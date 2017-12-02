₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by talk2saintify(m): 11:14am
You Will Leave For Free All Your Life But You Must Give Up Social Media and Probably Relationship
what would you do??
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Day2logic: 11:17am
Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last?
17 Likes
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by NwaAmaikpe: 11:18am
If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;
I'd pray to the lord to take my life.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by jamarifox(m): 11:19am
NwaAmaikpe:drop it hot. na so
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by talk2saintify(m): 11:23am
NwaAmaikpe:
lol
1 Like
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by kingxsamz(m): 11:26am
NwaAmaikpe:
I hope that happens
13 Likes
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Only1mi(f): 11:36am
Relationships add to life and increase our expectancy.
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by UbanmeUdie: 11:48am
Living in a mansion like that without the internet or social media whatsoever is simply life in a beautiful prison.
However, if a daily supply of all kinds of curvy ladies according to my spec will be delivered, I won't mind living there for life!
1 Like
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by habsydiamond(m): 11:53am
Social media go perish ni. I go take house jejeli
1 Like
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by OrestesDante(m): 11:58am
1 Like
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by dannyrhymes600(m): 12:07pm
who social media help I go carry the mansion shapaly shapaly. watin be the use of social media if u dey live for face me I slap u
1 Like
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Kufie(m): 12:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You like this still get life so?
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by crownedrookie(m): 1:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:Why pray when you could do it yourself
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by martineverest(m): 4:51pm
Never...this is another form of prison in paradise
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by hemartins(m): 4:51pm
You would get tired of the house but you can't get tired of the Internet. There is always something new.
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by mccoy47(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by careytommy7(m): 4:52pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Just pray for the good Lord to just take your life
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:52pm
Life without internet(social media) is like marriage without sex. It will be so boring
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Kaxmytex(m): 4:52pm
why not??
gat many people wey go post am on my behalf...
buh the relationship aspect, dat one go hard small o...
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Drabeey(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by miketayo(m): 4:53pm
Nah
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Awoleesu: 4:53pm
Is that the only condition?!
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by BuhariNaWah: 4:53pm
Yes o
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by ladyF(f): 4:54pm
So far I can access my Nairaland... Shebi Nairaland is not social media na
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by BruncleZuma: 4:54pm
Yup
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by okonja(m): 4:54pm
Day2logic:
Typical Naija Oppressor
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by sajb(m): 4:54pm
..
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by justscorchone(m): 4:54pm
That relationship own na hin I no fit leave oh,I no fit soapy all the days of my life na
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by bettercreature(m): 4:54pm
Day2logic:I was saying this few days ago! Why buying expensive things if you can’t flaunt them
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by snowden9(m): 4:54pm
r
|Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Wizdray: 4:55pm
Day2logic:Hahaha!!
