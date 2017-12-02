₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,580 members, 3,947,119 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) (13604 Views)
Protest In Biu Over Ndume's Suspension By The Senate (Photos) / Thugs Attack & Brutalise Government Officials In Biu,Borno State(pics) / Buratai Commissions Tactical Operation Base Of Army In His Town Biu,Borno(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:42pm
According to Zenald Care Foundation,an NGO in Yola,3 suicide bombers today attacked Biu,Borno state and killed many.Ibrahim also confirmed the incidence(I think he made a mistake on the date,meant to write 2/12/17 instead of 2/11/17).Below is what Zenald Care Foundation wrote....
'Update on Borno bomb blast
The Biu situation, I have relatives there that confirmed to me what happened.
The bombs were carried by three female children, as described. They entered locations with a lot of young people involved in transaction of 1) foodstuff, this being the harvest season approaching Xmas. 2) the market for the sale of ITs, cellphones, Sims, etc. These places attracted youth. The report I got on casualty is that of at least xyz. But this is an early and hasty estimate.
About the suicide bombers, two died but the third girl could not detonate and so she was caught, disarmed and by my report, handed to authorities.
The incident happened about two hours ago, maximum. Time I wrote this is 1.24 pm'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/suicide-bombers-attack-biuborno.html?m=1
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:43pm
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 5:53pm
Just negodu what happen here...
This una country dont tired me.
Yesterday was fulani clash and today was Suicide Bomb Blast all in the northern Nigeria.
6 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:19pm
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by miqos02(m): 8:23pm
Na war oh
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Elslim: 8:24pm
Chai....
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Finstar: 8:25pm
Buhari Why?
2 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by mightyhazel: 8:25pm
dat fine woman join ?
3 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 8:25pm
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by sirusX(m): 8:25pm
God save us all from the heart of the wicked
What joy do they derive in bringing disunity and pain to people around them, even convincing children to take their own life while they themselves remain alive
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by crackhouse(m): 8:25pm
Can this ever stop?
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 8:25pm
If I Say This Country Never Tire Me.. Na Lie I Dey Lie
3 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 8:25pm
Thought this govt defeated boko haram. God help those in borno state.
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by stjudas(m): 8:26pm
Allahu akbar!!!
1 Like
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 8:26pm
That dude raising that head is a suspect.... He looks like a human part seller.....
#truthman
3 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:26pm
This is sad
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:26pm
stjudas:
Una don start abi
2 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by FRESHG(m): 8:26pm
IT SHALL NEVER BE WELL WITH BUHARI
10 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by joviegghead(m): 8:26pm
But y This blood u people are sharing..
Diaris God o
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by sotall(m): 8:26pm
OK
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by divicoded: 8:26pm
Value of life looking like next to nothing in this country, God help
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by harmbhrosz(m): 8:26pm
What manner of fuvkery is this na
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by shervydman(m): 8:27pm
Chisos!!!......
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by SirKriz(m): 8:27pm
God have mercy!
And NYSC DG wants to reopen Maiduguri orientation camp.
6 Likes
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:27pm
These deaths are necessary evil.
Life is indeed ugly, death is beautiful!
I hope the young man holding that head is not a machinery from the republic of skull miners.
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by dunmorris(m): 8:27pm
Na woman picture b more
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by mayowascholar: 8:27pm
chai
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by FRESHG(m): 8:27pm
stjudas:SNACK BAR
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Worldbest281: 8:27pm
so sad..rip to the casualties, I never see wetin go carry me go north... miolewaku
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:28pm
Finstar:
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by Kelklein(m): 8:28pm
What savagery!
|Re: Suicide Bomb Blast In Biu, Borno (Graphic Photos) by kings09(m): 8:28pm
Sarrki, madridguy, seunmsg n co. Come n hail ur buhari. Ipob is a terrorist, boko haram is a mere criminal.
Cc factsandfigures
1 Like
Another Bomb Blast In Wuse 2, Abuja? / Why Is Rivers State Sea Port Underutilised While Lagos Suffers From Congestion? / Bukola Saraki Celebrates His 53rd Birthday Today
Viewing this topic: kehindeasaolu(m), kenp20(m), ridwan4u(m), Jake101(f), igbeke, Ifyikillz(m), 12507, NotComplaining, richardchuckwu, callbackaugust6(m), eseaigbe(f), amoduokoh(m), Adebowale89(m), Thanks2God, baddest04, kokotconcepts(m), toladanlife, neheholmes(m), stankezzy, Freest(m), KINGDOS, skyplustk(f), joel1991(m), adewumidaniell(m), chuksonu(m), ogaganefe1(m), owensking(m), sam1234(m), Viccur(m), danvon(m), pilli(m), bigboyk(m), Juliuxxx, bigwig10(m), pachukwu16, Moneytize, Dynatress700, Adiwana, sannio(m), deebest(m), Afobear, urahara(m), pimper24, Cyberrex(m), geefasee, eddyline(m), Laycon1(m), mollymotion(m), lovicks, crossfire47, headTO, nnachukz(m), Rexage, solomikky, melejo(m), nkwuocha, brightnelly(f), XTLikeNat777, MartinsOnyx, josefite, Ellieanna, kenny714433(m), mall4love, banom(m), Aledze, gazmaths(m), Bashliveon(m), rossiprince(m), baski92(m), AishaBuhari, sloopyy, geniousisrael(m), Benjakido, opobo007, everest1992, cybaj09, lawinart(m), oshinadekunle(m), donconior, Bussme, Olumideogundare(m), DonBobes(m), Papasmal(m), Oedinred, Comjul(m), HARDDON, fidebaby, WeirdoNg, 1miccza, clementbiola(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11