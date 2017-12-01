₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by stephenduru: 9:44am
Meet the beautiful wife and children of veteran Nollywood actor Sam Dede.Married to Tammy Sam-Dede,the marriage is blessed with lovely kids.The star actor celebrated his birthday few days ago.The celebration was graced by many Nollywood actors.
Below are photos of his pretty wife and lovely kids
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/meet-pretty-wife-and-lovely-kids-of.html?m=1
5 Likes
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by stephenduru: 9:45am
1 Like
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:45am
Sam Dede.
Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in the University of Port Harcourt.
This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.
Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as
the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.
Pretty wife,
Ugly kids.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by NwaChibuzor13: 9:47am
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by nerodenero: 10:00am
NwaChibuzor13:
97 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Donald7610: 10:00am
I think that enduring, committed love between a married couple, along with raising children, is the most noble act anyone can aspire to. It is not written about very much.
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:00am
See head.
Always lookin like a cultist
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by ekojoe(m): 10:00am
NwaChibuzor13:
How do people reason
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:01am
NwaAmaikpe:
NwaChibuzor13:someone should please help me clarify this.........
Are these two related
Because their stupidity is so identical that one cannot even differentiate them
68 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 10:01am
Wow He is truly blesses ! 3 strong boys and the princess of the family
The wife is pretty sha nice pic
4 Likes
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by hostine316(m): 10:01am
I will never forget the role he played in the movie "Ijele". wonderful film
5 Likes
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by GreenNegro(m): 10:02am
Cute family
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Prosperousman(m): 10:02am
NwaChibuzor13:
are you normal?
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:02am
MY ROLE MODEL
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Eazy08100: 10:02am
NwaAmaikpe:
Ugly kids
3 Likes
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:02am
NwaAmaikpe:
Una wan start again abi?
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:02am
MY ROLE MODEL
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by themonk(m): 10:03am
NwaAmaikpe:
NwaChibuzor13:
Chaiii, how on earth did i discover nairaland? Was i searching for a psychiatric hospital?
Kaii
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by sajb(m): 10:03am
This man was epic @ Isakaba....
God bless your family Mr. Sam....
2 Likes
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:03am
Nollywood Legend to the core. No be the flegedeshregede we get these days. And the wife sef na topnotch. Undiluted beauty
1 Like
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Olalan(m): 10:03am
Really cool....Advantage of marring a younger lady.
1 Like
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by hostine316(m): 10:04am
NwaChibuzor13:
This is the outcome of taking too much kwale weed..
10 Likes
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by maziuwa(m): 10:04am
NwaChibuzor13:
your father should go and marry woman
5 Likes
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:04am
Ebube
1 Like
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by DRISKLEF(m): 10:04am
lmao
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by miqos03: 10:04am
Good
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:05am
Sam Dede...I love him so much
it's been long i saw him in movies
1 Like
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by dontbothermuch: 10:05am
Cool
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Alwaysking: 10:06am
BadMan
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:06am
Lalas247:
|Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:06am
That's my man the river does not flow through the forest without bringing down trees
4 Likes
