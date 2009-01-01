₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:33am
As a result of the growing insecurity in Numan,Adamawa state caused by the clash between soldiers and Fulani militias,residents are fleeing the area for fear of being killed.It should also be recalled that residents and Fulani people clashed recently in the area,leading to the killing of many people.Below is what Bashir wrote...
'This is Numan, Adamawa State. People are leaving the town for their dear lives'
http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/residents-flee-numan-due-to-insecurity.html?m=1
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by chicagoPD(m): 8:33am
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:33am
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by biacan(f): 8:34am
This is what happens when a tyrant is on power
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by Tension532: 8:38am
dear lives
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by GodDeyCraze: 8:40am
Allahu akber
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by Samusu(m): 8:47am
Innallaha ma'assabirun
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by Marvel1206: 8:49am
It's better to be safe than to be sorry
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by favourmic(m): 8:52am
this time around is Sebe dance
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by hatchy: 8:53am
Very poor state.
With the mass exodus of people the state that is already impoverished will be like a grave yard courtesy of Buhari and his kinsmen.
I can't wait for 2019 to vote out the dunce.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 8:53am
the north would never experience peace until they free themselves from the apron springs of the Fulani caliphate and go back to their way of life before the evil war/ jihad by Dan fodio.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by jusRadical: 8:53am
Where is the Python and its band?
The should go to Adamawa to beat the drum for the Python to dance, and not killing armless folks.
Ohhh I forget, their strength is only evident on unarmed and defenseless folks.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by ernieboy(m): 9:15am
if Nigerians are dumb enough to return pmb for second tenure, I pity the future of this country. insecurity that was used to criticize gej has escalated tremendously and none is saying anything.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by anibi9674: 9:20am
hope they are not coming down south. yet to hear atiku's response concerning this grave matter.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by 9japride(m): 10:29am
ernieboy:[color=#006600][/color]
Don't mind the large numbers of brainless entities who lack foresight making decision in this country and also ever ready shallow minded zom Bs helping the government in propaganda on a daily bases here on nairaland
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by figment232(m): 10:32am
biacan:And the mumu is in JORDAN chilling...........i wish ISIS can bomb the venue of that their terrorism meeting
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by EternalTruths: 10:36am
IPOB with flags are terrorists
Fulani herdsmen with guns are criminals
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by profmiganigal: 10:56am
They should flee and remain in Adamawa......they are not, I repeat they are not welcomed here in south east/south south.....
They can flee to yoruba land......no problem with that.....
Am okay with them fleeing there.........
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by DaGC(m): 11:20am
A truly sad picture
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by Built2last: 11:30am
Soldiers will retaliate. Fulanis know.
In the next 15 years. Fulanis will be endangered species if they continue like this
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by chubinwa: 12:26pm
are they are yet to b proscribed. I just Sidon dey watch
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:51pm
Who is that aboki that all came to his mind to save are crates of soft drinks?
Well, both outfits are Buhari's own. We are all watching to see on which side he will join.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by xxx6721: 1:52pm
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by watchindelta(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by ivolt: 1:53pm
The FG's indifference to small scale herdsmen attacks have emboldened them to a new height.
They have now acquired sufficient weapons to fight off the military.
It is time this "Libyan" herdsmen are put in their place.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by castrol180(m): 1:54pm
Atiku should go and warn himself, though he is a Fulani...but he is working against the state apparatus.
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by yrex01(m): 1:56pm
bonechamberlain:man u knew nothing bout jihad, just go n rest for one corner !!
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by Built2last: 1:56pm
Fulanis will be endangered soon. Let them continue
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 1:56pm
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 1:57pm
Lol... The wicked run all time
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by airminem(f): 1:57pm
Which country is where adamawa is?
|Re: Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) by Inception(m): 1:58pm
airminem:
Shame on you
