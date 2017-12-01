₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,580 members, 3,947,116 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 09:42 PM

30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS (10681 Views)

Dino Melaye: "My Passion Is Automobiles, Others Like Cocaine, Blood, Diamond" / Lauretta Onochie Accused Of Trafficking Girls To Dubai For Prostitution / 8 Nigerians Trafficking Drugs From MFM Church In Cambodia’s Trial Ends(Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 5:57pm
A Nigerian man has been arrested alongside others for drug peddling in India. The suspects who have been identified as Okonkwo Basil Ndubisi alias Kevin, 30, a Nigerian, and Abbas Mustan Seer Zanjeer Barwala, 23, who hails from Mumbai and a resident of Adugodi - were nabbed by police after a tip off.

Various narcotic substances were seized from the suspects, according to reports.

According to DeccanChronicle, the police received a tip off about two people supplying narcotic substances to college students and software professionals. The police arrested the duo and seized 4.2 kg of ganja, 120 gram of charas and five grams of cocaine from them.

“Ndubisi had come to India on student visa, which had expired and he had not renewed it.

In 2015, he was arrested by the Mico Layout police for selling drugs and the trial is on. Barwala had joined Ndubisi to make easy money by selling drugs in small sachets at higher prices.

Another Nigerian was supplying them narcotics, and efforts are on to nab him,” the police said.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/nigerian-man-arrested-india-trafficking-cocaine-various-hard-drugs-photos.html

3 Likes

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by ladyF(f): 5:57pm
Chai
Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by QueenSekxy(f): 6:05pm
undecided
Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Sprumbabafather: 6:07pm
juman:
Of course its yiigboo.


While every person caught with a harvested preek or female kpekus must be a yorooba grin

I am afraid, that if another census is done the south west may lose more that 10 million heads due to head cuttings in all south west states. grin

71 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by juman(m): 6:11pm
Of course its yiigboo.

91 Likes 11 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 6:14pm
shocked

Good for him.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by rogers407: 6:21pm
why can't some Nigerians abroad do honest deeds? in every country you hear of Nigerians nabbed by foreign officials for crime, what a shame.

4 Likes

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:24pm
God please have mercy

We need to do total cleansing of our land

Nigeria name have been battered abroad

That's more reason ipobs want yo secede

They have damaged our name abroad

50 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:25pm
I don't even need t look at the name

Iss it a to get rich at all cost ?

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:26pm
This is terribly bad

Why destroy our name and look for a country of your own through fraudulent agitation ?.


Hypocrisy at it's peak ..

41 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:27pm
Why showing only our brother? Where is the Indian guy too?

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by OrestesDante(m): 6:29pm
grin


This OP has successfully created a battle field


Goodluck to the tribalism warriors. #Sarrki! Your food is ready

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:30pm
You mean the same people that painted Green White Green black want to pull out from the forced union grin

sarrki:
God please have mercy

We need to do total cleansing of our land

Nigeria name have been battered abroad

That's more reason ipobs want yo secede

They have damaged our name abroad

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Spylord48: 6:32pm
My brother oooo.


Igbo Amaka... We must paint our village red this Christmas period

61 Likes 8 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 6:35pm
sarrki:
This is terribly bad

Why destroy our name and look for a country of your own through fraudulent agitation ?.


Hypocrisy at it's peak ..
sarrki:
I don't even need t look at the name

Iss it a to get rich at all cost ?
sarrki:
God please have mercy

We need to do total cleansing of our land

Nigeria name have been battered abroad

That's more reason ipobs want yo secede

They have damaged our name abroad
cheesy 3 Comments at a stretch for Ndubisi,you're really trying

10 Likes

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by python1: 6:45pm
I no even bother to check name because no difference, e go be dem. Who want bet am? grin

31 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:47pm
Evablizin:
cheesy 3 Comments at a stretch for Ndubisi,you're really trying

What he did is it right ?

I am a chauvinist I can't allow some set of people that are bent on destroying our country to have a free day

11 Likes 5 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:48pm
python1:
I no even bother to check name because no difference, e go be dem. Who want bet am? grin

You are a chauvinist

God bless you

For all the energy channel to make our country better

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:50pm
madridguy:
You mean the same people that painted Green White Green black want to pull out from the forced union grin


Baba we must double our effort in the rehabilitation process

We need to open officers round now to hasten the process

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:51pm
OrestesDante:
grin


This OP has successfully created a battle field


Goodluck to tribalism warriors. #Sarrki!

I am a chauvinist

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:53pm
I just dey keep kweyet over their matter now as I no want wahala grin

sarrki:


Baba we must double our effort in the rehabilitation process

We need to open officers round now to hasten the process

2 Likes

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by classicMan22(m): 6:53pm
dey will harvest dis one organ grin

3 Likes

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:56pm
madridguy:
I just dey keep kweyet over their matter now as I no want wahala grin


Don't be scared baba

They have been decimated

We are rehabilitating them now

Let's keep doing the humanitarian services

Let's be our brothers keeper

6 Likes 4 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 6:57pm
sarrki:


What he did is it right ?

I am a chauvinist I can't allow some set of people that are bent on destroying our country to have a free day

Ride on Buhari is your muscle and strength.

3 Likes

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 6:58pm
Evablizin:


Ride on Buhari is your muscle and strength.

Lord is my strength

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by madridguy(m): 6:59pm
Ayam dead grin

sarrki:


Don't be scared baba

They have been decimated

We are rehabilitating them now

Let's keep doing the humanitarian services

Let's be our brothers keeper

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 7:01pm
madridguy:
Ayam dead grin


Na so baba grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by Evablizin(f): 7:04pm
sarrki:

Lord is my strength
Naso.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by sarrki(m): 7:09pm
Evablizin:


Naso.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by blessedvisky(m): 7:12pm
It's Igbo again... Them no dey tire

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 30-Year-Old Nigerian Arrested In India For Trafficking Cocaine, Hard Drugs. PICS by engrfcuksmtin(m): 7:29pm
The developers

10 Likes 2 Shares

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Vanguard Owner's Wife Involved In Ritual Killing / 2 People At Computer Village Recieves "666" Mark On Their Forehead Through Calls / Drunk Police Kills 3 In Delta State

Viewing this topic: Aburumah75, Dontrapatolli(m), YemiHadid(m), begwong, ritzyvic1(m), asdfjklhaha(f), TGM2015, MamaOO, ZorGBUooeh, phardhar, Chicallisto, zeyheed(m), SungboEredo, helpsystem, y0rmee, oli360, Lustig(m), wealthyplace(f), EsanEmmanuel(m), Josephstephen(m), justineu(m), Afamed, makdcash(m), everest1992, uchsino, mayoadegbola(m), herroyalty(f), macfaded(m), isaaciog(m), dammyshow100, Larriekay, Yameater(f), mclarry(m), ejimogu89(m), Injiggerwolf(m), adebaxton(m), Balkan(m), Sphinx02(m), Alhajikinky(m), Ellison, YinkaIb(f), anibirelawal(m), adieanthony6, abimcdssi(m), Movic1(m), Alhkerimu(m), bfn1, Joyzeey(f), josielewa(m), zikodem, mesoprogress(m), Mudley313, NOKZ(m), Ozavize88(f), Justinpm(m), Divinerace(m), ChiefPiiko(m), Bobo121(m), Alwaysmiling(f), gazmaths(m), caesaraba(m), hazan041, Sanchez01, Spylord48, propertydeyng, chio75(m), fippycbk(m), safiaaBUTTHOLE, Olutala(m), lilfreezy, Trumps, prciouschika(f), profmiganigal, Barrysleek(m), papaput2(m), stenlydxlite(m), GoroTango, blowjob, rossiprince(m), MamaCass, iamgenius(m), slodot2000, octoroon, obinnashady(m), justpeehay(m), futurewise11(m), DrGboy(m), Ugborodo(m), Engrduke, FastShipping, ND1243, Showab, luvola(m), Ipfreely, lungimiranza, jeffizy(m), lordkay10(m), Blue3k(m), Mboi2, akindlesfarm, abdn, goodman3(m), Deen112, classicsuave(m), Edehsman(m), MasterChen, divicode, OJEROBIN, obilee007, BIGTinfotech, Naijaland12, miketayo(m), Ballmer, Ayinlaokin(m), tossie101(f), Guestlander and 171 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.