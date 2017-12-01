Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) (12651 Views)

Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) / The Rich Kids Of Nigeria: Dailymail UK Lists E-Money, Davido, Others / Oge Okoye Rocks Bumshort, Felt Like Stealing The Pretty Kid She Met At A Tour (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below are photos of his pretty wife and lovely kids





Source: Meet the beautiful wife and children of veteran Nollywood actor Sam Dede.Married to Tammy Sam-Dede,the marriage is blessed with lovely kids.The star actor celebrated his birthday few days ago.The celebration was graced by many Nollywood actors.Below are photos of his pretty wife and lovely kidsSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/meet-pretty-wife-and-lovely-kids-of.html?m=1 5 Likes







Sam Dede.



Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in the University of Port Harcourt.

This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.



Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as

the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.





Pretty wife,

Ugly kids. Sam Dede.Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in the University of Port Harcourt.This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.Despite his good acting skills I forever see him asthe senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.Pretty wife,Ugly kids. 27 Likes 2 Shares

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship. 9 Likes 3 Shares

NwaChibuzor13:

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship. 97 Likes 6 Shares

I think that enduring, committed love between a married couple, along with raising children, is the most noble act anyone can aspire to. It is not written about very much.

See head.









Always lookin like a cultist

NwaChibuzor13:

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

How do people reason How do people reason 42 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







Sam Dede.



Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.

This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.



Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as

the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.





Pretty wife,

Ugly kids. NwaChibuzor13:

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship. someone should please help me clarify this.........



Are these two related



Because their stupidity is so identical that one cannot even differentiate them someone should please help me clarify this.........Are these two relatedBecause their stupidity is so identical that one cannot even differentiate them 68 Likes 3 Shares





The wife is pretty sha nice pic Wow He is truly blesses ! 3 strong boys and the princess of the familyThe wife is pretty shanice pic 4 Likes

I will never forget the role he played in the movie "Ijele". wonderful film 5 Likes

Cute family

NwaChibuzor13:

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

are you normal? are you normal? 41 Likes 3 Shares

MY ROLE MODEL

NwaAmaikpe:







Sam Dede.



Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.

This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.



Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as

the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.





Pretty wife,

Ugly kids.

Ugly kids Ugly kids 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







Sam Dede.



Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.

This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.



Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as

the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.





Pretty wife,

Ugly kids.

















Una wan start again abi? Una wan start again abi?

MY ROLE MODEL

NwaAmaikpe:







Sam Dede.



Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.

This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.



Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as

the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.





Pretty wife,

Ugly kids. NwaChibuzor13:

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

Chaiii, how on earth did i discover nairaland? Was i searching for a psychiatric hospital?

Kaii Chaiii, how on earth did i discover nairaland? Was i searching for a psychiatric hospital?Kaii 33 Likes 2 Shares

This man was epic @ Isakaba....



God bless your family Mr. Sam.... 2 Likes

Nollywood Legend to the core. No be the flegedeshregede we get these days. And the wife sef na topnotch. Undiluted beauty 1 Like

Really cool....Advantage of marring a younger lady. 1 Like

NwaChibuzor13:

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

This is the outcome of taking too much kwale weed.. This is the outcome of taking too much kwale weed.. 10 Likes

NwaChibuzor13:

With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

your father should go and marry woman your father should go and marry woman 5 Likes

Ebube 1 Like

lmao

Good

Sam Dede...I love him so much

it's been long i saw him in movies 1 Like

Cool

BadMan

Lalas247:

Wow He is truly blesses ! 3 strong boys and the princess of the family



The wife is pretty sha nice pic