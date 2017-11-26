₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by metronaija2: 8:03am
President Buhari, Minister of defence, Monsur Dan Ali, Governor of Kogi State H.E. Yahaya Bello, Governor of Osun state, Aregbesola arrive Jordan ahead of Counter Terrorism Summit.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/12/photos-buhari-arrives-jordan-ahead-of.html
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Tension532: 8:06am
sai baba
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by KardinalZik(m): 8:22am
None of them is qualified to speak on counter-terrorism. From Bello -> Rauf -> Buhari, all of them are engineers of what they're trying so hard to counter.
NEVER START WHAT YOU CAN'T FINISH.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by medolab90(m): 8:29am
Meeting here meeting there all to no avail
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by kingPhidel(m): 9:52am
Y
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by bart10: 9:52am
I don’t know why I always feel these men are clowns
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:53am
SaFe trip YOUR EXCELLENCY
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Sirheny007(m): 9:53am
Terrorists...
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Shadbay(m): 9:54am
Negodu ndi ara!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by brainpulse: 9:54am
The only man that gives Ipod and Nnamdi pigs heartache and head aches. Ride on
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by bedspread: 9:54am
Well done..... JUST LEARN WAT TO DO.... DONT TALK.... Don't give any Speech
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by DIKEnaWAR: 9:55am
Good for him. He has to learn how to live with the suicide bomber from Yola, before she kills him.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by sajb(m): 9:56am
His Excellency, PMB has done fairly well in the aspect of combating terrorism
The presidency deserves kudos on this one..
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Dc4life(m): 9:56am
I cannot remember the last time other presidents arrived in our country, na only u dey arrive there everytime like dangote truck
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by treelz(m): 9:57am
This minister that has his mouth as if he wants to pronounce billions all the time
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by emmabest2000(m): 9:58am
Tension532:
Sai Baba De Flyer ....
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by madridguy(m): 9:58am
Alhamdulilah
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by FUCKyouALL: 9:59am
brainpulse:
And gives Fulani herdsmen a sweet hug. I hate your parents
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Tension532: 9:59am
[quote author=emmabest2000 post=62907280][/quote] is it yhur baba
sai baba
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Diso60090(m): 9:59am
Why e be say na only he dey go meet those people why them nor dey come meet him
i understand sha
Na way to do some TF thieves
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by yarimo(m): 9:59am
This man is very hard working, just few days ago he just came back from Abidjan and now he was in Jordan trying his best to make Nigeria and nigerians great . Sai BABA BUHARI til 2023
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by God1000(m): 10:00am
See his eyes, Mr Globetrotter
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by God1000(m): 10:01am
Dc4life:Don't mind him, always making a mockery of himself and this country.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by Kingsleyuc(m): 10:04am
President Buhari....our Only Hope.......After God
Cake Baking and decorations full course training pdf and videos download free....check my profile
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by BruncleZuma: 10:04am
Rauf too don't that dude have workers salaries to sort out about him alert never still enter?
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by millionboi2: 10:04am
Yaya presido.
Send ur guards to com beat me.. ....im in my huz
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by agabaI23(m): 10:07am
Counter terror summit of which body? Islamic caliphate of Saudi Arabia or something else?
They are there to plan another Jihad in Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by millionboi2: 10:07am
Yaya bello dey dia too....wat a govtmnt
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:09am
DEAR MR PRESIDENT. PLEASE MIND YOUR SPEECH THERE SO THAT TERRORISTS WON'T FOCUS THEIR ATTENTION TO NIGERIA. THANK YOU SIR
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by dignity33: 10:09am
What Nigeria Don't know is that only Northern vote or Southwest vote can not determine who rule Nigeria. There are Six Geopolitical region in Nigeria and never in history one region vote win Presidential Election, Goodluck lose Election not because of SouthWest but if you combine the vote of 3Norths + southwest and he won southsouth and southeast and still be able to come close, come 2019 the political equation are going to change because the Northeast, North central, southsouth and Southeast will win the vote for Atiku because even Lagos vote also will be divided because of large number of Igbos and other tribe. For those that think Buhari will re-elect because of Southwest is not possible except he rig the election period.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by lumzybo: 10:11am
What has yahaya bello got on buhari that makes him still remain in his good book? Despite the cries of kogi people, the president can't even call him to order.
A governor who isn't up and doing has no business following the president. He shld go put his house in order.
The north-eastern governors that are most affected by terrorists ain't even present. #yeyenatu
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Jordan Ahead Of Counter Terrorism Summit by delugajackson(m): 10:12am
Buhari - Minister of tourism and terrorism.
