http://www.metronaija.com/2017/12/photos-buhari-arrives-jordan-ahead-of.html President Buhari, Minister of defence, Monsur Dan Ali, Governor of Kogi State H.E. Yahaya Bello, Governor of Osun state, Aregbesola arrive Jordan ahead of Counter Terrorism Summit.

None of them is qualified to speak on counter-terrorism. From Bello -> Rauf -> Buhari, all of them are engineers of what they're trying so hard to counter.



Meeting here meeting there all to no avail

I don’t know why I always feel these men are clowns 3 Likes 2 Shares

The only man that gives Ipod and Nnamdi pigs heartache and head aches. Ride on 6 Likes

Well done..... JUST LEARN WAT TO DO.... DONT TALK.... Don't give any Speech 3 Likes

Good for him. He has to learn how to live with the suicide bomber from Yola, before she kills him.

His Excellency, PMB has done fairly well in the aspect of combating terrorism



The presidency deserves kudos on this one.. 4 Likes

I cannot remember the last time other presidents arrived in our country, na only u dey arrive there everytime like dangote truck 4 Likes 1 Share

This minister that has his mouth as if he wants to pronounce billions all the time

Sai Baba De Flyer .... Sai Baba De Flyer .... 6 Likes 2 Shares

The only man that gives Ipod and Nnamdi pigs heartache and head aches. Ride on

And gives Fulani herdsmen a sweet hug. I hate your parents And gives Fulani herdsmen a sweet hug. I hate your parents 4 Likes

Why e be say na only he dey go meet those people why them nor dey come meet him









Na way to do some TF thieves 1 Like

This man is very hard working, just few days ago he just came back from Abidjan and now he was in Jordan trying his best to make Nigeria and nigerians great . Sai BABA BUHARI til 2023 3 Likes

See his eyes, Mr Globetrotter 2 Likes

Dc4life:

I cannot remember the last time other presidents arrived in our country, na only u dey arrive there everytime like dangote truck Don't mind him, always making a mockery of himself and this country. Don't mind him, always making a mockery of himself and this country. 4 Likes

President Buhari....our Only Hope.......After God







Rauf too don't that dude have workers salaries to sort out about him alert never still enter?

Counter terror summit of which body? Islamic caliphate of Saudi Arabia or something else?



They are there to plan another Jihad in Nigeria. 1 Like

Yaya bello dey dia too....wat a govtmnt 1 Like

DEAR MR PRESIDENT. PLEASE MIND YOUR SPEECH THERE SO THAT TERRORISTS WON'T FOCUS THEIR ATTENTION TO NIGERIA. THANK YOU SIR

What Nigeria Don't know is that only Northern vote or Southwest vote can not determine who rule Nigeria. There are Six Geopolitical region in Nigeria and never in history one region vote win Presidential Election, Goodluck lose Election not because of SouthWest but if you combine the vote of 3Norths + southwest and he won southsouth and southeast and still be able to come close, come 2019 the political equation are going to change because the Northeast, North central, southsouth and Southeast will win the vote for Atiku because even Lagos vote also will be divided because of large number of Igbos and other tribe. For those that think Buhari will re-elect because of Southwest is not possible except he rig the election period.

What has yahaya bello got on buhari that makes him still remain in his good book? Despite the cries of kogi people, the president can't even call him to order.



A governor who isn't up and doing has no business following the president. He shld go put his house in order.



The north-eastern governors that are most affected by terrorists ain't even present. #yeyenatu