|Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by fingard02k(m): 2:08pm
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and Wife Martha casting votes at Awa Ward 1 Unit 001 (Awa Iman) Onna Local Government Area during the December 2nd Local Government Elections in the state.
SEE MORE PHOTOS >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/akwa-ibom-lga-election-udom-wife-martha-casts-vote/
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by fingard02k(m): 2:09pm
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by hazan041: 2:20pm
Hahah... FTC sha
Its been a while being FTC ooo
Shmm.. No payment self why I dey rush
The lord that builds breast with no cover and d milk doesn't pour away will surely save me from d upcoming mentions
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by hazan041: 2:20pm
Just hoping it won't be like the kwara own at d ends
Something everyone can see was denied
People voted PDP and APC wins
Twist of faith
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 2:21pm
Something is wrong with politics section I can't open it
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Smooth14: 2:21pm
Good
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by mayowascholar: 2:21pm
toh
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Veeflow(m): 2:21pm
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by TonyCizzy(m): 2:21pm
NOTED
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by miqos03: 2:22pm
Seen
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by IsokoPrince: 2:22pm
Must The World Be informed
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by IsokoPrince: 2:22pm
I Realy Don't understand Why People Are Gathered Around him Cos He want to Cast his vote.
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by bobaydavid: 2:22pm
Good sign of Leadership. Noted
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by pBuhari: 2:23pm
We already know the party that will win
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Benjom(m): 2:23pm
As far as I'm concerned, the power of the incumbent must not be overlooked. They always have the upper hand at that level of governance
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by FRESHG(m): 2:23pm
I HOPE SAY NGWERE DEY COVER THIS ELECTION
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 2:25pm
ok
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Crixina(f): 2:34pm
LGA elections sometimes is a puppet show where the puppet masters display their talents.
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Mc1807: 2:36pm
Can dz be a news?..meanwhile some nigerian youths stil beliv 9ja can be beta.smh!spits!
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by enoto: 2:38pm
Nice one[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by ebenholer(m): 2:52pm
Nice
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Techyboi02: 3:02pm
Ok
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by blowjob: 3:12pm
AKWA IBOM,THEIR GIRLS KNOW WATIN BE BEDMATICS...I WILL NEVER FORGET..
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by careytommy7(m): 3:15pm
Mouth Gig:
Is your brain paining you abi na Akwa Ibom girl sell your destiny?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by Fatherly: 3:24pm
Mouth Gig:
Oponu,idiot, ode,mumu
Someone like this jonsing baruka fit never see woman pant before... Buffon
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by MYBLOCUS: 3:24pm
NICE ONE CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM IN ADVANCE THEY ALREADY KNOWS THE WINNER JUST FOOLING US THE VOTERS ,GOD DEY SHAH
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by calabaman(m): 3:44pm
when does the curfew end?
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by TrueSenator(m): 4:18pm
Just like APGA effect in Anambra election............PDP effect in Akwa Ibom State.
Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom
|Re: Akwa Ibom LGA Election, Udom & Wife Martha Cast Their Vote (photos) by osazeeblue01: 4:19pm
LGAs election is not an election is selection
