₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,311 members, 3,946,165 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 11:10 AM

Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) (12651 Views)

Ndidi Obi, "Nneka The Pretty Serpent", 25 Years After (photos) / The Rich Kids Of Nigeria: Dailymail UK Lists E-Money, Davido, Others / Oge Okoye Rocks Bumshort, Felt Like Stealing The Pretty Kid She Met At A Tour (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by stephenduru: 9:44am
Meet the beautiful wife and children of veteran Nollywood actor Sam Dede.Married to Tammy Sam-Dede,the marriage is blessed with lovely kids.The star actor celebrated his birthday few days ago.The celebration was graced by many Nollywood actors.

Below are photos of his pretty wife and lovely kids


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/meet-pretty-wife-and-lovely-kids-of.html?m=1

5 Likes

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by stephenduru: 9:45am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/meet-pretty-wife-and-lovely-kids-of.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:45am
shocked


Sam Dede.

Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in the University of Port Harcourt.
This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.

Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as
the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.


Pretty wife,
Ugly kids.

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by NwaChibuzor13: 9:47am
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by nerodenero: 10:00am
NwaChibuzor13:
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

97 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Donald7610: 10:00am
I think that enduring, committed love between a married couple, along with raising children, is the most noble act anyone can aspire to. It is not written about very much.

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by millionboi2: 10:00am
See head.




Always lookin like a cultist
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by ekojoe(m): 10:00am
NwaChibuzor13:
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

How do people reason

42 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:01am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Sam Dede.

Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.
This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.

Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as
the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.


Pretty wife,
Ugly kids.
NwaChibuzor13:
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.
someone should please help me clarify this.........

Are these two related

Because their stupidity is so identical that one cannot even differentiate them

68 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 10:01am
Wow He is truly blesses ! 3 strong boys and the princess of the family

The wife is pretty sha wink nice pic

4 Likes

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by hostine316(m): 10:01am
I will never forget the role he played in the movie "Ijele". wonderful film

5 Likes

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by GreenNegro(m): 10:02am
Cute family
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Prosperousman(m): 10:02am
NwaChibuzor13:
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

are you normal?

41 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:02am
MY ROLE MODEL grin
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Eazy08100: 10:02am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Sam Dede.

Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.
This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.

Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as
the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.


Pretty wife,
Ugly kids.

Ugly kids

3 Likes

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:02am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Sam Dede.

Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.
This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.

Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as
the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.


Pretty wife,
Ugly kids.









Una wan start again abi?
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 10:02am
MY ROLE MODEL
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by themonk(m): 10:03am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Sam Dede.

Fine dude, I still remember visiting his office back then in University of Port Harcourt.
This were men who redefined Nollywood, his acting was top notch not like that of puppets like Walter Anga.

Despite his good acting skills I forever see him as
the senseless Pyrate Confraternity member who came to Oputa Panel to seek redress for being treated like a cultist.


Pretty wife,
Ugly kids.
NwaChibuzor13:
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

Chaiii, how on earth did i discover nairaland? Was i searching for a psychiatric hospital?
Kaii grin

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by sajb(m): 10:03am
This man was epic @ Isakaba....

God bless your family Mr. Sam....

2 Likes

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:03am
Nollywood Legend to the core. No be the flegedeshregede we get these days. And the wife sef na topnotch. Undiluted beautyshocked

1 Like

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Olalan(m): 10:03am
Really cool....Advantage of marring a younger lady.

1 Like

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by hostine316(m): 10:04am
NwaChibuzor13:
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

This is the outcome of taking too much kwale weed..

10 Likes

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by maziuwa(m): 10:04am
NwaChibuzor13:
With all those children, I don't think the wife p***y will be tight and have good grip again. If I were Sam, I will just go and marry another wife. I have a friend whose wife had all their kids through caesarean . I called him one side and told him its his advantage because the toto will still be intact. This month they will celebrate their 7 yr anniversary. A tight p***y is the bedrock of a good relationship.

your father should go and marry woman

5 Likes

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:04am
Ebube grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by DRISKLEF(m): 10:04am
lmao
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by miqos03: 10:04am
Good
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:05am
Sam Dede...I love him so much
it's been long i saw him in movies

1 Like

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by dontbothermuch: 10:05am
Cool
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Alwaysking: 10:06am
BadMan
Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:06am
Lalas247:
Wow He is truly blesses ! 3 strong boys and the princess of the family

The wife is pretty sha wink nice pic

Re: Sam Dede, His Wife, Tammy Sam-Dede & Their Children (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:06am
That's my man cool cool the river does not flow through the forest without bringing down trees

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Trouble Looms In Mohit Records As Wande Coal Threatens To Leave / SAD! Tonto Dikeh Needs Urgent HELP From Yaba Left | Posts Marijuana Photos / Too Sexy And Hot? Emma Nyra Flaunts Boob

Viewing this topic: InvaluableGem, ugohdignity111(m), stevekarl, anny268(f), basictutor, Imhooded, elefind, MISSCONGENIALITY(f), Pharmtj, Kendricklamar(m), Ahmeduana(m), se0un(m), chinedumu23, tanidabi, Bellocq32(m), Catalyst4real, ikept(m), Rubbiish(m), trendphemmy(m), k2fresh, madridguy(m), Hapiano(m), Mhizrohzz(f), simak1(m), Trottle, dlectura(m), Jaymarius(f), samBlizz(m), clitah, herphyzwain(m), blaquebelle, blacq2009(m), Andre10(m), olashas(f), theemy(m), 7Alexander(m), kinah(f), xcolanto(m), Obi411, fidelity09, peerless2(m), asawanathegreat(m), Elnino4ladies, opey25(m), vivvyo, ismail64(m), Kells011, Sunkyphil, lakesilla(m) and 64 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.