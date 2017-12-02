₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics on Friday released the Internally Generated Revenue figures for states of the federation for the third quarter of this year, with 19 states generating a total revenue of N149.45bn.
The bureau in the report, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Abuja, stated that 17 states had yet to submit their IGR reports for the period.
The report stated that Lagos State recorded the highest IGR, with N73.74bn; while Ogun State followed with N16.9bn.
Delta recorded N13bn in IGR; Kaduna, N6.3bn; Oyo, N5.6bn; Enugu, N4.7bn; Bayelsa, N4.3bn; Akwa Ibom, N3.3bn; Cross River, N2.83bn; and Ondo, N2.7bn; and Plateau, N2.5bn.
Others are Osun, N2.4bn; Benue, N2.3bn; Imo, N1.6bn; Jigawa N1.6bn; Taraba, N1.5bn; Ekiti N1.3bn; Zamfara, N1.2bn; and Yobe, N1.1bn.
The report read in part, “A total of N149.45bn was generated by states in third quarter of 2017. This excludes Rivers, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Gombe, Edo, Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa, Abia, Ebonyi and Anambra states, which have not yet reported their IGR figures for Q3 2017.”
The Acting Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Shettima Abba-Gana, had said the decline in allocation from the Federation Account by over 30 per cent had made it imperative for the commission to assist states to increase their IGR.
He said while some states had made efforts to increase their IGR to a level that was up to the amount they were getting from the Federation Account, others had yet to make such efforts.
Abba-Gana stated, “We have a resilient economy that despite the drop in revenue by one third, things are still going on although with difficulty, and we are improving.
“Some states have now been able to raise their Internally Generated Revenue to a level that is enough to pay their salaries. And the others are also catching on. There is an increase in interest by the states to raise their IGR and to diversify.”
He added, “Some states are already generating the same amounts that they receive from the Federation Account and we must commend those states.
http://investorsking.com/19-states-recorded-n149-45bn-igr-q3-nbs/
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Am they cannot stop pay salaries.
Lagos figures dry like yahoo abi na blood money see this difference between them and the second.
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Na so.... only on paper.
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Okay, I pray no JAMB writing imp comes here to masturbaté.
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Where all the money dey enter ni
e nor dey get the day wen this country NIR dey make billions of naira profit... yet things still dey like this ni
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
I hope they included Willie Obiano's N500billion too!
#lyinggovernor
The guy below me has more to say on Anambra
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Anambra never has records of IGR.
I wasn't disappointed finding the state among those without records. This is a state being governed by a finance technocrat, yet always lagging behind in financial records and accountability. Is it that Fidelity Bank then under Obiano, never declared their financial performance annually? Or such accountability is not desirable now that he is in charge of a state government?
Q3 ended in September, so what exactly is the excuse to not have your records ready by end of November?
When a state continually tarries or defaults in declaring its IGR, it should attract the attention of the EFCC to save that state from the deliberate irresponsibility of the state government to create a smokescreen for theft.
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Ogun state
Ogun state
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Ah don't even know where corruption is the highest
If its at the state level or the federal level?
Ah can't even tell who worse pass
Nigerian leaders or Nigerian people
Dear lord help this country Nigerian
Spare us from terror , anarchy and doom
Visit my state governor okowa
And punish him !!
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
This is an insult really
How can we develop with such small revenues ??
A state of 2 million people and you can't tax them 5k for development averagely in a month !!!!
How the can you improve a state with such revenue
I feel they underdeclear internal generated revenue just to loot them easily because only keke drivers and market sellers pay far more than this
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Throwback:they can't release figures cos it's either too low or they want to embezzle it!!!
if Lagos or any south west state refuses to release figures our angry fellow Nigerians will accuse tinubu of stealing the money.
they prefer to monitor the southwest and watch their states remain backward!!!
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
I wish the SE zone can translate their alleged industrial sagacity into economic realities for increased IGR. This begs some questions: is there a lack of commitment to collect IGR or there is avoidance by the payees or there is no economic capacity as alleged?
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Lagos State figures should be investigated
Lagos state does 30times of Ogun State
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Jaideyone:sure ...like ekiti idp camp
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
make thunder fire all these stupid governors
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
There's poverty in the country
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
hardwerk:what is this one saying? I thought you people are the number supporters of fayose (the only good afonja man like your people like to call him)?
ibos are always confused
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
where is our lagos, that figure is too small
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Keneking:you go school? Lagos does 5times what Ogun does. not 30 times. read the report again
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
emeijeh:Hian!!! What do you expect from a Ipob state in a region where unverifiable statistics are their lots? Osun State that they deride so much has consistently improved over the years with proven statistics. However, their Anambra ,the most productive state thrives in lies and propaganda. The haters from the the crime ravaged region will soon arrive by churning out their Aba-made statistics. I advise the flatinos to keep hating why the west keeps progresing.
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Who IGR epp?
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Nutase:
Chai RIP eng..
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
Jaideyone:
Lol. There are different types oooo. Ask him the one he finished from.
Re: 19 States Recorded N149.45bn IGR In Q3 – NBS
puremind1:
Osun state should use the IGR to pay it's dying pensioners and outstanding salaries
