Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Abeyjide: 7:14pm
Oba Charles Ibitoye, the Olomu of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has joined his ancestors.

His demise was confirmed on Saturday by Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Petu of Omu-Aran.

Awoniyi broke the news of the monarch’s passage shortly after the meeting of the Olomu-in-Council on Saturday in Omu-Aran.



Oba Ibitoye was reported to have died at the age of 65 years after a brief illness.

The rumour of his death, which became viral on social media early on Friday, had thrown the community into atmosphere of tension and anxiety.

Awoniyi disclosed that the Elemosho of Omu-Aran, Chef Jimoh Olaiya, and his team had been instructed to announce and move round the town to clear the markets as tradition demands.

According to Awoniyi, a curfew has been imposed from 9.00 p.m and 5.00 a.m with effect from Saturday.

“We just finished our meeting at the palace where the news of Olomu’s demise was officially broken.

“There will be no buying and selling for three consecutive market days and a curfew imposed as a mark honour for the late Olomu,” he said.

Oba Ibitoye, who hailed from Ikoja Compound in the town, is from Ijawusi Ruling House.

He ascended the throne in January 1993 after the demise of Oba Suleiman Durotoye Abegunde.



The monarch, who was a retired civil servant with the State Ministry of Finance, is survived by his wife, Olori Omowumi Ibitoye and four children.

In his reactions, Chief Bisi Adeyemi, the President, Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), said that the association was in the process of notifying the council chairman and the State Governor for official announcement.

Also reacting, Chief Jide Adebayo, a community leader and former Executive Director of NAN, said that Oba Ibitoye would be missed for his exemplary leadership style.

“He is a kind hearted, industrious and a leader per excellence.

“He was always concern and passionate about peace, unity and development of the community,” Adebayo said.



http://punchng.com/olomu-of-omu-aran-oba-charles-ibitoye-dies/

RIP Olomu of Omu Aran

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by sarrki(m): 7:15pm
Rip

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by madridguy(m): 7:18pm
Someone should get a very big chain and chain down the abobaku tongue before he Usain Bolt grin

RIP.

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Abeyjide: 7:21pm
My town king RIP

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Evablizin(f): 7:26pm
May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by daewoorazer(m): 7:26pm


Won a ni oba waja.... RIP












In the meanwhile, let me let you in on some facts in royalty..

The Suceeding king must literally eat the king (je oba) .. As in eat his heart... That is when we can say 'o ti j'oba (like ate a king)....

The question comes: how can you be a 1st class oba and still uphold religion?

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by odiereke(m): 7:27pm
RIP my able king
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by miqos02(m): 7:34pm
Rip
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Yinxies(f): 7:35pm
RIP
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Flexherbal(m): 7:35pm
May his soul rest in peace!
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by firstclassmumu(m): 7:35pm
oba rest well o. I pray make I old reach you. We don come this life finish na to go remain

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by seunny4lif(m): 7:36pm
madridguy:
Someone should get a very big chain and chain down the abobaku tongue before he Usain Bolt grin

RIP.

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by johnstar(m): 7:37pm
Abobaku on d run >:

Afonjas way self grin

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by dojumav: 7:40pm
Rip
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by DecoLand(m): 7:41pm
oba waja
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by broook: 7:43pm
Flexherbal:
May his soul rest in peace!
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by SHAKABOOM: 7:43pm
Wow..RIp SIR

One tin for sure is that innocent men,women ad childrenz head will roll.
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by airminem(f): 7:44pm
At 65, He Looks Older Than PMB. Rip

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by countryfive: 7:46pm
gone to give account to the King of kings on how he lived his life on earth before death.

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Firefire(m): 7:46pm
RIP Kabiesi.
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by TwentyOnePilots(m): 7:46pm
RIP OBA.
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by HajimeSaito: 7:48pm
madridguy:
Someone should get a very big chain and chain down the abobaku tongue before he Usain Bolt grin

RIP.

It's a pity you aren't the abobaku. Would have loved to see you drink your own medicine.
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by AxxeMan: 7:48pm
Lol
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by Btruth: 7:50pm
madridguy:
Someone should get a very big chain and chain down the abobaku tongue before he Usain Bolt grin

RIP.
.....and the 3 days curfew means heads will roll. Strangers and visitors to Omu-Aran better be warned.

RIP Kabiyesi.
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by imam07: 7:50pm
airminem:
At 65, He Looks Older Than PMB. Rip
Do not judge with this pix. The pix is bad.
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by sexybbstar(f): 7:51pm
Rip hrm.
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by bewla(m): 7:53pm
oba
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by bidexolumanish(m): 7:54pm
R.i.p
#ikoja
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:56pm
rip
Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by kby: 7:57pm
RIP oba olomu aperan omo olora agogo

Re: Oba Charles Ibitoye Is Dead (Olomu Of Omu-Aran) by airminem(f): 7:58pm
imam07:
Do not judge with this pix. The pix is bad.

am Cool

