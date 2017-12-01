₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:57pm
A Nigerian man has been arrested alongside others for drug peddling in India. The suspects who have been identified as Okonkwo Basil Ndubisi alias Kevin, 30, a Nigerian, and Abbas Mustan Seer Zanjeer Barwala, 23, who hails from Mumbai and a resident of Adugodi - were nabbed by police after a tip off.
Various narcotic substances were seized from the suspects, according to reports.
According to DeccanChronicle, the police received a tip off about two people supplying narcotic substances to college students and software professionals. The police arrested the duo and seized 4.2 kg of ganja, 120 gram of charas and five grams of cocaine from them.
“Ndubisi had come to India on student visa, which had expired and he had not renewed it.
In 2015, he was arrested by the Mico Layout police for selling drugs and the trial is on. Barwala had joined Ndubisi to make easy money by selling drugs in small sachets at higher prices.
Another Nigerian was supplying them narcotics, and efforts are on to nab him,” the police said.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-man-arrested-india-trafficking-cocaine-various-hard-drugs-photos.html
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by ladyF(f): 5:57pm
Chai
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by QueenSekxy(f): 6:05pm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Sprumbabafather: 6:07pm
juman:
While every person caught with a harvested preek or female kpekus must be a yorooba
I am afraid, that if another census is done the south west may lose more that 10 million heads due to head cuttings in all south west states.
71 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by juman(m): 6:11pm
Of course its yiigboo.
91 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 6:14pm
Good for him.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by rogers407: 6:21pm
why can't some Nigerians abroad do honest deeds? in every country you hear of Nigerians nabbed by foreign officials for crime, what a shame.
4 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:24pm
God please have mercy
We need to do total cleansing of our land
Nigeria name have been battered abroad
That's more reason ipobs want yo secede
They have damaged our name abroad
50 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:25pm
I don't even need t look at the name
Iss it a to get rich at all cost ?
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:26pm
This is terribly bad
Why destroy our name and look for a country of your own through fraudulent agitation ?.
Hypocrisy at it's peak ..
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:27pm
Why showing only our brother? Where is the Indian guy too?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by OrestesDante(m): 6:29pm
This OP has successfully created a battle field
Goodluck to the tribalism warriors. #Sarrki! Your food is ready
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:30pm
You mean the same people that painted Green White Green black want to pull out from the forced union
sarrki:
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Spylord48: 6:32pm
My brother oooo.
Igbo Amaka... We must paint our village red this Christmas period
61 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 6:35pm
sarrki:
sarrki:
sarrki:3 Comments at a stretch for Ndubisi,you're really trying
10 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by python1: 6:45pm
I no even bother to check name because no difference, e go be dem. Who want bet am?
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:47pm
Evablizin:
What he did is it right ?
I am a chauvinist I can't allow some set of people that are bent on destroying our country to have a free day
11 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:48pm
python1:
You are a chauvinist
God bless you
For all the energy channel to make our country better
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:50pm
madridguy:
Baba we must double our effort in the rehabilitation process
We need to open officers round now to hasten the process
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:51pm
OrestesDante:
I am a chauvinist
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:53pm
I just dey keep kweyet over their matter now as I no want wahala
sarrki:
2 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by classicMan22(m): 6:53pm
dey will harvest dis one organ
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:56pm
madridguy:
Don't be scared baba
They have been decimated
We are rehabilitating them now
Let's keep doing the humanitarian services
Let's be our brothers keeper
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 6:57pm
sarrki:
Ride on Buhari is your muscle and strength.
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:58pm
Evablizin:
Lord is my strength
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:59pm
Ayam dead
sarrki:
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 7:01pm
madridguy:
Na so baba
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 7:04pm
sarrki:Naso.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 7:09pm
Evablizin:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by blessedvisky(m): 7:12pm
It's Igbo again... Them no dey tire
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by engrfcuksmtin(m): 7:29pm
The developers
10 Likes 2 Shares
