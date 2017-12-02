₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,580 members, 3,947,119 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) (13269 Views)
Omu Arochuku / Ooni Ogunwusi Meets Prince Charles & Lady Camilla (Pictures) / Omu-ekiti: A Community Filled With Strange Tales And Mysteries (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Abeyjide: 7:14pm
Oba Charles Ibitoye, the Olomu of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has joined his ancestors.
http://punchng.com/olomu-of-omu-aran-oba-charles-ibitoye-dies/
RIP Olomu of Omu Aran
1 Like
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by sarrki(m): 7:15pm
Rip
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by madridguy(m): 7:18pm
Someone should get a very big chain and chain down the abobaku before he Usain Bolt
RIP.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Abeyjide: 7:21pm
My town king RIP
1 Like
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Evablizin(f): 7:26pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
1 Like
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by daewoorazer(m): 7:26pm
Won a ni oba waja.... RIP
In the meanwhile, let me let you in on some facts in royalty..
The Suceeding king must literally eat the king (je oba) .. As in eat his heart... That is when we can say 'o ti j'oba (like ate a king)....
The question comes: how can you be a 1st class oba and still uphold religion?
1 Like
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by odiereke(m): 7:27pm
RIP my able king
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by miqos02(m): 7:34pm
Rip
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Yinxies(f): 7:35pm
RIP
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Flexherbal(m): 7:35pm
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by firstclassmumu(m): 7:35pm
oba rest well o. I pray make I old reach you. We don come this life finish na to go remain
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by seunny4lif(m): 7:36pm
madridguy:
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by johnstar(m): 7:37pm
Abobaku on d run >:
Afonjas way self
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by dojumav: 7:40pm
Rip
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by DecoLand(m): 7:41pm
oba waja
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by broook: 7:43pm
Flexherbal:
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by SHAKABOOM: 7:43pm
Wow..RIp SIR
One tin for sure is that innocent men,women ad childrenz head will roll.
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by airminem(f): 7:44pm
At 65, He Looks Older Than PMB. Rip
1 Like
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by countryfive: 7:46pm
gone to give account to the King of kings on how he lived his life on earth before death.
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Firefire(m): 7:46pm
RIP Kabiesi.
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by TwentyOnePilots(m): 7:46pm
RIP OBA.
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by HajimeSaito: 7:48pm
madridguy:
It's a pity you aren't the abobaku. Would have loved to see you drink your own medicine.
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by AxxeMan: 7:48pm
Lol
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Btruth: 7:50pm
madridguy:.....and the 3 days curfew means heads will roll. Strangers and visitors to Omu-Aran better be warned.
RIP Kabiyesi.
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by imam07: 7:50pm
airminem:Do not judge with this pix. The pix is bad.
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by sexybbstar(f): 7:51pm
Rip hrm.
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by bewla(m): 7:53pm
oba
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by bidexolumanish(m): 7:54pm
R.i.p
#ikoja
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:56pm
rip
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by kby: 7:57pm
RIP oba olomu aperan omo olora agogo
1 Like
|Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by airminem(f): 7:58pm
imam07:
am Cool
Oba Adeoye Withdraws Suit Against Oluwo Of Iwo,as Gov. Aregbesola Intervenes / Do African's Love Asian People? / Who Are The Agbo (Legbo) People Of Cross River State?
Viewing this topic: seunsola2411(m), tmama1, Gentlekay, seglius(m), engrflames, queentener(f), lustychima, jerflakes(m), felixtare(m), DGenius1(m), Chuzzy070(m), OVA200(m), charles2044, GeneralJyds, kakakiEledumare, sirteeman, olajyde3, funmi4love(f), Olumighty123, MadeOfBlacc(m), fathykay, olaymighty, jfking2005(m), daddio, Olumis(m), DTaj, MuttleyLaff, Dokitadotun, Haykay2talk(m), crafteck, Josephstephen(m), Novaworld(m), belmotv, osuofia2(m), sademola and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12