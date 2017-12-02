Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? (1355 Views)

what would you do?? You Will Leave For Free All Your Life But You Must Give Up Social Media and Probably Relationshipwhat would you do??

Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last? 17 Likes







If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;

I'd pray to the lord to take my life. If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;I'd pray to the lord to take my life. 10 Likes 3 Shares

drop it hot. na so drop it hot. na so 5 Likes 2 Shares

lol lol 1 Like

I hope that happens 13 Likes

Relationships add to life and increase our expectancy.









Living in a mansion like that without the internet or social media whatsoever is simply life in a beautiful prison.



However, if a daily supply of all kinds of curvy ladies according to my spec will be delivered, I won't mind living there for life! Living in a mansion like that without the internet or social media whatsoever is simply life in a beautiful prison.However, if a daily supply of all kinds of curvy ladies according to my spec will be delivered, I won't mind living there for life! 1 Like

Social media go perish ni. I go take house jejeli 1 Like

1 Like

who social media help I go carry the mansion shapaly shapaly. watin be the use of social media if u dey live for face me I slap u 1 Like

You like this still get life so? You like this still get life so?

Never...this is another form of prison in paradise

You would get tired of the house but you can't get tired of the Internet. There is always something new.

Just pray for the good Lord to just take your life Just pray for the good Lord to just take your life

Life without internet(social media) is like marriage without sex. It will be so boring

why not??



gat many people wey go post am on my behalf...



buh the relationship aspect, dat one go hard small o...

Nah

Is that the only condition?!

Yes o





It's LadyF again. So far I can access my Nairaland... Shebi Nairaland is not social media naIt'sagain.

Yup

Day2logic:

Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last?

Typical Naija Oppressor Typical Naija Oppressor

That relationship own na hin I no fit leave oh,I no fit soapy all the days of my life na

Day2logic:

Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last? I was saying this few days ago! Why buying expensive things if you can’t flaunt them I was saying this few days ago! Why buying expensive things if you can’t flaunt them

