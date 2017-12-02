₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
SARS Officers Who Sexually Harassed Lady, Tag Her A “yahoo Girl”, Arrested / 5 Sars Officers Beat Man To Pulp And Collected N200k For Bail (pic) / Police Arrests UNIBEN Graduate, 3 Others For Shooting Police, Robbing (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by aminulive: 2:58pm
@POLITICSNGR
A group of youths in Yaba chased down a group of police officers attached to the Special anti-robbery squad(SARS) for allegedly shooting a young man and stealing the phone of a 'yahoo' boy.
According to Twitter Users, @yabakid and @Blazey_oye, the officers were pelted with stones as they made a hasty retreat with their navy blue van. PoliticsNGR obtained a short video from the scene;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/02/youths-chase-pelt-sars-officers-stones-shooting-man-yabavideo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rI53qq8XiW4
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by nNEOo(m): 3:01pm
the should have called the no provided by the Nigeria police force
abi?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Lomprico2: 3:04pm
One day we will chase our useless leaders out like this! Na small small.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Benjom(m): 3:23pm
These boys are not smiling at all o... It's well.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by anuoluwapo884: 3:37pm
Too many drama in Nigeria from #Fulani Militias# to #BH# to #SARS# only in Nigeria
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Khd95(m): 3:55pm
If u call them worst force in the world now they will be crying like babies
Wehdone boys..next time ensure u seize one of them he will account for the rest
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:33pm
Devil is better than NPF
4 Likes
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by firstclassmumu(m): 6:33pm
sarz hmmm it will never be well with you people
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by NwaChibuzor13: 6:33pm
These SARS are doing a very good job. Lagos is overpopulated already by the yorubas. We need mass reduction.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by UcheSecondus: 6:33pm
.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by AishaBuhari: 6:33pm
Nice! Impressive move!
SARS are criminals!
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by BruncleZuma: 6:34pm
Ooooh the sweetness
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by AishaBuhari: 6:35pm
Lomprico2:Na who get the liver to do am?
If person say make e do am now na still una go call the person enemy of state!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Olalan(m): 6:35pm
Something drastic has to be done about this SARS issue. Seems the top officers are in support of their activities.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by free2ryhme: 6:36pm
Na was oo
Men in black are evil
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by ElPadrino33: 6:36pm
When they rate them worst in the world now they'll start complaining. Useless people!
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Duchessree(f): 6:36pm
all these SARS officers... tho... touts in uniform
1 Like
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by ElPadrino33: 6:37pm
Naija police why ?
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Dee9977: 6:37pm
i wonder wen police begin recruit insane young men .... dem for wait na ... fear fear sars
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Scatterscatter(m): 6:38pm
NwaChibuzor13:
I'm not supposed to reply you but someone needs to let you know you are highly stupid just incase you don't know
12 Likes
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by yanshDoctor: 6:39pm
..buhari is silent because he want to use the police for election. atiku will sanitize the police. this madness would stop. vote atiku
its only criminals and cultist that is picking the Nigeria police form. no responsible Nigerian would join the police.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by ifeoluwa122: 6:39pm
Too bad
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by lifestyle1(m): 6:39pm
They will never go back to that area again...
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Johntitus: 6:39pm
We got 99 problems and the police ain't one. The police is all 99 of them, we need a machine to take 'em all out... Wentin persin no go see
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by firstclassmumu(m): 6:41pm
NwaChibuzor13:your brain is full of garri. Don't worry you will be a victim one day.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by myfantasies(f): 6:41pm
nNEOo:
It's not a matter of calling.
It's a matter of taking actions and bringing dese officers to book, not just pasting phone numbers.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by iambabaG: 6:42pm
This is a result of poor and ill training..
Is this really a country?!
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by hisgrace090: 6:42pm
SARS again!
As I ask before, why can't their employers brought them to book?
When will this stop?
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by youmour(m): 6:43pm
Make dem expect raids for that area,NPF na like militants dem go run then regroup with more firepower.God help us
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by IMASTEX: 6:45pm
This is what this nation needs. The masses should unite to resist oppression. They have been too idle praying & believing something will happen without action. A day is coming when the change given to some few touts to cause violence that will bring them into power wouldn't be meaningful because hunger must have almost wipe out their loved ones. A day is coming where people would look above religion and ethnicity to fight for what is just.
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by twilliamx: 6:47pm
Na wa
|Re: Youths Chase SARS Officers In Yaba For Shooting Man (Photos / Video) by Ysakaws1: 6:47pm
NwaChibuzor13:Would you prefer me calling you a fool or you calling yourself a fool?
