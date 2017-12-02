Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) (5125 Views)

SEE MORE PHOTOS >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/akwa-ibom-lga-election-udom-wife-martha-casts-vote/ Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and Wife Martha casting votes at Awa Ward 1 Unit 001 (Awa Iman) Onna Local Government Area during the December 2nd Local Government Elections in the state. 1 Like

The lord that builds breast with no cover and d milk doesn't pour away will surely save me from d upcoming mentions 1 Like

Just hoping it won't be like the kwara own at d ends





Something everyone can see was denied

People voted PDP and APC wins





Twist of faith

Something is wrong with politics section I can't open it

Must The World Be informed

I Realy Don't understand Why People Are Gathered Around him Cos He want to Cast his vote.

Good sign of Leadership. Noted

We already know the party that will win

As far as I'm concerned, the power of the incumbent must not be overlooked. They always have the upper hand at that level of governance

I HOPE SAY NGWERE DEY COVER THIS ELECTION

LGA elections sometimes is a puppet show where the puppet masters display their talents.

Can dz be a news?..meanwhile some nigerian youths stil beliv 9ja can be beta.smh!spits!

AKWA IBOM,THEIR GIRLS KNOW WATIN BE BEDMATICS...I WILL NEVER FORGET..

Is your brain paining you abi na Akwa Ibom girl sell your destiny? Is your brain paining you abi na Akwa Ibom girl sell your destiny? 1 Like 1 Share

Oponu,idiot, ode,mumu

Someone like this jonsing baruka fit never see woman pant before... Buffon Oponu,idiot, ode,mumuSomeone like this jonsing baruka fit never see woman pant before... Buffon 1 Like 1 Share

NICE ONE CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM IN ADVANCE THEY ALREADY KNOWS THE WINNER JUST FOOLING US THE VOTERS ,GOD DEY SHAH

when does the curfew end?





Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom Just like APGA effect in Anambra election............PDP effect in Akwa Ibom State.Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom