₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,491 members, 3,946,716 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 04:56 PM

Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) (5125 Views)

Flash:An Iron Shade Fell 4rm Up & Smashed Windshield Of Gov Udom's Wife's Car / Ogun LGA Election Results: APC Clears All 20 LGs, 37 LCDAs - Sotrueng / Ondo LGA Election Updates & Results (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by fingard02k(m): 2:08pm
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and Wife Martha casting votes at Awa Ward 1 Unit 001 (Awa Iman) Onna Local Government Area during the December 2nd Local Government Elections in the state.


SEE MORE PHOTOS >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/akwa-ibom-lga-election-udom-wife-martha-casts-vote/

1 Like

Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by fingard02k(m): 2:09pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/akwa-ibom-lga-election-udom-wife-martha-casts-vote/

Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by hazan041: 2:20pm
Hahah... FTC sha
Its been a while being FTC ooo
Shmm.. No payment self why I dey rush



The lord that builds breast with no cover and d milk doesn't pour away will surely save me from d upcoming mentions

1 Like

Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by hazan041: 2:20pm
Just hoping it won't be like the kwara own at d ends


Something everyone can see was denied
People voted PDP and APC wins


Twist of faith
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 2:21pm
Something is wrong with politics section I can't open it
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Smooth14: 2:21pm
Good
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by mayowascholar: 2:21pm
toh
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Veeflow(m): 2:21pm
cool
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by TonyCizzy(m): 2:21pm
NOTED
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by miqos03: 2:22pm
Seen
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by IsokoPrince: 2:22pm
Must The World Be informed
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by IsokoPrince: 2:22pm
I Realy Don't understand Why People Are Gathered Around him Cos He want to Cast his vote.
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by bobaydavid: 2:22pm
Good sign of Leadership. Noted
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by pBuhari: 2:23pm
We already know the party that will win
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Benjom(m): 2:23pm
As far as I'm concerned, the power of the incumbent must not be overlooked. They always have the upper hand at that level of governance cool
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by FRESHG(m): 2:23pm
I HOPE SAY NGWERE DEY COVER THIS ELECTIONsad
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 2:25pm
ok
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Crixina(f): 2:34pm
LGA elections sometimes is a puppet show where the puppet masters display their talents.
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Mc1807: 2:36pm
Can dz be a news?..meanwhile some nigerian youths stil beliv 9ja can be beta.smh!spits!
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by enoto: 2:38pm
Nice one[color=#990000][/color]
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by ebenholer(m): 2:52pm
Nice
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Techyboi02: 3:02pm
Ok
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by blowjob: 3:12pm
AKWA IBOM,THEIR GIRLS KNOW WATIN BE BEDMATICS...I WILL NEVER FORGET.. angry
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by careytommy7(m): 3:15pm
Mouth Gig:
AKWA IBOM,THEIR GIRLS KNOW WATIN BE BEDMATICS...I WILL NEVER FORGET.. angry

undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided
Is your brain paining you abi na Akwa Ibom girl sell your destiny?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Fatherly: 3:24pm
Mouth Gig:
AKWA IBOM,THEIR GIRLS KNOW WATIN BE BEDMATICS...I WILL NEVER FORGET.. angry

Oponu,idiot, ode,mumu
Someone like this jonsing baruka fit never see woman pant before... Buffon

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by MYBLOCUS: 3:24pm
NICE ONE CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM IN ADVANCE THEY ALREADY KNOWS THE WINNER JUST FOOLING US THE VOTERS ,GOD DEY SHAH
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by calabaman(m): 3:44pm
when does the curfew end?
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by TrueSenator(m): 4:18pm
Just like APGA effect in Anambra election............PDP effect in Akwa Ibom State. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom wink wink wink wink wink wink wink wink wink
Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by osazeeblue01: 4:19pm
LGAs election is not an election is selection

(0) (Reply)

Breakingnews! New Naira Notes Underway / Flash:youth Corper Has Just Been Killed By APC Deputy Governorship Candidate! / Senator Joy Emordi Sacked By The Court Of Appeal!

Viewing this topic: ishaku4life2012(m), carlede, az2012(m), Ayobami07(m), bobnatlo(m) and 17 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.