southwest and watch their states remain backward!!!

I wish the SE zone can translate their alleged industrial sagacity into economic realities for increased IGR. This begs some questions: is there a lack of commitment to collect IGR or there is avoidance by the payees or there is no economic capacity as alleged? 3 Likes



Jaideyone:

they can't release figures cos it's either too low or they want to embezzle it!!!



if Lagos or any south west state refuses to release figures our angry fellow Nigerians will accuse tinubu of stealing the money.



sure ...like ekiti idp camp

hardwerk:

sure ...like ekiti idp camp what is this one saying? I thought you people are the number supporters of fayose (the only good afonja man like your people like to call him)?



what is this one saying? I thought you people are the number supporters of fayose (the only good afonja man like your people like to call him)?

ibos are always confused

Keneking:

Lagos State figures should be investigated

you go school? Lagos does 5times what Ogun does. not 30 times. read the report again

emeijeh:

#lyinggovernor Hian!!! What do you expect from a Ipob state in a region where unverifiable statistics are their lots? Osun State that they deride so much has consistently improved over the years with proven statistics. However, their Anambra ,the most productive state thrives in lies and propaganda. The haters from the the crime ravaged region will soon arrive by churning out their Aba-made statistics. I advise the flatinos to keep hating why the west keeps progresing. Hian!!! What do you expect from a Ipob state in a region where unverifiable statistics are their lots? Osun State that they deride so much has consistently improved over the years with proven statistics. However, their Anambra ,the most productive state thrives in lies and propaganda. The haters from the the crime ravaged region will soon arrive by churning out their Aba-made statistics. I advise the flatinos to keep hating why the west keeps progresing.

Nutase:

Jaideyone:

you go school? Lagos does 5times what Ogun does. not 30 times. read the report again

Lol. There are different types oooo. Ask him the one he finished from.