



'Update on Borno bomb blast



The Biu situation, I have relatives there that confirmed to me what happened.



The bombs were carried by three female children, as described. They entered locations with a lot of young people involved in transaction of 1) foodstuff, this being the harvest season approaching Xmas. 2) the market for the sale of ITs, cellphones, Sims, etc. These places attracted youth. The report I got on casualty is that of at least xyz. But this is an early and hasty estimate.

About the suicide bombers, two died but the third girl could not detonate and so she was caught, disarmed and by my report, handed to authorities.

The incident happened about two hours ago, maximum. Time I wrote this is 1.24 pm'.



