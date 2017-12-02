₦airaland Forum

Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by talk2saintify(m): 11:14am
You Will Leave For Free All Your Life But You Must Give Up Social Media and Probably Relationship grin grin

what would you do??

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Day2logic: 11:17am
Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last?

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by NwaAmaikpe: 11:18am
shocked


If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;
I'd pray to the lord to take my life.

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by jamarifox(m): 11:19am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
drop it hot. na so

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by talk2saintify(m): 11:23am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;
I'd pray to the lord to take my life.



shocked

lol

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by kingxsamz(m): 11:26am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;
I'd pray to the lord to take my life.

I hope that happens

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Only1mi(f): 11:36am
Relationships add to life and increase our expectancy.
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by UbanmeUdie: 11:48am
shocked



Living in a mansion like that without the internet or social media whatsoever is simply life in a beautiful prison.

However, if a daily supply of all kinds of curvy ladies according to my spec will be delivered, I won't mind living there for life!

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by habsydiamond(m): 11:53am
Social media go perish ni. I go take house jejeli

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by OrestesDante(m): 11:58am
shocked

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by dannyrhymes600(m): 12:07pm
who social media help I go carry the mansion shapaly shapaly. watin be the use of social media if u dey live for face me I slap u

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Kufie(m): 12:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;
I'd pray to the lord to take my life.

You like this still get life so? grin grin grin
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by crownedrookie(m): 1:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;
I'd pray to the lord to take my life.
Why pray when you could do it yourself

Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by martineverest(m): 4:51pm
Never...this is another form of prison in paradise
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by hemartins(m): 4:51pm
You would get tired of the house but you can't get tired of the Internet. There is always something new.
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by mccoy47(m): 4:52pm
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by careytommy7(m): 4:52pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


If I wake up tomorrow and there's no more internet access or social media is gone;
I'd pray to the lord to take my life.

Just pray for the good Lord to just take your life angry
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:52pm
Life without internet(social media) is like marriage without sex. It will be so boring
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Kaxmytex(m): 4:52pm
why not??

gat many people wey go post am on my behalf...

buh the relationship aspect, dat one go hard small o...
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Drabeey(m): 4:52pm
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by miketayo(m): 4:53pm
Nah
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Awoleesu: 4:53pm
Is that the only condition?!
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by BuhariNaWah: 4:53pm
Yes o
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by ladyF(f): 4:54pm
So far I can access my Nairaland... Shebi Nairaland is not social media na grin

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by BruncleZuma: 4:54pm
Yup
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by okonja(m): 4:54pm
Day2logic:
Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last?

Typical Naija Oppressor grin grin
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by sajb(m): 4:54pm
..
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by justscorchone(m): 4:54pm
That relationship own na hin I no fit leave oh,I no fit soapy all the days of my life na
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by bettercreature(m): 4:54pm
Day2logic:
Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last?
I was saying this few days ago! Why buying expensive things if you can’t flaunt them
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by snowden9(m): 4:54pm
r
Re: Would You Give Up Social Media To Live In This Mansion? by Wizdray: 4:55pm
Day2logic:
Wetin be the essence of mansion wey my village people no go see for instagram abi snapchat? How dem go know say dem don fail at last?
Hahaha!!

