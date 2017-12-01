Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS (10681 Views)

Various narcotic substances were seized from the suspects, according to reports.



According to DeccanChronicle, the police received a tip off about two people supplying narcotic substances to college students and software professionals. The police arrested the duo and seized 4.2 kg of ganja, 120 gram of charas and five grams of cocaine from them.



"Ndubisi had come to India on student visa, which had expired and he had not renewed it.



In 2015, he was arrested by the Mico Layout police for selling drugs and the trial is on. Barwala had joined Ndubisi to make easy money by selling drugs in small sachets at higher prices.



Another Nigerian was supplying them narcotics, and efforts are on to nab him," the police said.



Chai

juman:

Of course its yiigboo.





While every person caught with a harvested preek or female kpekus must be a yorooba



While every person caught with a harvested preek or female kpekus must be a yorooba

I am afraid, that if another census is done the south west may lose more that 10 million heads due to head cuttings in all south west states.

Of course its yiigboo.





Good for him.

why can't some Nigerians abroad do honest deeds? in every country you hear of Nigerians nabbed by foreign officials for crime, what a shame.

God please have mercy



We need to do total cleansing of our land



Nigeria name have been battered abroad



That's more reason ipobs want yo secede



They have damaged our name abroad 50 Likes 5 Shares

I don't even need t look at the name



Iss it a to get rich at all cost ?

This is terribly bad



Why destroy our name and look for a country of your own through fraudulent agitation ?.





Hypocrisy at it's peak .. 41 Likes 4 Shares

Why showing only our brother? Where is the Indian guy too?







This OP has successfully created a battle field





This OP has successfully created a battle field

Goodluck to the tribalism warriors. #Sarrki! Your food is ready





sarrki:

God please have mercy



We need to do total cleansing of our land



Nigeria name have been battered abroad



That's more reason ipobs want yo secede



You mean the same people that painted Green White Green black want to pull out from the forced union

My brother oooo.





My brother oooo.

Igbo Amaka... We must paint our village red this Christmas period

sarrki:

This is terribly bad



Why destroy our name and look for a country of your own through fraudulent agitation ?.





Hypocrisy at it's peak .. sarrki:

I don't even need t look at the name



Iss it a to get rich at all cost ? sarrki:

God please have mercy



We need to do total cleansing of our land



Nigeria name have been battered abroad



That's more reason ipobs want yo secede



3 Comments at a stretch for Ndubisi,you're really trying

I no even bother to check name because no difference, e go be dem. Who want bet am?

Evablizin:

3 Comments at a stretch for Ndubisi,you're really trying

What he did is it right ?



What he did is it right ?

I am a chauvinist I can't allow some set of people that are bent on destroying our country to have a free day

python1:

I no even bother to check name because no difference, e go be dem. Who want bet am?

You are a chauvinist



God bless you



You are a chauvinist

God bless you

For all the energy channel to make our country better

madridguy:

You mean the same people that painted Green White Green black want to pull out from the forced union





Baba we must double our effort in the rehabilitation process



We need to open officers round now to hasten the process Baba we must double our effort in the rehabilitation processWe need to open officers round now to hasten the process 7 Likes 3 Shares

OrestesDante:







This OP has successfully created a battle field





Goodluck to tribalism warriors. #Sarrki!

I am a chauvinist I am a chauvinist 3 Likes 2 Shares





sarrki:





Baba we must double our effort in the rehabilitation process



We need to open officers round now to hasten the process I just dey keep kweyet over their matter now as I no want wahala 2 Likes

dey will harvest dis one organ 3 Likes

madridguy:

I just dey keep kweyet over their matter now as I no want wahala





Don't be scared baba



They have been decimated



We are rehabilitating them now



Let's keep doing the humanitarian services



Let's be our brothers keeper Don't be scared babaThey have been decimatedWe are rehabilitating them nowLet's keep doing the humanitarian servicesLet's be our brothers keeper 6 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:





What he did is it right ?



I am a chauvinist I can't allow some set of people that are bent on destroying our country to have a free day

Ride on Buhari is your muscle and strength. Ride on Buhari is your muscle and strength. 3 Likes

Evablizin:





Ride on Buhari is your muscle and strength.

Lord is my strength Lord is my strength 4 Likes 3 Shares





sarrki:





Don't be scared baba



They have been decimated



We are rehabilitating them now



Let's keep doing the humanitarian services



Let's be our brothers keeper Ayam dead 4 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

Ayam dead





Na so baba Na so baba 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:



Lord is my strength Naso. Naso. 2 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:





Naso. 3 Likes 2 Shares

It's Igbo again... Them no dey tire