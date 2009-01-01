Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Residents Flee Numan, Adamawa Over Soldiers & Fulani Clash (Photos) (4192 Views)

'This is Numan, Adamawa State. People are leaving the town for their dear lives'



http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/residents-flee-numan-due-to-insecurity.html?m=1 As a result of the growing insecurity in Numan,Adamawa state caused by the clash between soldiers and Fulani militias,residents are fleeing the area for fear of being killed.It should also be recalled that residents and Fulani people clashed recently in the area,leading to the killing of many people.Below is what Bashir wrote...'This is Numan, Adamawa State. People are leaving the town for their dear lives' 1 Share

This is what happens when a tyrant is on power 15 Likes 4 Shares

It's better to be safe than to be sorry 5 Likes 1 Share

Very poor state.



With the mass exodus of people the state that is already impoverished will be like a grave yard courtesy of Buhari and his kinsmen.



I can't wait for 2019 to vote out the dunce. 11 Likes 2 Shares

the north would never experience peace until they free themselves from the apron springs of the Fulani caliphate and go back to their way of life before the evil war/ jihad by Dan fodio. the north would never experience peace until they free themselves from the apron springs of the Fulani caliphate and go back to their way of life before the evil war/ jihad by Dan fodio. 13 Likes 1 Share

Where is the Python and its band?



The should go to Adamawa to beat the drum for the Python to dance, and not killing armless folks.



Ohhh I forget, their strength is only evident on unarmed and defenseless folks. 13 Likes 1 Share

if Nigerians are dumb enough to return pmb for second tenure, I pity the future of this country. insecurity that was used to criticize gej has escalated tremendously and none is saying anything. 14 Likes

hope they are not coming down south. yet to hear atiku's response concerning this grave matter. 1 Like

Don't mind the large numbers of brainless entities who lack foresight making decision in this country and also ever ready shallow minded zom Bs helping the government in propaganda on a daily bases here on nairaland

And the mumu is in JORDAN chilling...........i wish ISIS can bomb the venue of that their terrorism meeting



Fulani herdsmen with guns are criminals

Fulani herdsmen with guns are criminals

IPOB with flags are terrorists

They should flee and remain in Adamawa......they are not, I repeat they are not welcomed here in south east/south south.....



They can flee to yoruba land......no problem with that.....



Am okay with them fleeing there......... 2 Likes

A truly sad picture

Soldiers will retaliate. Fulanis know.



In the next 15 years. Fulanis will be endangered species if they continue like this

are they are yet to b proscribed. I just Sidon dey watch 1 Like

Who is that aboki that all came to his mind to save are crates of soft drinks?





Well, both outfits are Buhari's own. We are all watching to see on which side he will join.

The FG's indifference to small scale herdsmen attacks have emboldened them to a new height.

They have now acquired sufficient weapons to fight off the military.

The FG's indifference to small scale herdsmen attacks have emboldened them to a new height.

They have now acquired sufficient weapons to fight off the military.

It is time this "Libyan" herdsmen are put in their place.

Atiku should go and warn himself, though he is a Fulani...but he is working against the state apparatus.

man u knew nothing bout jihad, just go n rest for one corner !!

Fulanis will be endangered soon. Let them continue

Lol... The wicked run all time

Which country is where adamawa is?