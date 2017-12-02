Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) (8210 Views)

A group of youths in Yaba chased down a group of police officers attached to the Special anti-robbery squad(SARS) for allegedly shooting a young man and stealing the phone of a 'yahoo' boy.



According to Twitter Users, @yabakid and @Blazey_oye, the officers were pelted with stones as they made a hasty retreat with their navy blue van. PoliticsNGR obtained a short video from the scene;



https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/02/youths-chase-pelt-sars-officers-stones-shooting-man-yabavideo/





the should have called the no provided by the Nigeria police force















One day we will chase our useless leaders out like this! Na small small. 20 Likes 1 Share

These boys are not smiling at all o... It's well.

Too many drama in Nigeria from #Fulani Militias# to #BH# to #SARS# only in Nigeria







Wehdone boys..next time ensure u seize one of them he will account for the rest

Devil is better than NPF 4 Likes

sarz hmmm it will never be well with you people



These SARS are doing a very good job. Lagos is overpopulated already by the yorubas. We need mass reduction.

Nice! Impressive move!



SARS are criminals!

Ooooh the sweetness

One day we will chase our useless leaders out like this! Na small small. Na who get the liver to do am?



Na who get the liver to do am?

If person say make e do am now na still una go call the person enemy of state!

Something drastic has to be done about this SARS issue. Seems the top officers are in support of their activities.

Men in black are evil

When they rate them worst in the world now they'll start complaining. Useless people!

all these SARS officers... tho... touts in uniform 1 Like

Naija police why ?

i wonder wen police begin recruit insane young men .... dem for wait na ... fear fear sars

These SARS are doing a very good job. Lagos is overpopulated already by the yorubas. We need mass reduction.

I'm not supposed to reply you but someone needs to let you know you are highly stupid just incase you don't know

..buhari is silent because he want to use the police for election. atiku will sanitize the police. this madness would stop. vote atiku



its only criminals and cultist that is picking the Nigeria police form. no responsible Nigerian would join the police.

Too bad

They will never go back to that area again...

We got 99 problems and the police ain't one. The police is all 99 of them, we need a machine to take 'em all out... Wentin persin no go see 3 Likes 1 Share

These SARS are doing a very good job. Lagos is overpopulated already by the yorubas. We need mass reduction. your brain is full of garri. Don't worry you will be a victim one day.

the should have called the no provided by the Nigeria police force

















It's not a matter of calling.



It's not a matter of calling.

It's a matter of taking actions and bringing dese officers to book, not just pasting phone numbers.

This is a result of poor and ill training..

Is this really a country?!

SARS again!







As I ask before, why can't their employers brought them to book?



When will this stop?

Make dem expect raids for that area,NPF na like militants dem go run then regroup with more firepower.God help us

This is what this nation needs. The masses should unite to resist oppression. They have been too idle praying & believing something will happen without action. A day is coming when the change given to some few touts to cause violence that will bring them into power wouldn't be meaningful because hunger must have almost wipe out their loved ones. A day is coming where people would look above religion and ethnicity to fight for what is just.

